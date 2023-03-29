King Charles Wears Blue Suit and Indigenous Bracelet in First Official Portrait

Artist Alastair Barford said he wanted to capture the king's "warmth and sensitivity" in the oil painting

Published on March 29, 2023
Portrait of King Charles.
Portrait of King Charles. Photo: The Illustrated Coronation Edition

The first official portrait of King Charles has been unveiled in London.

The oil painting was created by British artist Alastair Barford and depicts Charles, 74, wearing a blue pinstripe suit, white shirt, pink tie and maroon pocket square.

While the king did not sit for the portrait, the artist was able to study him at a Buckingham Palace reception on February 17, which was held in support of global biodiversity.

Bradford — whose studies were aided by the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST) — had just two weeks to create the portrait, something the 35-year-old called a "huge challenge," in a release Wednesday. He also worked from photographs and sketches he'd taken of the king during the reception.

This included a bracelet on Charles's wrist that was presented to him by Amazon indigenous leader, Domingo Peas, at the reception. "The artist included the bracelet to give the portrait context and authenticity, a symbol of The King's advocacy on climate change and sustainability," the release from Illustrated London News, who commissioned the portrait, added.

Artist Alastair Barford with his portrait of King Charles.
Artist Alastair Barford with his portrait of King Charles. The Illustrated Coronation Edition

Opening up about painting the portrait for the cover of the magazine's coronation edition, Barford called the commission a "terrifying honor".

"It's a great responsibility to create a portrait of someone who means so much to so many people," he told the outlet. "I also felt disbelief and, until I physically stood near The King in Buckingham Palace, I wasn't entirely convinced the commission would materialize."

"The King was wearing a suit rather than robes of State, so I wanted this to be a more personal, intimate portrait of the man," he continued. "I wished to capture his warmth and sensitivity, the empathy that came across in his interactions with the people he met. It was important that I captured a sympathetic expression."

The Illustrated Coronation Edition.
The Illustrated Coronation Edition. The Illustrated Coronation Edition

It's not the first time Barford has created a royal portrait. In 2015 he was commissioned by Illustrated London News to paint Queen Elizabeth to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The artist observed the late queen at the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Charles is also a painter himself. In Feb. 2022, the then Prince of Wales shared seventy-nine of his watercolor paintings at The Garrison Chapel in London, marking the first full exhibition of his work, which feature outdoor scenes created in Scotland, France, Africa and more.

Charles revealed in the exhibit's display panel that he started painting after finding photography, a passion of his mother, "less than satisfying."

"Quite simply, I experienced an overwhelming urge to express what I saw through the medium of watercolor and to convey that almost 'inner' sense of texture, which is impossible to achieve via photography," he said, according to The Scotsman.

"Looking back now at those first sketches I did, I am appalled by how bad they are," he said about his early efforts. "But, nevertheless, the great thing about painting is that you are making your own individual interpretation of whatever view you have chosen."

prince charles
Prince Charles painting. Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Despite this, he said the hobby "refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach."

"You become increasingly aware of things that may have escaped your attention previously – things like the quality of light and shade, of tone and texture and of the shape of buildings in relation to the landscape," he said. "It all requires the most intense concentration and, consequently, is one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know."

Charles continued, "In fact, in my case, I find it transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach."

The Illustrated Coronation Edition is published by Illustrated London News and is on sale through leading supermarkets and WHSmith from 30 March.

