King Charles Continues Royal Tradition with His First Christmas Speech as Monarch — Watch the Address

Queen Elizabeth delivered the first televised Christmas speech by a monarch in 1957, and now King Charles will broadcast his words each holiday

Published on December 25, 2022 10:10 AM
In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England
King Charles. Photo: Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty

King Charles III has another royal first under his belt.

Continuing the tradition of the monarch giving a speech on Christmas Day, King Charles' address was broadcast at 3 p.m. local time. The prerecorded speech was filmed in the Quire of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the monarch's parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, are buried.

After the choir sang "God Save the King," Charles began by acknowledging the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96.

"I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father," the King, 74, said. "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."

He continued, "Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

The King, 74, "has huge empathy" for others experiencing loss, a former palace staffer told PEOPLE ahead of the holiday. "We are so used to seeing the iconic footage of the Queen leading her family to church on Christmas morning," says the staffer. "This year there will be a great deal of reflection and sorrow."

King Charles continued his speech, "In the much-loved carol 'O Little Town of Bethlehem,' we sing of how 'in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light.' My mother's belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people — and it is one which I share with my whole heart. It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around them. This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society."

He then praised the "selfless dedication" of those in the armed forces, emergency personnel, healthcare workers and public services professionals such as teachers.

"I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all — their time — to support those around them in greatest need, together with the many charitable organizations which do such extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances," he said.

"Our Churches, Synagogues, Mosques, Temples and Gurdwaras have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year. Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbor as ourself. The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit," King Charles continued, referencing his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Queen And The Prince of Wales
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles also reflected on fulfilling his "lifelong wish" to visit Bethlehem.

"There, I went down into the Chapel of the Manger and stood in silent reverence by the Silver Star that is inlaid on the floor and marks the place of our Lord Jesus Christ's birth," he said. "It meant more to me than I can possibly express to stand on that spot where, as the Bible tells us, 'The light that has come into the world' was born. While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief. So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future. Let us, therefore, celebrate it together, and cherish it always."

He concluded, "With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light."

king charles queen camilla christmas 2022
Queen Camilla and King Charles. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The first Christmas speech was delivered by King George V in 1932, with Queen Elizabeth appearing in the first televised broadcast in 1957. "She was a one-take wonder — she was extraordinary," said the former palace staffer.

For many Britains, it is a staple of their holiday to gather around the TV to watch the speech.

"This first year, he will feel the pressure to get it right. Every nuance will be picked over," a former palace staffer told PEOPLE.

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince Louis, Prince George and King Charles III attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
King Charles and royal family at Christmas 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

After two years of being largely separated for Christmas amid the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the royal gathered at Sandringham for this year's holiday. On Christmas Eve, they traditionally exchange gag gifts.

On Christmas morning, they stepped out for church at St. Mary Magdalene, greeting members of the public following the service and then heading back to Sandringham House for a traditional lunch of turkey with all the trimmings.

"Charles has always been very, very fond of Sandringham," says royal biographer Ingrid Seward. "Christmas within any family is always about tradition. He will keep it the same as it ever was."

