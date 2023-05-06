King Charles Makes First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance of His Reign After Coronation

King Charles was joined by Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony following his crowning ceremony

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 09:53 AM

King Charles and Queen Camilla are making their Buckingham Palace balcony debut as monarch and Queen Consort!

To cap off their coronation day, the royal couple joined members of the royal family on the royal residence's iconic balcony in London. Following the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, they took part in the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace, where King Charles appeared on the balcony for the first time as monarch.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were joined on the palace balcony by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales's son Prince George, 9, daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, and son Prince Louis, 5, were also present.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The new King and Queen were greeted by cheers as they waved to spectators in attendance for the coronation.

King Charles wore the Imperial State Crown while Queen Camilla wore the St. Mary's Crown for the balcony appearance. (Although the King was crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, he swapped it for the less heavy headpiece at the end of the Westminster Abbey service.)

King Charles III Coronation
BBC

Of course, this isn't King Charles' first balcony appearance following a coronation. When he was just 4 in 1953, he joined the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, was crowned at her coronation.

Although extended family members filled up the Buckingham Palace balcony each year for Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, the appearance was limited to only working royals (those who carry out official duties for the monarch) in June 2022 during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This meant that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, and Prince Andrew, who is no longer a working royal following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, did not appear on the balcony.

King Charles III waves from The Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The family members who appeared on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour 2022 were Queen Elizabeth, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, William and Kate with their three children, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their two children. The Queen's cousins were also in attendance.

An even smaller number of royals stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to cap off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked Queen Elizabeth's record-breaking 70 years on the throne. Following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the Queen appeared alongside Charles and Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate with their children.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While the crowning ceremony is over, the coronation celebrations will continue. On Sunday, the Coronation Concert starring Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle. The centerpiece of the concert will be "Lighting up the Nation," where iconic locations across the United Kingdom will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Also on Sunday, citizens across the U.K. will take to their streets, gardens, parks and community spaces for a Coronation Big Lunch with their neighbors.

On Monday, which was declared a bank holiday, citizens are encouraged to participate in a volunteering effort dubbed "the Big Help Out."

King Charles and Queen Camilla will likely return to the Buckingham Palace balcony again in June for Trooping the Colour when the King celebrates his public birthday just six weeks after the coronation. The palace previously announced that the annual festival, which sees hundreds of soldiers marching at Horse Guards Parade followed by a flypast over the palace, will take place on June 17.

Related Articles
king-charles-coronation-balcony-050623-2
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Buckingham Palace Balcony!
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Palace Balcony Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III Coronation
Kate Middleton Curtsies to King Charles on Coronation Day as Sovereign Leaves Westminster Abbey
Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Princess Anne Is Only Royal on Horseback as She Takes on Special Role at King Charles' Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Historic Coach Back to Buckingham Palace After Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Coronation Procession Following Crowning
An anointing screen is erected for King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey
King Charles Is Anointed Behind Screen in Only Moment You Won't See of Coronation
Laura Lopes, Queen Camilla's daughter arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London
Queen Camilla's Children and Grandchildren Arrive at Coronation for Her Historic Crowning
Britain's Camilla walks wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Crowned! See the Exact Moment from Their Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Kate Middleton's Parents, Michael and Carole, and Siblings Pippa and James Attend King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
All About Queen Camilla's Coronation Outfit and Commanding Crown — Including Nods to Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William Kneels Before His Father King Charles in Emotional Coronation Moment
King Charles III Coronation
Queen Camilla's Grandsons Play Special Role in Her Coronation Alongside King Charles
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York travelling in a state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Andrew Attends Brother King Charles' Coronation Despite Leaving Public Royal Duties
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George Plays a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Officially Queen Camilla! Royal Family Removes 'Consort' from Her Title on Website