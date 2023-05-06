King Charles Makes First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance of His Reign After Coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla are making their Buckingham Palace balcony debut as monarch and Queen Consort!

To cap off their coronation day, the royal couple joined members of the royal family on the royal residence's iconic balcony in London. Following the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, they took part in the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace, where King Charles appeared on the balcony for the first time as monarch.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were joined on the palace balcony by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales's son Prince George, 9, daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, and son Prince Louis, 5, were also present.

The new King and Queen were greeted by cheers as they waved to spectators in attendance for the coronation.

King Charles wore the Imperial State Crown while Queen Camilla wore the St. Mary's Crown for the balcony appearance. (Although the King was crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, he swapped it for the less heavy headpiece at the end of the Westminster Abbey service.)

Of course, this isn't King Charles' first balcony appearance following a coronation. When he was just 4 in 1953, he joined the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, was crowned at her coronation.

Although extended family members filled up the Buckingham Palace balcony each year for Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, the appearance was limited to only working royals (those who carry out official duties for the monarch) in June 2022 during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This meant that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, and Prince Andrew, who is no longer a working royal following his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, did not appear on the balcony.

The family members who appeared on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour 2022 were Queen Elizabeth, the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, William and Kate with their three children, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with their two children. The Queen's cousins were also in attendance.

An even smaller number of royals stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to cap off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked Queen Elizabeth's record-breaking 70 years on the throne. Following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the Queen appeared alongside Charles and Camilla as well as Prince William and Kate with their children.

While the crowning ceremony is over, the coronation celebrations will continue. On Sunday, the Coronation Concert starring Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle. The centerpiece of the concert will be "Lighting up the Nation," where iconic locations across the United Kingdom will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Also on Sunday, citizens across the U.K. will take to their streets, gardens, parks and community spaces for a Coronation Big Lunch with their neighbors.

On Monday, which was declared a bank holiday, citizens are encouraged to participate in a volunteering effort dubbed "the Big Help Out."

King Charles and Queen Camilla will likely return to the Buckingham Palace balcony again in June for Trooping the Colour when the King celebrates his public birthday just six weeks after the coronation. The palace previously announced that the annual festival, which sees hundreds of soldiers marching at Horse Guards Parade followed by a flypast over the palace, will take place on June 17.