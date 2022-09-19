Why There's an Empty Seat in Front of King Charles at Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service

The empty seat in front of King Charles has a significant meaning.

Viewers noticed an empty seat in front of the new monarch inside St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's committal service on Monday. The chair is not to honor any other fallen members of the royal family, as some have speculated, however.

The chair in front of the monarch is always kept open in these situations so that the monarch can have a clear view of the proceedings from the second row in instances where they are not seated in the first row.

Similarly, there was an empty seat directly before the late Queen Elizabeth during previous royal events, such as the weddings of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as well as Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

The Queen didn't need the accommodation at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 ceremony, however, as she was seated in the front row then.

Queen Elizabeth memorably sat in the same spot at the 2021 funeral of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions that required social distancing, the monarch sat alone in the pew.

The change is one of many for the new King to adjust to. For example, he will no longer sing along with the British national anthem, as seen at the Queen's funeral. This is a tradition since the song is to the monarch — it was formally known as "God Save the Queen" throughout Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, the longest in history.

Hsien Chew, founder of Proud Voices U.K. and Ireland, an LGBTQ choir network, tells PEOPLE that the King appeared bereaved at the funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London.

"I never thought I would be moved as much as I was, but being so up close and personal to the coffin, seeing the grief on Charles' face, it really hit home," says Chew, an MBE (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) recipient and attendee at Monday's service.

King Charles was surrounded by other members of the British royal family during what Chew describes as a "beautiful" and "emotional time."

All eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren have made appearances at the various events leading up to the late monarch's funeral.

On Saturday, they followed in the steps of their parents, holding vigil at their grandmother's coffin for 15 silent minutes in London's Westminster Hall.

The service saw Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn all present to pay their respects.

The Queen's death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.