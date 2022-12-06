King Charles Allegedly Had Egg Thrown at Him (Again) During Latest Royal Outing

King Charles reportedly didn't flinch when an egg flew towards him at Luton Town Hall

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on December 6, 2022 12:59 PM
Britain's King Charles III travels in a DART carriage, to the Luton DART central terminal, during a visit to Luton DART Parkway Station in Luton, north of London on December 6, 2022
Photo: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Charles III remains unfazed.

The King, 74, kept cool during a walkabout in Luton, England on Tuesday when an egg was allegedly thrown in his direction. King Charles was greeting well-wishers gathered outside Luton Town Hall when an egg flew towards where he stood, the Associated Press reported. According to the outlet, protection officers redirected the royal to another point, where he continued shaking hands with the people who came out to see him.

Bedfordshire Police said that a man in his 20s was detained and taken into custody, the BBC reported.

King Charles seemed to be in good spirits during the rest of the royal stop, which included a visit to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh community center and a ride on the new cable-drawn mass transit system at Luton DART Parkway Station. However, the day's initial hiccup marks the second of its kind in recent weeks.

Close-protection officers watch the crowd as King Charles III meets members of the public during a visit to Luton.
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

In early November, the King and Queen Camilla were on a walkabout in York when someone in the crowd threw eggs in their direction, the projectiles landing just inches away. King Charles and Queen Camilla, 75, were out at Micklegate Bar, a historic gateway in the northern English city where the monarch traditionally enters, when the food was thrown.

A protester — who reportedly called out, "This country was built on the blood of slaves" — was detained by four police officers, according to the Northern Echo.

King Charles was seen on video looking down as one egg whizzed past his face and splattered on the ground. Queen Camilla turned toward the direction of the egg thrower and briefly looked concerned. The monarch continued with the conversation he was having before he and his wife turned and walked on, continuing their walkabout.

King Charles
King Charles. JAMES GLOSSOP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The King's personal protection officers formed a close shield behind him, and the masses reacted with cries of "God save the King" and "hip, hip hooray."

