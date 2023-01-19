King Charles Diverts $1.2 Billion from Wind Farms to the 'Wider Public Good' amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

King Charles III is redirecting $1.2 billion in profits from wind farms to the British government instead of the royal family.

Charles and the royal family were due to receive a potential boost to their funds following an expected surge in profits from six wind farms owned by the Crown Estate around the British coast.

The money would have come into the royal family's funds that are annually given by the U.K. government to pay for their public duties. But he has agreed to make it available to the treasury.

Buckingham Palace says that Charles, 74, would like it used for the "wider public good" — especially at a time when many people are finding it hard to make ends meet as fuel and heating and food costs rise.

King Charles. Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images

"In view of the offshore energy windfall, The Keeper of the Privy Purse [Sir Michael Stevens] has written to the Prime Minister and Chancellor to share The King's wish that this windfall be directed for wider public good, rather than to the Sovereign Grant, through an appropriate reduction in the proportion of Crown Estate surplus that funds the Sovereign Grant," a palace spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

Palace sources point out that Charles referenced the cost-of-living issue faced by many in the U.K. in his first Christmas Day address last month.

The Sovereign Grant, which is comprised of public funds given to the royals to pay for their official duties (such as travel for official outings and tours and the upkeep of royal palaces), is linked to the Crown Estate profits.

The Crown Estate, which owns the seabed surrounding the U.K., expects that the six windfarms will generate $1.2 billion a year. It is hoped the wind farms will eventually generate enough electricity to power seven million homes.

King Charles. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

The news comes as Charles and senior royal family members have stepped out this week for their first public outings since the publication of Prince Harry's memoir Spare. Reflecting on what inspired him to put pen to paper, Prince Harry told PEOPLE last week that he wrote Spare as part of his "mental health journey."

PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Kate Middleton and Prince William traveled to Liverpool last week and have stepped out this week too, keeping in touch with their causes and interests, while Queen Camilla undertook her first in-person engagement in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Wednesday.