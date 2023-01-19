King Charles Diverts $1.2 Billion from Wind Farms to the 'Wider Public Good' amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

The King is sending profits from wind farms owned by the Crown Estate to the public purse

By Simon Perry
Published on January 19, 2023 11:07 AM
King Charles III attends the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham Estate on January 8, 2023 in King's Lynn, England.
King Charles. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

King Charles III is redirecting $1.2 billion in profits from wind farms to the British government instead of the royal family.

Charles and the royal family were due to receive a potential boost to their funds following an expected surge in profits from six wind farms owned by the Crown Estate around the British coast.

The money would have come into the royal family's funds that are annually given by the U.K. government to pay for their public duties. But he has agreed to make it available to the treasury.

Buckingham Palace says that Charles, 74, would like it used for the "wider public good" — especially at a time when many people are finding it hard to make ends meet as fuel and heating and food costs rise.

King Charles III visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed
King Charles. Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images

"In view of the offshore energy windfall, The Keeper of the Privy Purse [Sir Michael Stevens] has written to the Prime Minister and Chancellor to share The King's wish that this windfall be directed for wider public good, rather than to the Sovereign Grant, through an appropriate reduction in the proportion of Crown Estate surplus that funds the Sovereign Grant," a palace spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

Palace sources point out that Charles referenced the cost-of-living issue faced by many in the U.K. in his first Christmas Day address last month.

The Sovereign Grant, which is comprised of public funds given to the royals to pay for their official duties (such as travel for official outings and tours and the upkeep of royal palaces), is linked to the Crown Estate profits.

The Crown Estate, which owns the seabed surrounding the U.K., expects that the six windfarms will generate $1.2 billion a year. It is hoped the wind farms will eventually generate enough electricity to power seven million homes.

King Charles III speaks to well wishers as he arrives to attend a morning church service at Castle Rising Church in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday January 8, 2023.
King Charles. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The news comes as Charles and senior royal family members have stepped out this week for their first public outings since the publication of Prince Harry's memoir Spare. Reflecting on what inspired him to put pen to paper, Prince Harry told PEOPLE last week that he wrote Spare as part of his "mental health journey."

SPARE, THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED MEMOIR OF <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">PRINCE HARRY</a>, THE DUKE OF SUSSEX, TO BE PUBLISHED GLOBALLY ON JANUARY 10, 2023, BY PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE
PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Kate Middleton and Prince William traveled to Liverpool last week and have stepped out this week too, keeping in touch with their causes and interests, while Queen Camilla undertook her first in-person engagement in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Wednesday.

Related Articles
The Princess of Wales Hosts Reception For England Wheelchair Rugby League Team
Kate Middleton Hosts Rugby Reception After Taking Over Prince Harry's Role
Melanie Brown
Mel B Jokes About Problem with 'Big Slit' on Her Dress When Prince William Awarded Her an MBE
Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with parents during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery on January 18, 2023 in Luton, England.
Kate Middleton Poses for Rare Selfies on Latest Outing — Are the Pics Becoming a Royal Trend?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Recalls First Text Exchange with Meghan Markle and the 'Bizarre' Tie to Princess Diana
Camilla, Queen Consort, Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, receives a bouquet of flowers from (left to right) Elspeth Cameron and Rosa Alexander both aged four from the Rocking Horse Nursey as she leaves after her visit to the university's new Science Teaching Hub to view demonstrations in the University's labs and meet staff and students on January 18, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Queen Camilla Accepts Flowers from Little Girl in a Princess Crown at University of Aberdeen
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton
Kate Middleton Makes First Solo Outing of the Year to Learn More About One of Her Key Causes
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Prince William Says Kate Middleton Is a 'Very Good' Cook — and Shares His Own Specialty
Lady Gabriella
All About Lady Gabriella Windsor, Who Represented Prince William at Royal Funeral
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (341606bi) PRINCE ALBERT WITH PRINCE CHARLES THE ROYAL WEDDING OF CROWN PRINCE HAAKON MAGNUS AND METTE-MARIT TJESSEN HOIBY IN OSLO NORWAY - 25 AUG 2001
Prince Albert of Monaco Talks About Friendship with King Charles — and Looking Forward to His Coronation
Prince William and Prince Harry attend a photocall during his military helecopter training course at RAF Shawbury on June 18, 2009 in Shawbury, England.
Prince Harry and Prince William's Simmering Sibling Rivalry Is on Display in Resurfaced 2009 Clip
Queen Letizia Ortiz And Marie-Chantal
Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece Dispute Feud Rumors Before Royal Funeral
Jeremy Clarkson Says He Apologized to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Sun Article: 'I Really Am Sorry'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slam Jeremy Clarkson's Public Apology for Offensive Article
King Constantine II of Greece and Queen Anne Marie pose for photos on their wedding day in Athens on September 18, 1964. - Denmark OUT (Photo by Steen JACOBSEN / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by STEEN JACOBSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images); ATHENS, GREECE - JANUARY 16: Queen Anne Marie of Greece attends the funeral of former King Constantine II of Greece on January 16, 2023 in Athens, Greece. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece Wears Same Diamond Cross from Wedding to Husband King Constantine's Funeral
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, to attend a Sunday church service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church at Balmoral in First Joint Outing Since 'Spare' Release
prince william, Lady Gabriella Windsor
Prince William Asks Lady Gabriella Windsor to Represent Him at Funeral for Greece's King Constantine
King Charles III attends the Epiphany service at the church of St Lawrence, Castle Rising near the Sandringham Estate on January 8, 2023 in King's Lynn, England.
King Charles Had a Fun Fashion Moment with an Unexpected Tie That You May Have Missed