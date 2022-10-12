King Charles had reminders of his family surrounding him during a milestone in his new reign.

On Thursday, the King met with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace for the first of their regular weekly audiences. Like Queen Elizabeth and other monarchs before him, King Charles will hold private audiences with the prime minister each week to discuss government matters. According to the British royal family's website, which has not been entirely updated since Queen Elizabeth's death last month to reflect the new monarch, "Though The Queen remains politically neutral on all matters, she is able to 'advise and warn' her ministers — including her Prime Minister — when necessary."

In a video shared on Twitter by ITV's Lizzie Robinson, Truss is seen doing a curtsy before shaking hands with King Charles. The clip also shows a few photographs that are displayed in the room where they're meeting.

Upon closer inspection, one image is a portrait from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018.

Taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle following their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel, the snap shows Prince Harry and Meghan surrounded by members of their young bridal party. Queen Elizabeth is seated beside the bride and groom next to Prince Philip, with Charles and Camilla standing behind the late royal couple.

Beside Meghan is her mother, Doria Ragland. Kate Middleton sits with Princess Charlotte on her lap, while Prince William smiles behind them.

King Charles also displayed a photo featuring four generations of the royal family: Queen Elizabeth with her heirs in son Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George. The shot was taken around Christmas 2019 and released to mark the start of a new decade in January 2020.

The portrait was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. Prince George sports a pair of tartan pants in the photo, while the Queen smiles beside him in a light blue dress while carrying her signature purse.

King Charles returned to London this week after spending time in Scotland with Queen Camilla following the state funeral and committal service for Queen Elizabeth, which took place on Sept. 19.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that the King's coronation will take place on May 6, 2023. "The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace said.