King Charles Displays Poignant Photo of Prince George During Meeting with King Felipe of Spain

King Charles put out a picture from Prince George's christening day in 2013

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 05:14 PM
King Charles III receives King Felipe VI of Spain in the Morning Room, during an audience at Clarence House, on November 21, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty

King Charles III adds a personal touch to his home décor.

The King, 74, welcomed King Felipe of Spain to Clarence House in London on Monday, where the monarchs were pictured laughing and chatting together. As seen in a photo released by Buckingham Palace, Charles had two sentimental family portraits displayed in the Morning Room where they met.

As spotted in the background, a table on the left featured a black and white snap that looked like a young Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. Arranged on a table to the right was another special shot: King Charles holding Prince George on his christening day in October 2013. In royal custom, a 3-month-old George adorably wore a traditional christening gown that was a handmade replica of the one made for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841.

King Charles III receives King Felipe VI of Spain in the Morning Room, during an audience at Clarence House, on November 21, 2022 in London, England.
Yui Mok - Pool/Getty

Charles beamed in the photo with his firstborn grandchild, who is the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The presentation of the picture during the Monday meeting was symbolic, as George, 9, is second line to the throne. The young royal is poised to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, and eventually his father, as King one day.

A grandfather of five, King Charles is also a grandpa to William and Kate's younger children — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two little ones — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty

Charles has also arranged for meaningful family photos to be displayed throughout the royal residences. During his first weekly audiences as monarch with now-former Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, two personal pictures were spotted in the formal room where they met. One image was a portrait from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018, and another showed four generations of the royal family.

In the second pic, Queen Elizabeth posed with her son Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George. The shot was taken around Christmas 2019 and released to mark the start of a new decade in January 2020.

Camilla, Queen Consort, poses with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys in the Morning Room at Clarence House, on the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book, on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Over 1,000 Paddington and teddy bears, left at at Royal Residences as tributes to <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, will be donated to Barnado's charity.
Chris Jackson/Getty

Charles' wife Queen Camilla is also keeping their family close through photographs. In October, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the Queen Consort, 75, to announce that the hundreds of plush bears left outside royal residences following the death of Queen Elizabeth would be donated to children's hospitals. As seen in the picture of Camilla, a table behind featured a sentimental collection of pictures — including one from Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018, plus another from Prince Louis' christening the same year.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Also displayed was a formal portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, taken in honor of her Diamond Jubilee. The royal couple smiled together in formal attire accented with their Order of the Garter sashes.

Camilla, Queen Consort undertakes her first audience at Buckingham Palace, with Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho on November 3, 2022 in London, England.
Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty

Earlier this month, another cherished photo could be found in the background of one of the Queen Consort's meetings. During an audience at Buckingham Palace with Joseph Coelho, the new Waterstones Children's Laureate, Camilla displayed the image she and King Charles III released for their 2018 Christmas card, which showed the royal couple casually chatting on a wooden bench.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the festive message read.

Related Articles
Camilla, Queen Consort undertakes her first audience at Buckingham Palace, with Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho on November 3, 2022 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Displays Sweet Photo with King Charles During Her First Audience at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla Displays Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Clarence House
Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during their wedding
King Charles Displays Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding at Palace Meeting
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
In this picture released by Clarence House, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) take part in a two minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial on May 8, 2020 near Crathie, United Kingdom. During the event the Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall placed flowers at the memorial
King Charles Makes Major Change to Royal Family's Social Media Profiles as Mourning Officially Ends
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)
King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace on October 12, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Mutters 'Dear, Oh Dear' at First Weekly Audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Royal Family Debuts New Website Changes After Queen Elizabeth's Mourning Period Ends
committal service for Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service
Buckingham Palace
Where Does the Royal Family Live? Everything to Know About Their Residences
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
Royals Rollout 10/24
Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's New Life in Windsor as a 'Modern Royal Family'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose during an Official Meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office
The Great Kate Middleton Debate: Princess or Duchess? What to Call the Future Queen Consort
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 at Sandringham
King Charles Officially Names Camilla as Queen Consort During First Speech as Monarch
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace