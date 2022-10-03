King Charles Cracks a Joke About His Viral Pen Mishap During Scotland Outing: 'So Temperamental'

King Charles III is bringing a little levity to his royal responsibilities.

The new King, 73, quietly joked about unpredictable pens as he signed a visitor's book at a council meeting in Dunfermline, Scotland, during his outing to celebrate the district being granted city status with Queen Camilla on Monday.

Video footage shows Charles signing inside and handing the pen to his wife, 75, adding with a laugh, "These things are so temperamental."

The comment called back to the viral mishap he had with a leaky pen just a few days after he acceded the throne, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8.

While visiting Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Sept. 13, the new sovereign struggled with a dripping instrument during a signing ceremony, as seen in a video shared by ABC News.

Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty

In the clip, Charles tried to give the pen to Camilla, before realizing ink got onto his hands.

The King and Queen Consort both attempted to clean the mess as he told an aide, "I can't bear this bloody thing! Every stinking time." Another pen was quickly delivered to Queen Camilla to complete the symbolic signing.

The royal couple appeared in good spirits in Scotland Monday, their first joint public appearance since Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Sept. 19.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were warmly welcomed by crowds (including a little girl in a princess costume!) as they arrived at Dunfermaline to celebrate its new position as Scotland's latest city. The town was given city status, one of a number around the U.K. as part of the commemorations for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty

King Charles made a brief speech in the chamber room at the City Chambers, where city status was formally conferred, and spoke about the "historic moment" for the community. The King also reminded those present that his mother's "deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life."

ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"From early times, Dunfermline has been of immense significance to Scotland's — and to this whole island's — story. It is the birthplace of philanthropists. It is the burial place of kings and queens. It has been the scene of events, both secular and sacred, which have shaped our times," Charles said. "Its stones tell the story of the people and the events which have made our country what it is today."

"It is also, of course, a community," he continued. "And it is my hope that all those who live in, or who hail from, this very special place, will feel a real sense of pride at this latest chapter in our rich history, and that this new distinction will not merely burnish the legacy of the past but will also brighten the prospect of our future."

Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

He concluded, "That would, I know, gladden my dear mother's heart, as it certainly gladdens mine. As you celebrate your well-deserved status as Scotland's new city, I can only offer my warmest congratulations, and my heartfelt wishes for the years to come."

Later on Monday, the senior royals are expected to host a reception for British South Asian communities at the monarchy's Edinburgh palace, Holyroodhouse.