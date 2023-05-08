King Charles' Coronation: Meet the 3 Women Who Made History at Westminster Abbey (Exclusive)

The coronation of King Charles was the first in 70 years, and the world has become a much more equitable place for women in those decades since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

Many of the stars of Saturday's ceremony were women who stepped into roles exclusively held by men at previous crowning ceremonies. When Buckingham Palace announced Charles' coronation date in the fall, the news came with a statement that said, "The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

With that inspiration, meet the boundary breakers who hit the history books with their pivotal positions in King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning on May 6.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty R: Caption . PHOTO: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

Penny Mordaunt

As Lord President of the Privy Council, it was Penny Mordaunt's job to carry the Sword of State. The 8 lb. ceremonial sword is bejeweled with 2,141 diamonds, 12 emeralds and 14 rubies — and holding it for hours was no easy feat! The 50-year-old politician did push-ups to prepare and curated a custom outfit featuring the fern motif of the Privy Council and teal color of her constituency.

"I was so honored to be part of the coronation along with thousands of others who played their part," Mordaunt tells PEOPLE. "I'm very aware that our armed forces, police officers and others have been marching or standing for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe. In comparison, my job was rather easier."

Gary Calton - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Dame Sarah Elisabeth Mullally

As the Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Elisabeth Mullally holds the third most-senior rank in the Church of England and officiates many church services attended by the royal family. Mullally, 61, was also the first female bishop to participate in a coronation service for a British monarch.

Adding to the accolade, Mullally's clergy work is her second career. She was a nurse for 20 years, rising to Chief Nursing Officer for the English government.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Amy Taylor

Royal Navy Petty Officer Amy Taylor became the first woman in history to carry the Sword of Offering, one of the glittering crown jewels. The visible role called her to present the item to the Archbishop of Canterbury, who blessed it and handed it to King Charles, 74, explaining the ceremonial weapon should be used to protect good and defend against evil.

In doing the duty, Taylor had the honor of representing all service personnel in the U.K.