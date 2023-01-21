King Charles' Coronation Weekend Will Include Star-Studded Windsor Castle Concert — All the Details!

Free pairs of tickets to the concert will be made available to the public via national ballet, and the event will also be attended by volunteers the King and Queen Consort's charity affiliations

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 21, 2023 05:51 PM
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Photo: Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are inviting all the U.K. to their coronation weekend.

Scheduled for May 6-8, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday in a press release that the three-day celebration will include a star-studded public concert at Windsor Castle to be broadcast live on BBC, in addition to multiple community and service-based initiatives.

Departing from the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 in September, His Majesty The King, 74, will commemorate the end of his mother's 70-year reign (the nation's longest) and the beginning of his with "ceremonial, celebratory and community events."

"Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth," Buckingham Palace shared in the release. "Their Majesties are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023."

See all the details about the King and Queen Consort's coronation weekend below.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Chris Jackson/Getty

The Coronation Service

Saturday, May 6
Westminster Abbey

The King's Procession will start at Buckingham Palace and make its way to Westminster Abbey, where the King and Queen Consort's coronation will take place.

Conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the religious service and celebration "will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

The Mail on Sunday previously reported that they were planning a scaled-back coronation with a one-hour ceremony that will welcome 2,000 guests, compared to the 8,000 at the Queen's three-hour coronation. The King is also expected to have a "more religiously and culturally diverse" service and do away with certain rites and extravagances.

"The King has stripped back a lot of the Coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years," another insider added.

Following the service, the monarchs will be joined by members of the royal family for the larger Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace, where they will all appear on the balcony.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> Ii And The Duke Of Edinburgh On Their Coronation Day
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the day of the monarch's coronation in 1953. The Print Collector/Getty

The Coronation Concert

Sunday, May 7
Windsor Castle

Produced, staged and broadcast live from Windsor Castle's East Lawn by the BBC and BBC Studios, the Coronation Concert will feature a lineup of "global music icons and contemporary stars," supported by a world-class orchestra and dancers.

Free pairs of tickets will be made available to the public via national ballot, and the concert will also be attended by volunteers from some of the King and Queen Consort's charity affiliations.

A new documentary will explore the formation of the Coronation Choir, made up of amateur singers and members of Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs across the U.K. The group will perform at the concert with the Virtual Choir, featuring singers across the Commonwealth.

Synchronized with the event, "Lighting up the Nation" will see iconic locations across the nation illuminated with projections, lasers and drone displays.

The Coronation Concert will broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The Coronation Big Lunch

Sunday, May 7

With thousands of events expected to take place across the U.K., the "nationwide act of celebration and friendship" will encourage citizens to embrace their community.

"From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better," the press release stated.

RELATED VIDEO: Taking a Look Back at Queen Elizabeth's Coronation on Her 95th Birthday

Originally conceived by the Eden Project and made possible by the National Lottery, the annual event is intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes." The Queen Consort has participated in the Big Lunch since 2013.

The royal family celebrated another version of the event in June with the Queen's Big Jubilee Lunch to mark her 70-year rule.

Resources for joining the festivities are available at CoronationBigLunch.com.

The Big Help Out

Monday, May 8

In honor of King Charles' years of public service, the nationwide initiative "will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Organized by the Together Coalition, along with the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups across the U.K., the Big Help Out will encourage communities to come together and volunteer to support their local areas.

Related Articles
Queen's Christmas Day broadcast
How Queen Elizabeth Was Honored at Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert (Including a Paddington Bear Nod!)
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: A Complete Timeline of Events, Down to the Exact Minute
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Everything to Know About the Historic Royal Celebration
americans-obsessed-queen-elizabeth-ii
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles III: The Kind of Monarch He Will Be
SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - JANUARY 01: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III are greeted by The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams as they attend the New Year's Day service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 1, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service in Sandringham
Together at Christmas Carol service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Join Royals in Supporting Kate Middleton at Her Christmas Concert
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton To Enjoy Carols With King Charles at Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Members of The Royal Family attending a lunch a Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England
The King's Speech: See the First Look of King Charles' Debut Christmas Address
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Shows Off Perfect Curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Christmas Concert
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
How King Charles Remembered Queen Elizabeth in His First Christmas Speech