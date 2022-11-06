U.K. to Celebrate King Charles' Coronation with Bank Holiday in May, PM Rishi Sunak Announces

"The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Sunday as he announced a U.K. bank holiday for King Charles III's coronation in May 2023

Published on November 6, 2022 03:07 PM
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Photo: Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty

The U.K. will be celebrating King Charles III's upcoming coronation with a bank holiday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Sunday that the holiday will be on Monday, May 8, 2023, concluding a three-day weekend that begins with a crowning ceremony for the new monarch, 73, at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

"The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country," he said. "In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year."

"I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor," added Sunak, 42, whom the King appointed last month after choosing him to replace former PM Liz Truss.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a statement after taking office outside Number 10 in Downing Street
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Sunak became the U.K.'s first British Asian premier in October with the historic appointment.

Buckingham Palace announced the date of King Charles' coronation last month after The Mail on Sunday reported that he is departing from tradition with a scaled-back ceremony consisting of an hour-long ceremony before 2,000 guests.

RELATED VIDEO: King Charles Appoints New Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace in Royal First

Part of a monarchy tradition, the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also honored with a bank holiday following her coronation on June 2, 1953. Many thought Charles would choose the same date as a tribute.

King Charles immediately succeeded his mother after she died at age 96 on Sept. 8. Her death followed her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021.

