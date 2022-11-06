Royals U.K. to Celebrate King Charles' Coronation with Bank Holiday in May, PM Rishi Sunak Announces "The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Sunday as he announced a U.K. bank holiday for King Charles III's coronation in May 2023 By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 6, 2022 03:07 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty The U.K. will be celebrating King Charles III's upcoming coronation with a bank holiday. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Sunday that the holiday will be on Monday, May 8, 2023, concluding a three-day weekend that begins with a crowning ceremony for the new monarch, 73, at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. "The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country," he said. "In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year." King Charles' Coronation Date Announced by Buckingham Palace — and It's Earlier Than Speculated! "I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor," added Sunak, 42, whom the King appointed last month after choosing him to replace former PM Liz Truss. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Sunak became the U.K.'s first British Asian premier in October with the historic appointment. Buckingham Palace announced the date of King Charles' coronation last month after The Mail on Sunday reported that he is departing from tradition with a scaled-back ceremony consisting of an hour-long ceremony before 2,000 guests. RELATED VIDEO: King Charles Appoints New Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace in Royal First Part of a monarchy tradition, the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also honored with a bank holiday following her coronation on June 2, 1953. Many thought Charles would choose the same date as a tribute. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! King Charles immediately succeeded his mother after she died at age 96 on Sept. 8. Her death followed her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021.