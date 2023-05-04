Prince William Is 'Crossing Fingers' on King Charles' Coronation Forecast: What Happens If It Rains?

The symbolic start of King Charles' reign might be sprinkled with some rain.

With just two days until King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony on Saturday, the royal family is rehearsing at Westminster Abbey, the streets of London are lined with flags and the BBC is predicting hundreds of thousands of people will pour into the city for a glimpse of the historic festivities — but they might want to pack an umbrella. The Meteorological Office is currently forecasting a rainy weekend — brightened by warm weather!

"The weather across the U.K. looks unsettled today, with showers or longer spells of rain for many. Some heavy, thundery downpours are expected on Friday and Sunday," the national weather service said Thursday, adding that Saturday is currently "forecast to be another cloudy, wet day for many."

According to Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates, "A further area of rain is expected to move into southwest England early on Saturday, moving east and north through the day with some heavy bursts at times. This is likely to bring some rain to London by around lunchtime."

"Further north in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland it will be a day of sunshine and showers before the more persistent rain moves northwards overnight. It will feel humid, especially in the south, with highs of 17°C [62.2° F] possible in London," the meteorologist added.

The forecast is top of mind for many as the coronation approaches, including Prince William! The Prince of Wales, 41, made a hopeful comment about the weather during a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho on Thursday with his wife, Kate Middleton. While chatting with the crowd who came out to see them, Prince William told the well-wishers, "Crossing fingers for the weather!"

If the skies indeed open up, the weather pattern would follow some past precedent. According to the Met Office, it was cloudy with a few showers on Queen Elizabeth's coronation day in June 1953, and the temperature only reached about 52° F.

Rain fell more heavily at her father King George VI's crowning in May 1937, to a total of 0.3 inches and gray skies, per The Times. Charles' great-grandfather King George V perhaps had the best weather on modern record at his crowning ceremony in June 1911, with a high of 62 °F, the Met Office said.

Royal watchers can hope that the forecast won't affect the formal festivities planned around the church service at Westminster Abbey, from the King and Queen Consort's procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach to the first balcony appearance of the new royal reign.

But one thing that is weather dependent: the flypast over Buckingham Palace. Should the weather prove unfavorable, the display of planes overhead may be canceled for safety.

As they do at more informal engagements, the King and Queen Consort will likely keep calm and carry on if there are some showers Saturday.

The royal couple was all smiles when they arrived for a coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday and likely look forward to the rest of the weekend's festivities, highlighted by the Coronation Concert on Sunday and Big Help Out on Monday.