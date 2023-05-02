King Charles to Reuse Coronation Vestments Worn by Past Monarchs — Including His Mother Queen Elizabeth

The royal plans to wear the historic garments in the interest of sustainability

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 2, 2023 01:15 PM
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 19: The Sovereign's Coronation Robes, Known As The Supertunica And Imperial Mantle On Display At The Tower Of London. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Coronation Robes. Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

As preparations continue for Saturday's coronation, King Charles is incorporating his passion for the environment and sustainability into the celebration.

At the moment he is officially crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Coronation Chair, King Charles will be wearing vestments worn by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, at her 1953 coronation.

The vestments date to coronations as far back as 1821.

But unlike other traditional elements of the crowning, King Charles' decision to reuse the historic items of clothing from the Royal Collection comes less from adherence to tradition and more from the monarch's desire to make a statement about sustainability.

"Although it is customary for the Supertunica and the Imperial Mantle to be reused, His Majesty will also reuse the Colobium Sindonis, Coronation Sword Belt and Coronation Glove worn by his grandfather King George VI in the interests of sustainability and efficiency," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 01: The Coronation Gauntlet glove and Sword Belt, which form part of the Coronation Vestments, are displayed in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on May 1, 2023 in London, England. The vestments will be worn by King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
Coronation Glove. Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

"His Majesty will reuse vestments which featured in the Coronation Services of King George IV in 1821, King George V in 1911, King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, including the Colobium Sindonis, the Supertunica, the Imperial Mantle, the Coronation Sword Belt and the Coronation Glove."

The environment has been a concern of the monarch since the 1970s, and he has spoken out repeatedly on the topic.

"The climate crisis really is a genuine emergency, and tackling it is utterly essential," the King, 74, previously said.

"The situation is indeed dire and the consequences of inaction and business as usual are unimaginable," he has also said.

Reusing the Colobium Sindonis is a particularly significant move, as it's a simple white tunic that symbolizes "purity before God" and will be worn during the actual anointing, considered the most sacred part of the ceremony. Cameras were not allowed to photograph Queen Elizabeth's anointing, and a screen will be held up at King Charles' coronation for the private moment.

A canopy of cloth of gold is placed over Elizabeth II by the four Garter Knights prior to her anointing by the Archbishop of Canterbury at coronation ceremonies in London's Westminster Abbey
INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images

The Colobium Sindonis is covered by the full-length, gold-embroidered Supertunica, which was made for the coronation of King George V in 1911. It has since been worn by both George VI in 1937 and Elizabeth II in 1953.

On top of the Supertunica will be the Imperial Mantle and the Stole Royal. Also called the Robe Royal, the Imperial Mantle is a gold cloak that was originally made in 1821 for the coronation of George IV, according to the Royal Collection Trust. Its design is based on a priest's robe and features foliage, crowns, fleurs-de-lis and eagles, with colored roses, thistles and shamrocks found throughout. The golden clasp is in the shape of an eagle. It is the oldest robe in the coronation collection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 01: The Coronation Vestments, comprising of the Imperial Mantle (left) and the Supertunica (right), displayed in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on May 1, 2023 in London, England. The vestments will be worn by King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
Coronation Vestments. Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

The Stole Royal is a narrow band of gold silk made for Queen Elizabeth's crowning in 1953. It was embroidered with national, religious and Commonwealth emblems in both gold and colored threads.

The Robe of State, which King Charles will wear when entering Westminster Abbey, and the Robe of Estate, which will be worn after he is crowned, also historical garments: The Robe of State is made of crimson velvet and was worn by King George VI, King Charles' grandfather, at his 1937 coronation. In preparation for the coronation, the Royal School of Needlework has conserved the velvet, with the lining and gold lace conserved by Ede and Ravenscroft.

The Robe of Estate, made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, was worn by King George VI in 1937.

Queen Elizabeth II's Robe of State
Fiona Hanson/PA Images via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Uniting tradition with the unconventional decision to reuse historical garments is keeping in line with the monarch's earlier promise about the coronation, as Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry."

Related Articles
King Charles and Patrick Doyle. Credit: Michael Carlo
Coronation March Composer Patrick Doyle Gives a Sneak Peek of What the Epic Song Will Sound Like
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles Celebrates Granddaughter Princess Charlotte's 8th Birthday with Sweet Message
Ant and Dec arrive at Buckingham Palace; King Charles III visits Hamburg City Hall; LIONEL RICHIE
Ant and Dec, Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful Among Stars Invited to King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 29: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Princess Anne Gets Candid Ahead of King Charles' Coronation: 'You Know What You're Getting'
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.
Kate Middleton May Wear 'Floral Headpiece' to King Charles' Coronation Instead of a Tiara: Report
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she and Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton's Favorite Jewelers Celebrate the Coronation With Limited-Edition Collections
Sahil Usman Coronation Guest. Full credit line – Sahil Usman BEM
Teen Guest Talks Getting Invited to King Charles' Coronation: Friends Think He's 'Really Famous'
Stone of Destiny on Moot Hill in the grounds of Scone Palace
Stone of Destiny Travels from Edinburgh Castle in Scotland to Westminster Abbey for Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Will Leave U.K. Within Hours after King Charles' Coronation Service: Report
UK ARMED FORCES AND COMMONWEALTH TROOPS PREPARE FOR THE CORONATION
Rehearsals Underway for King Charles' Coronation Parade — with a Bus Standing in His Gold Carriage!
Camilla Shand and Captain Andrew Parker Bowles outside the Guards' Chapel on their wedding day
Who Was Queen Camilla's First Husband? All About Andrew Parker Bowles
king george coronation
Queen Elizabeth — as 11-Year-Old Lilibet — Recalled Father's Coronation as 'Wonderful' in Handwritten Note
Prince Charles Prince William
Prince William Will Make 'Heartfelt' Speech to Father King Charles at Coronation Concert: Report
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Historic Chairs to Be Reused for King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
****STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS BST, SUNDAY APRIL 30TH 2023**** Coronation Concert Stage Renders. Picture credit is BBC Studios
See the Coronation Concert Stage — with a Windsor Castle View! — Where Lionel Richie Will Perform
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the athletics during the Invictus Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre on September 11, 2014 in London, England.
Prince William's Key Role at Coronation Revealed — How the Heir Will Pay Homage to Father King Charles