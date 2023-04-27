Princess Anne's Role in Brother King Charles' Coronation Revealed!

Princess Anne is known for being the hardest-working role, and now she'll be taking on an important role at her brother King Charles' coronation next week.

The Princess Royal, 72, will take part in the procession following the crowning ceremony as the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting", The Mirror reports. The prestigious position, which Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.

Anne will ride on horseback behind King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla's carriage following their coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. She will then lead 6,000 armed services personnel through the streets of London.

The procession, which will also include other members of the royal family, will travel back to Buckingham Palace, where select family members will appear on the balcony and greet the cheering crowds below.

Princess Anne. Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty

While her brother may be King, Anne typically takes the title each year as the hardest-working royal

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter attended the most royal engagements of any member of the royal family in 2022, embarking upon 214 engagements in total.

King Charles snagged the second spot with 181 royal engagements, many of which took place before Queen Elizabeth's death last September when he acceded the throne.

Although then-Prince Charles topped the list in 2019 and 2020, his sister is regularly the most industrious.

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Princess Anne also took on a number of personal duties in 2022, including accompanying her mother's coffin from Scotland, where the monarch died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, back to the U.K.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life," Princess Anne said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace in the days after Queen Elizabeth's death. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

In December, Princess Anne and her younger brother Prince Edward were named Counsellors of State, meaning they can carry out constitutional duties for their brother King Charles if he is abroad or unwell.