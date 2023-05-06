Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III

From the historic moments to the celebrity guests, every moment you have to see from the first coronation in 70 years

By Kate Hogan
Published on May 6, 2023 06:16 AM
01 of 40
Police officers march along the precession route, in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty

It's time! Police officers marched along the procession route in central London as King Charles III's coronation festivities began on May 6.

02 of 40
Coldstream Guards marching in front of Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Meanwhile, guards marched past Buckingham Palace in step.

03 of 40
Members of the public sit in Hyde Park where giant screens will show coverage of the Coronation ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Ian Forsyth/Getty

Fans who'd been waiting all week to catch a glimpse of the royal family finally had their moment.

04 of 40
The Coronation of King Charles III
BBC

At Westminster Abbey, guests filed in to find their seats.

05 of 40
Lionel Richie speaks with Sadiq Khan ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

A-list attendees included Lionel Richie, who is performing at Sunday's coronation concert.

06 of 40
Edward Enninful (R) and Katy Perry arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Katy Perry. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Also there: his fellow American Idol judge and concert co-headliner, Katy Perry.

07 of 40
Dame Emma Thompson arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday.
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty

Dame Emma Thompson waved to the crowd outside the Abbey.

08 of 40
First Lady Jill Biden attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden represented the United States.

09 of 40
King Letsie III of Lesotho and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Jeff Spicer/Getty

King Letsie III of Lesotho and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho, arrived in regal shades of blue.

10 of 40
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended hand-in-hand with wife Sophie.

11 of 40
Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Monaco's royals, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, made their entrance.

12 of 40
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK
David Fisher/Shutterstock

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain stood out in their bright hues.

13 of 40
Nick Cave arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Australian singer Nick Cave donned a black suit for the occasion.

14 of 40
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

Royals including Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, made their entrance in royal regalia.

15 of 40
Princess Anne The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Princess Anne donned her meaningful garb for the big day.

16 of 40
prince harry king charles coronation

Prince Harry arrived with a smile, alongside his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

17 of 40
Carole Middleton The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kate's mom Carole Middleton was also in attendance.

18 of 40
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
WPA Pool/Shutterstock

As well as Kate's siblings, James and Pippa Middleton.

19 of 40
King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.
TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium chose pink for the day.

20 of 40
King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand and Queen Suthida arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday.
Joe Giddens/PA Images

Thailand's royals, King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, made their entrance arm-in-arm.

21 of 40
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Grecian royals Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess, made their entrance in blues.

22 of 40
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive to take their seats ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England
Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, also joined.

23 of 40
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, flanked by over a thousand Armed Forces route liners and The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry sets off along the Mall from Buckingham Palace on route to Westminster Abbey
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

And they're off! King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, began their carriage ride from Buckingham Palace to Wesminster Abbey.

24 of 40
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

Despite the rain, thousands lined the streets as the procession made its way.

25 of 40
King Charles III Coronation
Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty

Charles waved to the crowd from his seat in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, a horse-drawn carriage that was commissioned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 60th anniversary of acceding the throne in 2012. Six horses — Windsor Greys — pulled the coach on the way to the coronation: Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Echo, Knightsbridge and Tyrone.

26 of 40
The Coronation of King Charles III
BBC

Camilla wore a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield and created in the designer's couture workrooms in Battersea, London.

27 of 40
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby waits to receive guests at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

The archbishop waited for the king and queen outside the Abbey.

28 of 40
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

Charles made his arrival, showcasing his coronation robe.

29 of 40
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George and King Charles. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Prince George stepped into his role as a Page of Honor for his grandfather. The 9-year-old was dressed in uniform along with the other pages at the celebration.

30 of 40
Prince George (centre) ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

George stood at attention with his fellow pages.

31 of 40
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis followed their mom and dad, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

32 of 40
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Kate didn't wear a tiara for the coronation, but rather, a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

33 of 40
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

Camilla made her way down the aisle.

34 of 40
King Charles III enters Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

A dramatic shot of Charles' robe.

35 of 40
General Sir Gordon Messenger, the Governor of HM Tower of London, carries the St Edward's Crown, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The crowns were presented at the start of the ceremony.

36 of 40
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

A look at the crowns the king and queen would later wear.

37 of 40
King Charles III Coronation
Queen Camilla. BBC

Queen Camilla took her seat at the front of the Abbey.

38 of 40
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

The king and queen stood side by side during the ceremony.

39 of 40
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

Inside the Abbey, Princess Charlotte held her little brother's hand.

40 of 40
Charlotte and Louis at King Charles' coronation

Inside, Charlotte and Louis were flanked by their mom and dad.

