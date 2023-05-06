01 of 40 LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty It's time! Police officers marched along the procession route in central London as King Charles III's coronation festivities began on May 6.

02 of 40 Christopher Furlong/Getty Meanwhile, guards marched past Buckingham Palace in step.

03 of 40 Ian Forsyth/Getty Fans who'd been waiting all week to catch a glimpse of the royal family finally had their moment.

04 of 40 BBC At Westminster Abbey, guests filed in to find their seats.

05 of 40 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images A-list attendees included Lionel Richie, who is performing at Sunday's coronation concert.

06 of 40 Katy Perry. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Also there: his fellow American Idol judge and concert co-headliner, Katy Perry.

07 of 40 Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Dame Emma Thompson waved to the crowd outside the Abbey.

08 of 40 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images First Lady Jill Biden represented the United States.

09 of 40 Jeff Spicer/Getty King Letsie III of Lesotho and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho, arrived in regal shades of blue.

10 of 40 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended hand-in-hand with wife Sophie.

11 of 40 Jeff Spicer/Getty Monaco's royals, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, made their entrance.

12 of 40 David Fisher/Shutterstock King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain stood out in their bright hues.

13 of 40 Karwai Tang/WireImage Australian singer Nick Cave donned a black suit for the occasion.

14 of 40 BBC Royals including Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, made their entrance in royal regalia.

15 of 40 David Fisher/Shutterstock Princess Anne donned her meaningful garb for the big day.

16 of 40 Prince Harry arrived with a smile, alongside his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

17 of 40 David Fisher/Shutterstock Kate's mom Carole Middleton was also in attendance.

18 of 40 WPA Pool/Shutterstock As well as Kate's siblings, James and Pippa Middleton.

19 of 40 TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium chose pink for the day.

20 of 40 Joe Giddens/PA Images Thailand's royals, King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, made their entrance arm-in-arm.

21 of 40 Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Grecian royals Queen Anne-Marie, Crown Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess, made their entrance in blues.

22 of 40 Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, also joined.

23 of 40 Brandon Bell/Getty Images And they're off! King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, began their carriage ride from Buckingham Palace to Wesminster Abbey.

24 of 40 BBC Despite the rain, thousands lined the streets as the procession made its way.

25 of 40 Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Charles waved to the crowd from his seat in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, a horse-drawn carriage that was commissioned to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's 60th anniversary of acceding the throne in 2012. Six horses — Windsor Greys — pulled the coach on the way to the coronation: Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Echo, Knightsbridge and Tyrone.

26 of 40 BBC Camilla wore a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield and created in the designer's couture workrooms in Battersea, London.

27 of 40 Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty The archbishop waited for the king and queen outside the Abbey.

28 of 40 BBC Charles made his arrival, showcasing his coronation robe.

29 of 40 Prince George and King Charles. David Fisher/Shutterstock Prince George stepped into his role as a Page of Honor for his grandfather. The 9-year-old was dressed in uniform along with the other pages at the celebration.

30 of 40 Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images George stood at attention with his fellow pages.

31 of 40 Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. David Fisher/Shutterstock Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis followed their mom and dad, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

32 of 40 Jeff Spicer/Getty Kate didn't wear a tiara for the coronation, but rather, a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

33 of 40 BBC Camilla made her way down the aisle.

34 of 40 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images A dramatic shot of Charles' robe.

35 of 40 Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images The crowns were presented at the start of the ceremony.

36 of 40 BBC A look at the crowns the king and queen would later wear.

37 of 40 Queen Camilla. BBC Queen Camilla took her seat at the front of the Abbey.

38 of 40 BBC The king and queen stood side by side during the ceremony.

39 of 40 Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Inside the Abbey, Princess Charlotte held her little brother's hand.