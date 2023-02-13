King Charles' Coronation Photographer Announced — and He's Been Behind the Camera for Royal Weddings

The coronation of King Charles III officially has a photographer, and he is a familiar face in royal circles.

The Times reported Sunday that Hugo Burnand will take the official portraits at the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The royals have previously called on the 59-year-old cameraman for other high-profile milestones — their weddings.

Burnand took the official photos at Charles and Camilla's 2005 nuptials, Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding and Lady Gabriella Windsor's big day in 2019. He also photographed the wedding celebration of Flora Oglivy, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra, in 2021.

In further work with the King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, Burnand took Charles' 60th and 73rd birthday portraits, the royal couple's Christmas card pictures in 2017 and 2018 and Camilla's U.K. Good Housekeeping cover in December. Based in London, Burnand's business holds a royal warrant. He got his start behind the camera as Tatler magazine's Bystander nightlife column photographer.

Like much of the rest of Charles' coronation, The Times reports that the photos are "expected to combine a modern and traditional style." The same ethos is evident in Charles' coronation emblem, which was released last week.

King Charles III.

The red and navy logo shows the St. Edward's Crown filled with and surrounded by the national flowers of the four nations of the United Kingdom — the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland. Buckingham Palace said the logo is meant to evoke the King's "love of the natural world" and was designed by Sir Jony Ive, a former Apple guru who designed the iPhone, iPad and iPod.

The St. Edward's Crown was poignantly positioned at the symbol's center, as Charles will be crowned with it on May 6. The palace has yet to announce which crown will be used for Queen Camilla at the coronation.

The crowning ceremony is less than three months away — and Charles reportedly wants Prince Harry to be there.

Though the royal family has made no statement following the release of Harry's bombshell memoir Spare, a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that the new British monarch wants his younger son to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

"It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family," the source says. "If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE, "Quite apart from [Charles'] paternal hope to reunite with his son, one of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way. What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities."

Like King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate have also stayed silent on Spare.

"It is almost insulting to ask, 'When are they going to kiss and make up?' " Lacey says of the strain that separates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from some other members of the royal family.

"There have been some very grave disagreements between them. But the Platinum Jubilee [in June 2022] and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause," he points out. "And that is what the coronation will be all about."