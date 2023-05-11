King Charles' Coronation Sword Bearer Penny Mordaunt Says She Took Painkillers Before the Big Job

The barrier-breaking Member of Parliament also suggested a "good breakfast" and "comfortable shoes" could make things easier

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 03:56 PM
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Penny Mordaunt did everything to prepare for her unique role at King Charles' coronation.

The 50-year-old Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council had the honor of carrying the of State and Sword of Offering at the crowning ceremony on Saturday and revealed to the BBC how she effortlessly held the ceremonial weapons for over an hour.

"So how much pumping iron was there before you picked up that sword?" Political Thinking host Nick Robinson playfully asked in an interview snippet shared on Instagram Thursday.

"This story has developed and it's run away with itself. I was not in the gym for six months prior to this," Mordaunt, Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, explained. "Six weeks? Six days?" Robinson pressed.

"You want to make sure you are in good nick, and I did take a couple of painkillers beforehand, just to make sure I was gonna be alright," the politician laughed. "But it's fine, it's all good, we got through it. And it's only half the ceremony, I had to carry the Sword of State, which is the really heavy one, and then I traded it in for the very exquisite Jewelled Sword of Offering."

In a word of advice to anyone tasked with a similar duty in the future, Mordaunt recommended "practice," "a good breakfast" and "comfortable shoes," she told Political Thinking — and she did it in heels!

Penny Mordaunt, UK leader of the House of Commons, departs following a weekly meeting of cabinet ministers at 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak began an outreach effort to win support from Conservative rebels for a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland after weeks of talks with the European Union.
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty

Mordaunt made history at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation as the first woman to perform the ceremonial exchange of swords during the church service. She entered with the 8 lb. Sword of State and later swapped it for the lighter, glittering Jewelled Sword of Offering. According to the Royal Trust Collection, the Sword of State is entrusted with the reigning monarch "for the protection of good and the punishment of evil," while the Jewelled Sword of Offering signifies "the protection of good and the punishment of evil."

After she reacquired the second sword with a symbolic payment of several coins, Mordaunt walked before King Charles with the unsheathed Jewelled Sword of Offering for the remainder of the ceremony.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, presenting the Sword of State, to King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I was so honored to be part of the coronation along with thousands of others who played their part," Mordaunt exclusively told PEOPLE after.

"I'm very aware that our armed forces, police officers and others have been marching or standing for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe. In comparison, my job was rather easier," the Royal Navy reservist added.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves Westminster Abbey following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry Bows to His Father King Charles at the Coronation: Watch the Video
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry Would Have 'Personally Regretted' Missing Coronation, King's Former Press Secretary Says
Queen Rania, King Charles
Queen Rania of Jordan Reflects on Coronation: 'King Charles Put His Own Stamp on Events' (Exclusive)
King Charles III waves from The Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III
Coronation March Composer Says King Charles' Crowning Ceremony Was 'Like a Movie' (Exclusive)
Britain's King Charles III makes a speech during a visit to Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge, eastern England on May 9, 2023, where he met with academics, aviation leaders and toured the facility.
King Charles Steps Out for First Royal Engagement Following Coronation Celebrations — at His Alma Mater!
King charles coronation cover
How King Charles' 70-Year Wait Prepared Him for the Throne 'Better Than Any Previous Monarch'
King Charles, Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh Visits Windsor Castle for King Charles' Coronation – Watch!
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L), Britain's Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and their children Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 202
Kate Middleton and Prince William Hosted a Post-Coronation Concert Party at Windsor Castle
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles' Coronation: Meet the 3 Women Who Made History at Westminster Abbey (Exclusive)
The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Official Coronation Portraits Revealed! See All 4 Regal Photos
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for an official portrait; Katy Perry and Lionel Richie
King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Surprise Appearance on 'American Idol' with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Princess Charlotte Loses Her Footing While Curtsying to King Charles at Coronation Concert
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world. The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William Makes the Ultimate Dad Joke While Praising 'Pa' King Charles at Coronation Concert
Princess Charlotte and the Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
See Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Share Sweet Moment — a Knowing Look! — at Coronation
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images); CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Did King Charles Toast to Grandson Prince Archie's 4th Birthday After the Coronation?
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (C) attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, north of London on May 7, 2023. - Tens of thousands of street parties were planned as Britain celebrated the coronation of King Charles III ahead of a concert for 20,000 people at Windsor Castle.
Princess Eugenie Posts on Instagram After Uncle King Charles' Coronation: 'What a Magical Celebration'