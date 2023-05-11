King Charles' Coronation Sword Bearer Penny Mordaunt Says She Took Painkillers Before the Big Job

Penny Mordaunt did everything to prepare for her unique role at King Charles' coronation.

The 50-year-old Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council had the honor of carrying the of State and Sword of Offering at the crowning ceremony on Saturday and revealed to the BBC how she effortlessly held the ceremonial weapons for over an hour.

"So how much pumping iron was there before you picked up that sword?" Political Thinking host Nick Robinson playfully asked in an interview snippet shared on Instagram Thursday.

"This story has developed and it's run away with itself. I was not in the gym for six months prior to this," Mordaunt, Conservative MP for Portsmouth North, explained. "Six weeks? Six days?" Robinson pressed.

"You want to make sure you are in good nick, and I did take a couple of painkillers beforehand, just to make sure I was gonna be alright," the politician laughed. "But it's fine, it's all good, we got through it. And it's only half the ceremony, I had to carry the Sword of State, which is the really heavy one, and then I traded it in for the very exquisite Jewelled Sword of Offering."

In a word of advice to anyone tasked with a similar duty in the future, Mordaunt recommended "practice," "a good breakfast" and "comfortable shoes," she told Political Thinking — and she did it in heels!

Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty

Mordaunt made history at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation as the first woman to perform the ceremonial exchange of swords during the church service. She entered with the 8 lb. Sword of State and later swapped it for the lighter, glittering Jewelled Sword of Offering. According to the Royal Trust Collection, the Sword of State is entrusted with the reigning monarch "for the protection of good and the punishment of evil," while the Jewelled Sword of Offering signifies "the protection of good and the punishment of evil."

After she reacquired the second sword with a symbolic payment of several coins, Mordaunt walked before King Charles with the unsheathed Jewelled Sword of Offering for the remainder of the ceremony.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I was so honored to be part of the coronation along with thousands of others who played their part," Mordaunt exclusively told PEOPLE after.

"I'm very aware that our armed forces, police officers and others have been marching or standing for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe. In comparison, my job was rather easier," the Royal Navy reservist added.