Rehearsals Underway for King Charles' Coronation Parade — with a Bus Standing in His Gold Carriage!

7,000 military personnel representing 34 different countries took part in a full-scale rehearsal for King Charles' coronation parade on Sunday

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 12:41 PM
UK ARMED FORCES AND COMMONWEALTH TROOPS PREPARE FOR THE CORONATION
Photo: UK MOD Crown

The preparations for King Charles' coronation parade are in full swing.

On Sunday, around 7,000 soldiers, sailors and air force personnel took part in a full-scale rehearsal for the U.K.'s largest ceremonial operation since the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth by marching around the runways of RAF Odiham in Hampshire, around 50 miles southwest of the British capital.

The route around the airbase — home to Britain's fleet of Chinook helicopters — was carefully measured to replicate the processional route between Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace that King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, will follow after their May 6 coronation ceremony.

Instead of the Gold State Coach, however, the parade — which included serving members from 34 different Commonwealth nations and six of the U.K.'s overseas territories — was followed by a small bus. Meanwhile, all the famous London sites the real parade will march past were labeled on wooden notice boards reading "Trafalgar Square" or "Buckingham Palace Gardens."

At the close of the parade, the assembled troops also gave "three cheers" to a couple of stand-ins for King Charles and Queen Camilla wearing high-visibility workwear jackets and standing under the horizontal crossbar of some rugbyuprights.

"This is big. This is special. This is, of course, an extremely rare event," First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, told reporters at the close of the rehearsal, which he added had been "going very well."

"For us to have the opportunity and the privilege to know that in just under a week's time, we will be at the center of London, each of us playing a small part in the coronation of His Majesty and Her Majesty," he said. "I think for all of us there's a mixture of a tinge of excitement and anticipation, probably a few nerves to make sure we get it right and great pride in the role that we get to play on the day."

UK ARMED FORCES AND COMMONWEALTH TROOPS PREPARE FOR THE CORONATION
UK MOD Crown

This sentiment was also expressed by Captain Jordan Whiteman, who will be one of three officers from the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers taking part in the event alongside a cohort of the regiment's troops.

"It's a challenge to be enjoyed and thrive within," Whiteman tells PEOPLE, adding that he's reminding his fusiliers to "enjoy the moment" because it is so unique.

"It's very easy to get the blinkers on and focus solely on the task at hand, which the troops will do during the day," added Whiteman. "But also make sure you enjoy it because it is once in a lifetime."

UK ARMED FORCES AND COMMONWEALTH TROOPS PREPARE FOR THE CORONATION
UK MOD Crown

Whiteman also has a personal connection to the parade as his grandfather Charles White took part in the Queen's 1953 coronation as a member of the Irish Guards.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, isn't it?" adds Whiteman. "I think in particular for the family, it's nice to regain that military connection."

Navy fight engineers Jess and Amy McLenaghan — 20-year-old identical twins — are also thinking of their family as the big day approaches.

"It's very lucky we both got in together, our mum's really proud," says Amy.

"She's our number one supporter," adds Jess.

"I'm looking forward to I think just the overall atmosphere," she continues. "It's going to be amazing. And just seeing all the crowds."

The coronation parade rehearsal that took place at RAF Odiham
Philip Boucher

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

One man who might not be quite so relaxed on the day is Lieutenant Colonel Dave Barringer, who will be in charge of 150 musicians marching in the coronation parade and conducting the national anthem in Buckingham Palace gardens at the close of the event in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"We started the music selection for this before Christmas," Barringer told reporters about the tunes being played on the day, which includes a new march called "The King's Company."

UK ARMED FORCES AND COMMONWEALTH TROOPS PREPARE FOR THE CORONATION
UK MOD Crown

"The King has the final say on the selection," he added about the personal involvement of King Charles. "Six weeks ago, we sat down with the Lord Chamberlain's office and played through the marches and brought that to a list that was then presented to the King for him to agree on a song."

"There's a couple of the pipe tunes that are going to be played in Buckingham Palace Gardens as we wait for the arrival of the King that are his favorites," added Barringer, who also led the musical elements for Queen Elizabeth's September 2022 funeral.

"I can reassure you that the King has played very close attention to every detail of the day," added Admiral Key about the involvement of King Charles in the coronation preparations. "It is after all his coronation and so not surprisingly, I am confident that he has not only been briefed on what we're doing but given those areas of direction where he would like to put his personal imprint on it."

"We see that with the stuff that is already been described about the day," added Key. "It's very much his day — it's Her Majesty's day as well. And for all of us, it's just an opportunity of great pride that we are of the many hundreds that are available to be part of it."

Related Articles
Camilla Shand and Captain Andrew Parker Bowles outside the Guards' Chapel on their wedding day
Who Was Queen Camilla's First Husband? All About Andrew Parker Bowles
king george coronation
Queen Elizabeth — as 11-Year-Old Lilibet — Recalled Father's Coronation as 'Wonderful' in Handwritten Note
Prince Charles Prince William
Prince William Will Make 'Heartfelt' Speech to Father King Charles at Coronation Concert: Report
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Historic Chairs to Be Reused for King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
****STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS BST, SUNDAY APRIL 30TH 2023**** Coronation Concert Stage Renders. Picture credit is BBC Studios
See the Coronation Concert Stage — with a Windsor Castle View! — Where Lionel Richie Will Perform
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the athletics during the Invictus Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre on September 11, 2014 in London, England.
Prince William's Key Role at Coronation Revealed — How the Heir Will Pay Homage to Father King Charles
Queen
Queen Camilla to Wear Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Robe for Crowning — See New Photos of the Wardrobe
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)
King Charles
The Secret and Sacred Part of the Coronation Will Be Hidden With This Symbolic Screen
King Charles and Queen Camilla New Portraits
King Charles and Queen Camilla Pose for Regal New Portraits Ahead of Coronation Day
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh! New Additions to King Charles' Coronation Concert Lineup Revealed
Charles III: A King and His Queen - Author Chris Jackson; Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at eachother as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall The Strand Hall
Royal Photographer Chris Jackson Shares the Stories Behind His Favorite King Charles Pictures
Manju-Melhi-chef-042827-Tout
How King Charles Is Making His Coronation for the People, According to Guest Manju Malhi
Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2L) talk to child survivor David Davies (R) during a visit to the Aberfan memorial garden
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Aberfan, Where Mining Tragedy Killed 116 Children
A new Queen Consort wax figure is added to an existing figure of King Charles III, at Madame Tussauds in London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Picture date: Wednesday April 26, 2023. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Camilla's (Uncanny!) Wax Figure Joins King Charles Ahead of Coronation
prince charles
See the King Charles Sculpture Made of Chocolate in Honor of His Coronation