Coronation March Composer Says King Charles' Crowning Ceremony Was 'Like a Movie' (Exclusive)

Prolific composer Patrick Doyle tells PEOPLE what he saw from his prime place in Westminster Abbey

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on May 9, 2023 12:26 PM
King Charles III waves from The Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III
Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

King Charles' coronation march composer likens the exquisite event to a cinematic experience.

Patrick Doyle had the honor of composing the "King Charles III Coronation March" for the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and was among the 2,200 guests invited inside. The Oscar-nominated composer, 70, exclusively tells PEOPLE about what the crowning ceremony was like, and how it was "heavenly" to hear his piece played in the historic venue.

Doyle had a front-row view of the processions from his seat in the quire with the other composers, recalling that a real camaraderie radiated through the group including Andrew Lloyd Webber as their original compositions were played.

"All the composers got on so well. It's a wonderful instance of fraternity," Doyle tells PEOPLE. "I turned around to Nigel Hess and said, 'I'll pinch you and then you can pinch me. Then we know this is real.' That was very funny," he laughs.

Coronation March composer Patrick Doyle
Courtesy of Patrick Doyle

The four-minute "King Charles III Coronation March" was performed by the Coronation Orchestra during the Commonwealth Procession as representatives of the realms entered, and Doyle says it was surreal to hear it ring out.

"I thought of my family at home, all my family, relatives in Scotland. I was representing my country. I felt very proud to be part of this international community of people who have got together all over the world and this wonderful diverse program," says the composer behind scores for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Cinderella, Thor and more.

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

"I was overwhelmed by the whole thing and how magnificent people looked in their finery. This was really like a movie in a sense… To be a part of that coterie of artists and chosen by King Charles because he loves music, and he seems to have a very personal role in the choice and the diversity of music," he says.

From his prime place in the pew, Doyle said it was spectacular to see the King's royal regalia up close — not to mention the crown jewels!

King Charles III arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

"As he passed, I couldn't help being dazzled by the hand-sewn gold, purple, ermine and the bejeweled staffs that were held by various parts of the ceremony, cushions with ointment on it, and shoes on it, and all the spurs," the coronation guest says. "And there was a soldier immediately in front of us with a big furry hat. I couldn't help but notice the buttons on the bag, the detail, just the incredible detail that went into every tiny, tiny inch of material. The minutiae was incredible."

The composer's corner in the quire also meant he also got a good glimpse of the royal entries and exits.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla after being crowned during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

"They all looked as if they were having a beautiful time. I'm sure they were immensely proud. Proud to be part of this historic occasion. They would smile and people would smile in the audience. I'm sure they recognized some of the Members of Parliament or some of the dignitaries," Doyle tells PEOPLE of the family.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The eyewitness adds that Queen Camilla "looked very dignified" and kept precise pacing while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made a sweet team together.

"They were just two normal kids walking along. Very handsome young children. It was really lovely to see them. They'll never forget it," Doyle says of the day — and neither will he.

Queen Camilla.
L: Caption Queen Camilla. PHOTO: Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

While the joyful "King Charles III Coronation March" was performed in rehearsals, "it wasn't the same without the finery and the color and the real glamour and the theater of it," the celebrated composer tells PEOPLE of the practice. "So to hear it played to its intended audience was a different experience completely."

"I cannot emphasize how much the reverberation almost lifts the music into another sphere. There's something about the reverberation in these large spaces and cathedrals that is heavenly. So it felt heavenly to hear my music played. The feeling of sheer joy," Doyle tells PEOPLE of the epic experience and lifetime achievement.

"I didn't actually shed tears till after that moment, because it was so exciting and overwhelming. In retrospect, it really sunk in how privileged I was to be part of this extraordinary day."

