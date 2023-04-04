King Charles' Coronation Invitation Released by Buckingham Palace — Inside the Symbolism

The intricate invitation will be issued to 2,000 select guests for the historic service at Westminster Abbey

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on April 4, 2023 05:01 PM
King Charles, Coronation Invitation
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty, Buckingham Palace

Hear ye, hear ye — King Charles has unveiled his coronation invitation!

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released the colorful card which will be issued to 2,000 guests for the epic event at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The intricate invite with a floral border was designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator. The hand painted watercolor and gouache illustration will be printed and distributed on recycled card — a likely nod to the King's lifelong interest in sustainability.

"The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla," the letter heralds. "By command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite [name] to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th day of May 2023."

STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS TUESDAY 4TH APRIL 2023 -The Coronation Invitation - credit Buckingham Palace.jpg
Official invite to King Charles' coronation. Buckingham Palace

A close look shows two birds perched on the letter C, which is flanked by Charles and Camilla's coats of arms. The Queen Consort's crest has been updated to reflect her installment as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer, courtiers said.

The meticulous floral border is meant to reflect a British wildflower meadow with lily of the valley, cornflowers, wild strawberries, dog roses and bluebells, plus a sprig of rosemary for remembrance. The flowers are grouped in bunches of three to reflect that Charles is the third King of his name. Flora meets fauna with the incorporation of a butterfly and a bee, plus small drawings of a lion, unicorn and boar from the royal couple's coats of arms.

The flowers flow into an illustration of the Green Man — "an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign," the palace said.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Hulton Archive/Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

The invitation to King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation is reminiscent of the one issued for Queen Elizabeth's crowning ceremony in 1953. At just 4 years old, Charles attended his mother's coronation, and even received his own bright invite, decorated with trumpeting Grenadier Guards and the lion and unicorn of the royal coat of arms.

STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS TUESDAY 4TH APRIL 2023 -The King and The Queen Consort - credit Hugo Burnand
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Hugo Burnand / Buckingham Palace

The latest update from Buckingham Palace came with a new photo of the King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in March. Charles and Camilla previously commissioned Burnand to photograph their wedding in 2005, and have reportedly tapped him to take official portraits at the coronation.

The palace also announced what role Prince George, 9, will play in the exciting event. The second in line to the throne will serve as a Page of Honor alongside Queen Camilla's grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes, all 13. As part of a group of eight, the boys will process together through Westminster Abbey.

Prince George
Prince George. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Freddy is the son of Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles and Sara Buys, who also share daughter Lola Parker Bowles, 15. Gus and Louis Lopes are the twin sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who also shares daughter 15-year-old daughter Eliza with husband Harry Lopes. Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September.

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Children and grandchildren of the Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty

As the crowning ceremony draws near, it remains unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. for the historic service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have resided in Meghan's home state of California since 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, have been invited to the event at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Karwai Tang/WireImage

There is no update on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the coronation, PEOPLE understands. Last month, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple "received email correspondence" regarding King Charles' coronation.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the statement said.

