King Charles Invites Over 850 Community and Charity Reps to His Coronation at Westminster Abbey

King Charles' coronation guest list is starting to take shape!

Buckingham Palace announced that the King, 74, invited over 850 community and charity representatives to his historic crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Over 450 British Empire Medallist (BEM) recipients were invited to see the service from the ancient Abbey itself. Meanwhile, over 400 young people, some representing charities chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla, will witness the festivities from St. Margaret's Church at Westminster Abbey.

The BEM honor is often distributed at the local level for outstanding community service or achievement, celebrating exemplary volunteer or charity work with lasting impact. Many of the medalists invited to the coronation provided instrumental support or service to their communities during COVID-19 lockdowns.

From St. Margret's Church, hundreds of young people will see King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned in what the palace described as a "special private viewing" and get to watch the coronation procession depart Westminster Abbey when the service ends. The group includes 200 involved with The Prince's Trust, The Prince's Foundation, Barnardo's, The National Literacy Trust and Ebony Horse Club. The King and Queen Consort have long supported the five causes and nominated them for the opportunity.

The other 200 youth invited into St. Margret's Church are involved with the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, St. John Ambulance and the National Citizen Service. The four organizations were nominated by U.K. government for their contributions to the coronation day and will be handling stewarding, route-lining and first aid throughout London on May 6.

Representatives from the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK and Barnardo's might be thinking of Queen Elizabeth during the service, who previously served as their royal patron.

The invite news marks the latest update from Buckingham Palace on the upcoming coronation celebration, which is officially just one month away. Though Charles became King immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, his symbolic crowning is its own separate event — and extravaganza.

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE.

Earlier this week, the palace unveiled the official coronation invitation and revealed the special role Prince George, 9, will play during the church service. George, who is second in line to the throne, will serve as a Page of Honor alongside Queen Camilla's grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes, all 13.

Freddy is the son of Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles and Sara Buys, who also share daughter Lola Parker Bowles, 15. Gus and Louis Lopes are the twin sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who also shares daughter 15-year-old daughter Eliza with husband Harry Lopes. Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren previously attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September.