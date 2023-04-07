King Charles Invites Over 850 Community and Charity Reps to His Coronation at Westminster Abbey

The latest update from Buckingham Palace comes as the coronation countdown hits one month

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 07:01 PM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort wave to the crowds after attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster on April 6, 2023 in York, England. King Charles III distributed "Maundy Money" to a selected group of Christians to thank them for their work within the Church, for the first time since he became Monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty

King Charles' coronation guest list is starting to take shape!

Buckingham Palace announced that the King, 74, invited over 850 community and charity representatives to his historic crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Over 450 British Empire Medallist (BEM) recipients were invited to see the service from the ancient Abbey itself. Meanwhile, over 400 young people, some representing charities chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla, will witness the festivities from St. Margaret's Church at Westminster Abbey.

The BEM honor is often distributed at the local level for outstanding community service or achievement, celebrating exemplary volunteer or charity work with lasting impact. Many of the medalists invited to the coronation provided instrumental support or service to their communities during COVID-19 lockdowns.

From St. Margret's Church, hundreds of young people will see King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned in what the palace described as a "special private viewing" and get to watch the coronation procession depart Westminster Abbey when the service ends. The group includes 200 involved with The Prince's Trust, The Prince's Foundation, Barnardo's, The National Literacy Trust and Ebony Horse Club. The King and Queen Consort have long supported the five causes and nominated them for the opportunity.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
Chris Jackson/Getty

The other 200 youth invited into St. Margret's Church are involved with the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK, St. John Ambulance and the National Citizen Service. The four organizations were nominated by U.K. government for their contributions to the coronation day and will be handling stewarding, route-lining and first aid throughout London on May 6.

Interior of Westminster Abbey (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1987), London, England, United Kingdom.
De Agostini via Getty

Representatives from the Scout Association, Girlguiding UK and Barnardo's might be thinking of Queen Elizabeth during the service, who previously served as their royal patron.

The invite news marks the latest update from Buckingham Palace on the upcoming coronation celebration, which is officially just one month away. Though Charles became King immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, his symbolic crowning is its own separate event — and extravaganza.

St Margarets Church Parliament Square Westminster London GB UK.
Alamy Stock Photo

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Earlier this week, the palace unveiled the official coronation invitation and revealed the special role Prince George, 9, will play during the church service. George, who is second in line to the throne, will serve as a Page of Honor alongside Queen Camilla's grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes, all 13.

Prince George.
Children and grandchildren of the Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
L: Caption Prince George. PHOTO: Samir Hussein/WireImage
R: Caption Children and grandchildren of the Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. PHOTO: Chris Jackson/Getty

Freddy is the son of Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles and Sara Buys, who also share daughter Lola Parker Bowles, 15. Gus and Louis Lopes are the twin sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who also shares daughter 15-year-old daughter Eliza with husband Harry Lopes. Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren previously attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Related Articles
King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla Star in New Portrait as More Coronation Details Are Announced
King Charles III coronation banners
See the First Glimpse of King Charles Wearing a Crown as Coronation Prep Gets Underway in London
King Charles, Coronation Invitation
King Charles' Coronation Invitation Released by Buckingham Palace — Inside the Symbolism
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
Queen Camilla Makes First Appearance After Buckingham Palace Uses 'Queen' Title for First Time
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Easter Plans Revealed
BRAEMAR, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Update Social Media Photos as Coronation Countdown Hits 1 Month
king charles, prince george
Prince George and Queen Camilla's Grandkids' Roles in King Charles' Coronation Revealed!
Coronation Boredom
See King Charles' First Coronation Appearance — When He Was 4! — to See Queen Elizabeth Be Crowned
29 March 2023, Berlin: King Charles III of Great Britain (front l) greets fans at the Brandenburg Gate alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Before his coronation in May 2023, the British king and his royal wife will visit Germany for three days.
King Charles Has Hilarious Reply for Fan Who Tried to Hand Him Burger King Crown
Jill Biden to Lead U.S. Delegation to King Charles III’s Coronation
Jill Biden to Lead U.S. Delegation to King Charles III's Coronation
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (centre) her son Tom Parker Bowles (left) and daughter Laura Lopes (right) watch the racing as they attend day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 11, 2015 in Cheltenham, England.
All About Queen Camilla's Children and Grandchildren
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Thank-You Christmas Card Revealed: See the Sweet Family Photo!
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend King Charles' Coronation? What We Know So Far
king charles, prince george
Prince George May Have a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation: Report
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Join Coronation Carriage Ride: Report