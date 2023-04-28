The Secret and Sacred Part of the Coronation Will Be Hidden With This Symbolic Screen

The anointing screen which will hide King Charles from public view is inspired by the 56 countries of the Commonwealth

Let the anointing begin!

Ahead of the King Charles' coronation on May 6, the handcrafted screen used to conceal the anointing (and most sacred) part of the historic ceremony has been unveiled.

Depicting a tree to represent the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth, the design was personally chosen by the King and is inspired by the stained-glass Sanctuary Window in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. The new screen was gifted by the City of London Corporation and City Livery Companies and worked on by the Royal School of Needlework in addition to other expert craftspeople.

"It is an absolute honor to work on the Anointing Screen for the coronation of His Majesty The King," Anne Butcher, head of studio and standards at the prestigious school tells PEOPLE, adding: "The project is a collaboration of specialists in traditional crafts, from those just starting to learn to others with many years of dedicated experience."

EMBARGOED TO 2200 BST FRIDAY APRIL 28 The anointing screen which will be used in the coronation of King Charles III, in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London. The most important moment in the coronation is the "unction", the sacred act of anointing a monarch with holy oil, which can be traced as far back as the 7th and 8th centuries, and signals that the monarch has been chosen by God. It is only seen by the sovereign and the Archbishop of Canterbury and will take place behind the anointing screen. Picture date: Monday April 24, 2023. PA Photo. The screen - which represents the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth - was designed by iconographer Aidan Hart and created using both hand and digital embroidery, managed by the Royal School of Needlework. It has been gifted for the occasion by the City of London Corporation and City Livery Companies. See PA story ROYAL Coronation Screen. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Coronation anointing screen. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Featuring the King's cypher at the base of the tree, each leaf represents one of the 56 countries that form the Commonwealth. The design also incorporates decorative roses, angels and a scroll which includes a quote from Julian of Norwich, a Christian writer of the Middle Ages: 'All shall be well and all manner of things shall be well.'

The symbolism continues with the use of the sun, to depict God and doves of peace, all of which have been hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, of which Queen Camilla has been patron since 2017, and also members of the Worshipful Company of Broderers, Drapers and Weavers. Two bronze eagles also feature on the top of the screen which is 2.6 metres high.

"The leaves were a particular pleasure as they were worked on by multiple embroiderers," reveals Butcher. "To help the leaves stand out, we placed them over padding to give them an extra lift from the branches, stitched the names of the countries with gold thread, and then used a dark blue and further gold thread for the edging."

EMBARGOED TO 2200 BST FRIDAY APRIL 28 The anointing screen which will be used in the coronation of King Charles III, in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London. The most important moment in the coronation is the "unction", the sacred act of anointing a monarch with holy oil, which can be traced as far back as the 7th and 8th centuries, and signals that the monarch has been chosen by God. It is only seen by the sovereign and the Archbishop of Canterbury and will take place behind the anointing screen. Picture date: Monday April 24, 2023. PA Photo. The screen - which represents the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth - was designed by iconographer Aidan Hart and created using both hand and digital embroidery, managed by the Royal School of Needlework. It has been gifted for the occasion by the City of London Corporation and City Livery Companies. See PA story ROYAL Coronation Screen. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Coronation anointing screen. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

In a nod to sustainability, the wooden poles were crafted by carpenter Nick Gutfreund using a windblown tree from the Windsor estate (planted by the Duke of Northumberland in 1765) and the thread used to create the outline of the tree is fully sustainable, made from 100% lyocell fibers. The cloth is made from Australian and New Zealand wool and finished in UK mills.

The anointing, an act of consecration and the most sacred part of the ceremony, will involve the Archbishop of Canterbury pouring holy oil from the Ampulla onto the Coronation Spoon. He then anoints the King by placing the oil onto his hands, chest and head. It's the only part of the historic ceremony that has never been witnessed by guests or televised.

At the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, the anointing took part privately underneath a canopy of gold cloth held up by four Knights of the Garter. At the upcoming ceremony, the screen will be held by service personnel from the Regiments of the Household Division holding the Freedom of the City of London. Also involved will be; The Life Guards, Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards, Scots Guards, Irish Guards and Welsh Guards.

After Charles and Camilla recently visited the Royal School of Needlework, in Hampton Court Palace to meet some of the workers involved in the project, the screen was taken to the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace where it was blessed at a special service, in preparation for the ceremony. "When Their Majesties came to visit our embroidery studio and see the work in progress, it was such a special moment in time and one that I will treasure," says Butcher.

EMBARGOED TO 2200 BST FRIDAY APRIL 28 The anointing screen which will be used in the coronation of King Charles III, in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London. The most important moment in the coronation is the "unction", the sacred act of anointing a monarch with holy oil, which can be traced as far back as the 7th and 8th centuries, and signals that the monarch has been chosen by God. It is only seen by the sovereign and the Archbishop of Canterbury and will take place behind the anointing screen. Picture date: Monday April 24, 2023. PA Photo. The screen - which represents the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth - was designed by iconographer Aidan Hart and created using both hand and digital embroidery, managed by the Royal School of Needlework. It has been gifted for the occasion by the City of London Corporation and City Livery Companies. See PA story ROYAL Coronation Screen. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Coronation anointing screen. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Aidan Hart, a liturgical artist and the designer of the handcrafted screen says he was delighted to be asked to work on such an important piece. "Each and every element of the design has been specifically chosen to symbolize aspects of this historic coronation and the Commonwealth, from the birds that symbolize the joy and interaction among members of a community living in harmony to the rejoicing of angels and the dove that represents the Holy Spirit."

The ceremony which will be held at Westminster Abbey, as it has been for the last 900 years will see Camilla crowned alongside Charles, just as Queen Elizabeth, known as the Queen Mother was coronated alongside King George VI in 1937.

