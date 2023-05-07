Coronation Guests Say There Were Selfies and Tears at Historic Ceremony: 'Just Surreal' (Exclusive)

Emotions were running high at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On Saturday, over 2,000 guests from around the world shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience — watching a King and Queen crowned. Of those, 450 were recipients of a British Empire Medal, awarded for achievement or service within the local community. Claire Saunders was among the lucky few inside and exclusively tells PEOPLE that the ceremony had many welling up with emotion.

"The music was so incredible, you could feel yourself trembling at times," says Saunders, who is from London and works for Co-op, a food retail business in the U.K. "When they sang 'God Save The King,' lots of people had actual tears in their eyes. That was when I thought 'This is really special.' "

The 43-year-old was invited to the historic event after campaigning to protect shop workers during the pandemic, and says the ceremony itself "went so fast, two hours were gone before you knew it." Catching a glimpse of King Charles on the way in was a highlight, the guest says.

"He just looked happy, smiling on the way in and on the way out, Camilla looked more nervous, it's so massive," Saunders tells PEOPLE.

The British Empire Medalist adds that sharing mints and taking selfies during the three-hour-plus wait before the ceremony just heightened the excitement for many of those in attendance.

"Everyone was swapping social media accounts and sharing pictures. You weren't supposed to take pictures in the abbey but obviously, we all were! Everyone was so happy to be there," she tells PEOPLE.

Fashion designer Nicole Christie shared the same sentiment. "It was such a friendly atmosphere, everyone was chatting to everyone, it was amazing. I've been taking loads of pictures so I can remember it all," the 27-year-old designer from Glasgow tells PEOPLE.

Christie was invited for her involvement with The Prince's Foundation's Modern Artisan project, where she received training to start her own fashion label, Ellipsis.

"Five years ago, I had never even picked up a sewing machine. Fast forward and I'm sitting at Westminster Abbey, wearing one of my own designs watching the King's coronation, it's just surreal," she tells PEOPLE.