Coronation Guests Say There Were Selfies and Tears at Historic Ceremony: 'Just Surreal' (Exclusive)

PEOPLE peeks inside what King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning at Westminster Abbey was really like

By Monique Jessen
Published on May 7, 2023 02:46 PM
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Emotions were running high at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On Saturday, over 2,000 guests from around the world shared a once-in-a-lifetime experience — watching a King and Queen crowned. Of those, 450 were recipients of a British Empire Medal, awarded for achievement or service within the local community. Claire Saunders was among the lucky few inside and exclusively tells PEOPLE that the ceremony had many welling up with emotion.

"The music was so incredible, you could feel yourself trembling at times," says Saunders, who is from London and works for Co-op, a food retail business in the U.K. "When they sang 'God Save The King,' lots of people had actual tears in their eyes. That was when I thought 'This is really special.' "

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

The 43-year-old was invited to the historic event after campaigning to protect shop workers during the pandemic, and says the ceremony itself "went so fast, two hours were gone before you knew it." Catching a glimpse of King Charles on the way in was a highlight, the guest says.

"He just looked happy, smiling on the way in and on the way out, Camilla looked more nervous, it's so massive," Saunders tells PEOPLE.

The British Empire Medalist adds that sharing mints and taking selfies during the three-hour-plus wait before the ceremony just heightened the excitement for many of those in attendance.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend their Coronation at Westminster Abbey
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Everyone was swapping social media accounts and sharing pictures. You weren't supposed to take pictures in the abbey but obviously, we all were! Everyone was so happy to be there," she tells PEOPLE.

Fashion designer Nicole Christie shared the same sentiment. "It was such a friendly atmosphere, everyone was chatting to everyone, it was amazing. I've been taking loads of pictures so I can remember it all," the 27-year-old designer from Glasgow tells PEOPLE.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort enter Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Christie was invited for her involvement with The Prince's Foundation's Modern Artisan project, where she received training to start her own fashion label, Ellipsis.

"Five years ago, I had never even picked up a sewing machine. Fast forward and I'm sitting at Westminster Abbey, wearing one of my own designs watching the King's coronation, it's just surreal," she tells PEOPLE.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
How Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla 'Together' Planed Their Coronation Looks (Exclusive)
Lionel Richie and Chigozie Anozie in the coronation of King Charles in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Guest Snaps Selfie with Lionel Richie and Shares 'Goosebump' Experience Inside Service
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward's Crown onto the head of Britain's King Charles III during the Coronation Ceremony
Coronation Guest As King Charles' Was Crowned: 'Gosh, We're Here, and It's Happened!'
Dame Emma Thompson arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday.
King Charles' Coronation Guest Hands Out Cough Drops To Emma Thompson and Husband Greg Wise
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales on Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Coronation with Sweet Video: 'What. A. Day.'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry Leaves London Hours After Father King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)
See the Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Palace Balcony: 'Never-Seen Angle'
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
All About Penny Mordaunt, the Politician with a Barrier-Breaking Role in King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla after being crowned during her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla Included Her 2 Dogs on Her Coronation Gown
Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson, Charles Spencer
Coronation Snubs: Who Didn't Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Crowning Ceremony?
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
What Did King Charles Say to Prince William After the Heir Kissed His Cheek at the Coronation?
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Friend Misan Harriman Wishes Prince Archie a Happy Birthday on Instagram
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
Every Royal Family Member Who Appeared on the Balcony at King Charles' Coronation
Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Seating Chart: Where Did Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Other Royals Sit?
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation
princess charlotte and princess leia
Princess Charlotte's Coronation Look Inspires Comparisons to Princess Leia from 'Star Wars'