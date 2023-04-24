Unexpected Guest to King Charles' Coronation 'Blown Away' by Invite: 'It's a Moment in History'

The Reverand Matthew Price, a recipient of a British Empire Medal, will be a guest at next month's coronation

By Monique Jessen
Published on April 24, 2023 04:25 PM
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
King Charles III Inspects 200th Sovereign's Parade At Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The coronation invites are out — and one local vicar couldn't be happier.

The Reverand Matthew Price, who has been vicar of Gorleston's Mary Magdalene church since 2018, was delighted and surprised when he received an invitation from Buckingham Palace, asking him to be a guest at the upcoming coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"I received an email a few weeks ago so I knew it was coming, but I was blown away by the beauty of the invitation when it arrived — it's stunning!" Price tells PEOPLE from his family home in Gorleston, Norfolk (about three hours east of London). "The idea of being there in person is just extraordinary — it's a moment in history, something we haven't seen for 70 years!"

Price, 45, has been invited to attend the historic event at Westminster Abbey on May 6 after becoming a British Empire Medal recipient, an honor he received in 2020 as a result of his tireless work in the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norfolk Vicar Receives Invitation to the Coronation "I'm Blown Away"
The Rev Matthew Price with his invitation to the coronation. Diocese of Norwich

"Our church became a massive food hub, providing food for people who couldn't source food for themselves," explains Price. "At the peak, we were sending out over 100 food parcels every week and working with a team of about 100 volunteers."

After being presented with the medal by the Lord Lieutenant, Price and his wife were also invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace last summer.

"It feels like the gift that just keeps on giving," he jokes, adding that his wife is very happy for him — despite his solo invite.

Norfolk Vicar Receives Invitation to the Coronation "I'm Blown Away"
The Rev Matthew Price's invitation to the May 6 coronation. Diocese of Norwich

In fact, the whole community is getting excited about his brush with royalty.

"Even the post lady was excited when she delivered it, she said, 'I think it's from the King!' as it had the King's monogram in the corner."

The locals from his parish have been taking turns snapping photos of the heavy, gilded invitation to send to their families.

"What's amazing is that I live and work in quite a deprived community and the idea that someone from our community is going to be at this event is just extraordinary," he says.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Due to the early start of the ceremony (guests have to be seated in the Abbey by 7.30 a.m. — 3 1/2 hours before the ceremony begins!), Price will be staying overnight in London and plans to wear his BEM medal with pride.

On what he's most looking forward to, he says: "The music, definitely. I've read that there are lots of new pieces that have been composed and at a building like Westminster Abbey, which has extraordinary acoustics, I think the music be amazing."

Related Articles
Palace Shares a Look at King Charles’ Coronation Invitations Getting ‘Final Touches’
Buckingham Palace Shares Look at King Charles' Coronation Invitations Receiving 'Final Touches'
King Charles III visits the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Guest List Just Added Foreign Royals — Including a Break From Tradition
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort wave to the crowds after attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster on April 6, 2023 in York, England. King Charles III distributed "Maundy Money" to a selected group of Christians to thank them for their work within the Church, for the first time since he became Monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
King Charles Invites Over 850 Community and Charity Reps to His Coronation at Westminster Abbey
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Coronations — Held 70 Years Apart — May Share These 4 Royal Guests
Lady Pamela Hicks, a bridesmaid at the Queen's wedding, and her daughters Mrs. Edwina Brudenell (L) and Ms. India Hicks attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the Queen and Prince Philip's Diamond Wedding Anniversary, November 19, 2007 in London, England.
Lady Pamela Hicks Reacts to Not Being Invited to King Charles' Coronation: 'Very Sensible'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
King Charles' Coronation Program Includes a Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth II gives a wide smile for the crowd from her carriage as she leaves Westminster Abbey; King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a State Banquet
How King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Procession Differs from Queen Elizabeth's Route
Sarah Ferguson, King Charles
Sarah Ferguson Not Invited to King Charles' Coronation — but Prince Andrew Is Expected to Attend
Prince George, King Charles
How Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
PEOPLE to Offer Exclusive Wall-to-Wall Coverage of King Charles' Coronation from London
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: The new Diamond Jubilee state coach arrives from Buckingham Palace during the rehearsal of the State Opening of Parliament on May 22, 2015 in London, England. Rehearsals get on the way for the forthcoming State Opening of Parliament which marks the formal start of the parliamentary year and the Queen's Speech sets out the government's agenda for the coming session. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Procession Coaches Revealed in Latest Palace Update
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Concert Announces Its Host — with a Connection to Queen Elizabeth!
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth special edition People Magazine cover
It's Good to Be Queen! 15 Fun Facts About Queen Elizabeth's Coronation
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Prince Harry to Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Without Meghan Markle
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Talbot Yard Food Court; The Coronation Quiche
Coronation Quiche! Find Out About the Dish 'Chosen Personally' by King Charles and Queen Camilla