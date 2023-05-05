King Charles' Coronation Guest Shares Her Fear for the Crowning: 'I Just Don't Want to Be Late!'

The guests are starting to arrive in London for the coronation!

Among them is Nicole Christie, a Scottish fashion designer who traveled from Glasgow to be among the 2,200 guests invited to the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

"I think I need to be up at about 4 a.m. to make sure I'm there on time so it's going to be a very early morning start," Christie tells PEOPLE exclusively from her home in Glasgow on Thursday while packing her bags. "I just don't want to be late!"

After all, guests have been asked to arrive at Westminster Abbey by 7 a.m. — four hours before the crowning ceremony starts.

It won't be the first time that Christie, 27, has been around King Charles, 74. Through her involvement in The Prince's Foundation's Modern Artisan training program, she has met him several times — and last month received a personal letter from him congratulating her on winning the Scottish Fashion Designer of the Year award for her brand, Ellipsis.

Nicole Christie, founder of Ellipsis fashion label. The Prince's Foundation

"Sometimes it's hard to believe to be honest; it's very surreal," says Christie, who also met Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton at a London event last year in which she got to show them her designs.

"His support with his vision and pioneering of keeping traditional skills alive has shaped Ellipsis to the sustainable brand it is today," she adds. "I'm forever grateful."

Nicole Christie meeting Prince Charles, Camilla and Kate Middleton in 2022. The Prince's Foundation

Of course, Christie designed a special outfit just for the occasion — and she has no intention of the rain ruining it.

"It's made of silk, so I really can't have it rain! I've ordered the largest umbrella I could find, just in case!" Christie is also wearing a hat made by her tutor at the Modern Artisan, which she says feels like "a nice full circle moment."

"It's going to be an incredible moment to be in Westminster Abbey wearing an Ellipsis dress — I'm so honored."

The coronation weekend weather was also on Prince William's mind during an outing with Princess Kate on Thursday when they visited the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho. While chatting with the crowd who came out to see them, the Prince of Wales told some well-wishers, "Crossing fingers for the weather!"

Prince William and Kate Middleton. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Claire Saunders, Facilities Management Business Partner at Co-Op, was awarded a British Empire Medal for her campaigning to protect shop workers — and on May 6, she will be one of the guests at Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

"I've found a really nice dress, and I've got my fascinator, booked my spray tan, booked my eyelashes — it's all good!" Saunders, 42, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

And regarding the early arrival time for guests, Saunders plans to bring some snacks.

"I'm going to hide some snacks!" she says. "I'm going to sneak some chocolate in my clutch bag — I've already made sure it's got a pocket!"