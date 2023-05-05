King Charles' Coronation Guest Shares Her Fear for the Crowning: 'I Just Don't Want to Be Late!'

Fashion designer Nicole Christie tells PEOPLE exclusively that King Charles' charity support has shaped her brand, Ellipsis — and she's "forever grateful"

By Monique Jessen
Published on May 5, 2023 11:01 AM
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
King Charles III Inspects 200th Sovereign's Parade At Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The guests are starting to arrive in London for the coronation!

Among them is Nicole Christie, a Scottish fashion designer who traveled from Glasgow to be among the 2,200 guests invited to the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

"I think I need to be up at about 4 a.m. to make sure I'm there on time so it's going to be a very early morning start," Christie tells PEOPLE exclusively from her home in Glasgow on Thursday while packing her bags. "I just don't want to be late!"

After all, guests have been asked to arrive at Westminster Abbey by 7 a.m. — four hours before the crowning ceremony starts.

It won't be the first time that Christie, 27, has been around King Charles, 74. Through her involvement in The Prince's Foundation's Modern Artisan training program, she has met him several times — and last month received a personal letter from him congratulating her on winning the Scottish Fashion Designer of the Year award for her brand, Ellipsis.

Fashion designer Nicole Christie
Nicole Christie, founder of Ellipsis fashion label. The Prince's Foundation

"Sometimes it's hard to believe to be honest; it's very surreal," says Christie, who also met Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton at a London event last year in which she got to show them her designs.

"His support with his vision and pioneering of keeping traditional skills alive has shaped Ellipsis to the sustainable brand it is today," she adds. "I'm forever grateful."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Nicole Christie meeting Prince Charles, Camilla and Kate Middleton in 2022
Nicole Christie meeting Prince Charles, Camilla and Kate Middleton in 2022. The Prince's Foundation

Of course, Christie designed a special outfit just for the occasion — and she has no intention of the rain ruining it.

"It's made of silk, so I really can't have it rain! I've ordered the largest umbrella I could find, just in case!" Christie is also wearing a hat made by her tutor at the Modern Artisan, which she says feels like "a nice full circle moment."

"It's going to be an incredible moment to be in Westminster Abbey wearing an Ellipsis dress — I'm so honored."

The coronation weekend weather was also on Prince William's mind during an outing with Princess Kate on Thursday when they visited the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho. While chatting with the crowd who came out to see them, the Prince of Wales told some well-wishers, "Crossing fingers for the weather!"

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Prince William and Kate Middleton. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Claire Saunders, Facilities Management Business Partner at Co-Op, was awarded a British Empire Medal for her campaigning to protect shop workers — and on May 6, she will be one of the guests at Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

"I've found a really nice dress, and I've got my fascinator, booked my spray tan, booked my eyelashes — it's all good!" Saunders, 42, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

And regarding the early arrival time for guests, Saunders plans to bring some snacks.

"I'm going to hide some snacks!" she says. "I'm going to sneak some chocolate in my clutch bag — I've already made sure it's got a pocket!"

Related Articles
King Charles III (L) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace; Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace; Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with well-wishers on The Mall
Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles Charm Crowd at Surprise Walkabout on Coronation Eve
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Tell Train Passengers to 'Mind The Gap' in Special Announcement: Listen
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Fan During London Train Ride — Watch the Viral Moment!
King Charles III visits Hamburg City Hall; Antony and Rebecca Aning-Brown; Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
All About the Coronation Flowers — Including a Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Camilla, Queen Consort meets members of staff during a visit to a maternity unit at Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London to meet key domestic abuse frontline staff on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Royal Warrant Issued to Confirm 'Queen Camilla' Title Rather Than 'Camilla, Queen Consort': Reports
Camilla, Queen Consort, gives a speech as she visits the S.T.O.R.M Family Centre
Queen Camilla's Grandson Breaks His Arm Before Coronation — But Will Continue in Role as a Page: Report
Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons; Lord Mayor of London Shares Coronation Robe
Lord Mayor of London Shares Photo of His Coronation Robe — Worn at Queen Elizabeth's Crowning
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho to hear how it's preparing for the Coronation weekend
Kate Middleton Says She's 'More Nervous' for the Coronation Than Her Kids: 'They're Very Excited'
King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
Lionel Richie Says He's 'Like a Kid at Christmas' Ahead of Coronation Weekend: 'Pinch Me!'
King Charles III shelters under an umbrella
Prince William Is 'Crossing Fingers' on King Charles' Coronation Forecast: What Happens If It Rains?
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.
Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit Will 'Set Her Apart from the Crowd' (Exclusive)
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Kate Middleton and Prince William Check Out a London Pub 2 Days Before King Charles' Coronation
Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Share Their Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'
Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and More Stars Share Secrets About King Charles: 'He's Quite a Good Dancer!'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Designer Shares Thoughts on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Coronation Style (Exclusive)
Sophie, Countess of Wessex (R) and Princess Beatrice during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England.
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Sophie and More Royals' Plans for Coronation Weekend Revealed
Princess Anne, Princess Royal (Colonel of the Blues and Royals) rides down The Mall on horseback during the annual Trooping the Colour Parade on June 14, 2008 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is an annual ceremony, believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st.
Princess Anne Shares the Practical Reason She Accepted Her Coronation Role: 'Solves My Dress Problem'