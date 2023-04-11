King Charles' coronation guest list includes foreign monarchs, breaking usual tradition.

On Tuesday, several royal houses from around the world confirmed their attendance at the May 6 crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla at London's Westminster Abbey. From Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf will attend with his eldest daughter and heir, Crown Princess Victoria. Representing Denmark will be Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, while Japan's government confirmed that Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will travel to the U.K. for the historic ceremony.

King Carl XVI Gustaf (who is King Charles' third cousin once removed) being invited to the marks a change in past coronation guest lists. Foreign monarchs typically did not attend a British king or queen's crowning ceremony — instead, they would usually send heirs, consorts or other family members to represent them.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is likely sending her son and daughter-in-law in her place as she recovers from back surgery performed earlier this year.

Prince Albert of Monaco previously told PEOPLE that he looks forward to attending King Charles' May 6 coronation with his wife, Princess Charlene.

"I'm certain that it's going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one," Prince Albert, 65, said. "We've maintained contact since His Majesty became King, but I haven't talked to him personally since the Queen's funeral."

"I'm certain His Majesty will add his own 'personal touches' to the ceremonies," added Albert. "But what those will be, I'm sure I don't know."

The reigning royal added that he will bring back a present from London for his 8-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

"I'll bring them any little 'trinket' I can put my hands on," he said.

King Charles' ceremony will be more modest than his mother's crowning 70 years ago. An estimated 2,000 guests will pour into Westminster Abbey's pews on May 6, while 8,251 people attended Queen Elizabeth's ceremony. And the service has been cut down to 60 minutes — a third of the Queen's three-hour coronation in 1953.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that the King, 74, invited over 850 community and charity representatives to his coronation. Over 450 British Empire Medallist (BEM) recipients are invited to see the service from inside Westminster Abbey while over 400 young people, some representing charities chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla, will witness the festivities from the nearby St. Margaret's Church as part of a "special private viewing." From St. Margaret's, they'll also get to watch the coronation procession depart Westminster Abbey when the service ends.

It remains unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. for his father's crowning ceremony. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have resided in Meghan's home state of California since 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, have been invited to the event at Westminster Abbey.

A spokesperson for the couple told The Sunday Times in a statement last month, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation."

However, Prince Harry and Meghan's spokesperson added that their attendance wasn't confirmed yet. "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the statement continued.

Coronation preparations are in full swing, with decorations featuring a graphic of King Charles wearing a crown going up around London.

The palace also unveiled the official coronation invitation and revealed the special role Prince George, 9, will play during the church service. George, who is second in line to the throne, will serve as a Page of Honor to his grandfather.