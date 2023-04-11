King Charles' Coronation Guest List Just Added Foreign Royals — Including a Break From Tradition

Sweden, Denmark and Japan have confirmed which royals will attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony on May 6

Published on April 11, 2023 11:57 AM
King Charles III visits the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

King Charles' coronation guest list includes foreign monarchs, breaking usual tradition.

On Tuesday, several royal houses from around the world confirmed their attendance at the May 6 crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla at London's Westminster Abbey. From Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf will attend with his eldest daughter and heir, Crown Princess Victoria. Representing Denmark will be Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, while Japan's government confirmed that Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will travel to the U.K. for the historic ceremony.

King Carl XVI Gustaf (who is King Charles' third cousin once removed) being invited to the marks a change in past coronation guest lists. Foreign monarchs typically did not attend a British king or queen's crowning ceremony — instead, they would usually send heirs, consorts or other family members to represent them.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is likely sending her son and daughter-in-law in her place as she recovers from back surgery performed earlier this year.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (L), Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden, Queen Silvia of Sweden and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attend the Nobel Prize award ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden on December 10, 2022.
Sweden's royal family. CHRISTINE OLSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty

Prince Albert of Monaco previously told PEOPLE that he looks forward to attending King Charles' May 6 coronation with his wife, Princess Charlene.

"I'm certain that it's going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one," Prince Albert, 65, said. "We've maintained contact since His Majesty became King, but I haven't talked to him personally since the Queen's funeral."

"I'm certain His Majesty will add his own 'personal touches' to the ceremonies," added Albert. "But what those will be, I'm sure I don't know."

The reigning royal added that he will bring back a present from London for his 8-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

"I'll bring them any little 'trinket' I can put my hands on," he said.

DORSET, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: (NO PUBLICATION IN UK MEDIA FOR 28 DAYS) Prince Charles,Prince of Wales is joined by Prince Albert II of Monaco as he leads a group of international visitors on a tour of the Poundbury development on the edge of Dorchester on November 14, 2006 in Dorset, England. (Photo by POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)
Prince Charles and Prince Albert in 2006. POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

King Charles' ceremony will be more modest than his mother's crowning 70 years ago. An estimated 2,000 guests will pour into Westminster Abbey's pews on May 6, while 8,251 people attended Queen Elizabeth's ceremony. And the service has been cut down to 60 minutes — a third of the Queen's three-hour coronation in 1953.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that the King, 74, invited over 850 community and charity representatives to his coronation. Over 450 British Empire Medallist (BEM) recipients are invited to see the service from inside Westminster Abbey while over 400 young people, some representing charities chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla, will witness the festivities from the nearby St. Margaret's Church as part of a "special private viewing." From St. Margaret's, they'll also get to watch the coronation procession depart Westminster Abbey when the service ends.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Queen Camilla and King Charles. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

It remains unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. for his father's crowning ceremony. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have resided in Meghan's home state of California since 2020 after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, have been invited to the event at Westminster Abbey.

A spokesperson for the couple told The Sunday Times in a statement last month, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation."

However, Prince Harry and Meghan's spokesperson added that their attendance wasn't confirmed yet. "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the statement continued.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Coronation preparations are in full swing, with decorations featuring a graphic of King Charles wearing a crown going up around London.

The palace also unveiled the official coronation invitation and revealed the special role Prince George, 9, will play during the church service. George, who is second in line to the throne, will serve as a Page of Honor to his grandfather.

