King Charles' Coronation Guest Hands Out Cough Drops To Emma Thompson and Husband Greg Wise

“We were all in it together,” cookbook writer Manju Malhi tells PEOPLE of attending King Charles' coronation and her famous seat neighbors

By Simon Perry
Published on May 7, 2023 05:02 AM
Dame Emma Thompson arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday.
Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty

The egalitarian nature of King Charles' coronation on Saturday was summed up as ordinary guests mingled with celebrities and famous faces in London's Westminster Abbey.

Cookbook writer and chef Manju Malhi even handed out cough drops to her celebrity neighbors, Dame Emma Thompson and husband Greg Wise (who helped point out music in the grand ceremony).

Malhi, 55, was invited because she had received a BEM honor for work in her community during the COVID-19 pandemic and entered the Abbey, alone, looking for a seat. They hadn't been allocated seats and she saw the empty seat. "I asked Greg Wise is this seat taken? And they both said, 'Yes, sit down.' We were all in it together," she told PEOPLE.

Wise explained some of the music that was playing before the ceremony begun. "He was identifying 'Jupiter' from The Planets. It was like I was watching a movie and asking, 'What happened there?' They were both really lovely," added Malhi.

Towards the end, as a little hunger kicked in following the long service, and an even longer wait in their seats for the ceremony to start, the chef didn't have any snacks with her. But she did have something else. "We were all feeling a little cold. But I did offer cough sweets that I had – Emma took one. So she owes me some cough sweets!"

The chef added, "There was a real sense of being together. There was a mixture of people in a service, that's how it felt – from different walks of life, different faiths and beliefs. It was very inclusive and a bit special."

She continued, "It was overwhelming. The acoustics were fabulous which made the music even better. It was magical as well as historic. The atmosphere was good enough to absorb the moment, and the feeling."

When Charles was crowned, she recalls, "it was a powerful moment. We didn't gasp, we were simply in awe of it really. It looked stunning and we thought 'wow, there is a new era beginning.'"

Earlier, when he made his entrance, she thought the King "looked really relaxed, like everything was under control." She added, "It didn't feel tense. It was a really organic moment. He seemed with it, relaxed and content."

Malhi said Kate Middleton and Prince William also seemed calm, with their children a few steps behind them. "Even Prince Harry seemed relaxed too. Everyone was carrying out what they'd been asked to do, carrying out that duty."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose and smile after their Coronation, at Buckingham Palace on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace
Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"It was a good inclusive day. Coming into the Abbey everybody was saying, 'Hello' – which would be usual – but this time it felt like everybody meant it. There was a sense that there was something special and we would all make it work."

"I didn't expect to be that involved in the service – we sung hymns and we weren't spectators. It was in our interest too to make it work. It wasn't just the King and the Queen who had to make it work on the day. The timing and rituals – everyone played a part," she added.

Malhi was invited to join the 2,300 guests in Westminster Abbey, following the work she did during COVID when she hosted online cooking classes focusing on older members of the community.

She is one of many guests who had previously been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) honor for their work. Malhi's presence, and that of hundreds of other ordinary people, "resonates with what the new monarch is thinking," she said. "He is very empathetic."

Related Articles
James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
The Best Moments You May Have Missed from King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry Leaves London Hours After Father King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)
See the Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Palace Balcony: 'Never-Seen Angle'
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
All About Penny Mordaunt, the Politician with a Barrier-Breaking Role in King Charles' Coronation
Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson, Charles Spencer
Coronation Snubs: Who Didn't Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Crowning Ceremony?
King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton's Coronation Headpiece Has a Close Tie to King Charles' Charity
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales smiles through the window as he travels with his family back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis' Best Facial Expressions at King Charles' Coronation Day
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
Every Royal Family Member Who Appeared on the Balcony at King Charles' Coronation
Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Seating Chart: Where Did Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Other Royals Sit?
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation
princess charlotte and princess leia
Princess Charlotte's Coronation Look Inspires Comparisons to Princess Leia from 'Star Wars'
Camilla, Queen Consort leaves Westminster Abbey by carriage following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Everything to Know About Queen Camilla's Coronation Necklace
King Charles III Coronation
Vicar Shares 'Surreal' Experience Inside King Charles Coronation Service: 'Shiver Down My Spine' (Exclusive)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; king charles coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Master Flag Dressing for Coronation — Just Like Mom Kate!
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Slept at Clarence House the Night Before Coronation, Breaking a Tradition from 1066
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning