King Charles' Coronation Will Be Held on Grandson Archie's 4th Birthday

The plans mark the second time that a royal milestone has fallen on a birthday weekend for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 02:24 PM
King Charles III, Prince Harry and Archie
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Sussex Royals

King Charles III's coronation date is already marked on the royal family calendar for another reason.

Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday that the new King will be officially crowned on May 6, 2023 — the same day his grandson Archie Harrison celebrates his 4th birthday.

The coronation date is earlier in the year than widely speculated, as many believed that King Charles would pick June 2 to honor the date of Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953.

"The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace said in a statement, adding that Queen Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband. Keeping with royal tradition, the ceremony will commence at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been coronated for the last 900 years.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles III. Hugo Burnand-Pool/Getty

The coronation marks the second time that a royal milestone falls on a birthday weekend for one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's young children. Over the summer, their daughter Lilibet turned 1 on June 4, the third day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited close friends and family to gather for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" at their Frogmore Cottage home and shared a new photo of their daughter (showing off her red hair!) to celebrate the occasion.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
Archie's recent birthday image. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Soon after, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE that King Charles enjoyed an "emotional" visit with his grandchildren, who traveled to the U.S. with their parents from their California home for the celebrations.

"It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," the source said, adding that it was "wonderful" to have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in Britain.

The trip marked Lili's first visit to the U.K. Meghan and Harry's daughter was born in California in June 2021 and had yet to visit her dad's homeland. Archie was born in the U.K. in May 2019 but hadn't been back since he was around 6 months old.

"The Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall] were absolutely thrilled to see them," the insider added, as Charles had not seen his grandson Archie "for a bit of time."

"It was very special to have some time with him. He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing," the source said.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty

The trip also allowed Lili to meet her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time. Meghan and Harry named their daughter after the monarch, as Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname.

Following the Queen's death on Sept. 8 at age 96, Prince Harry reflected on "first meetings" in a personal tribute to his late grandmother.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry said in a statement on Sept. 12.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry in 2019. Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Date Announced by Buckingham Palace — and It's Earlier Than Speculated!
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster on May 27, 2015 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Will Be Crowned During King Charles' Coronation This Spring — Unlike Prince Philip
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
Is King Charles Planning a Scaled-Back Coronation? How It May Differ from Queen Elizabeth's Ceremony
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Prince William's 'Awkward' Outing After Queen's Death: 'Both Couples Found It Hard'
Prince Harry Says He’s Ensuring the Queen Is ‘Protected’ and Has the ‘Right People Around Her’
Prince Harry Recalls Queen Elizabeth Meeting Children Archie and Lilibet: 'I Cherish These Times'
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Why There Have Been Arguments Over Titles for Archie and Lilibet Behind the Scenes
The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth at Monarch's Funeral
Prince Harry
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry See the Royal Family During Their U.K. Visit Next Month?
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2R) talks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Meghan Markle Doesn't Want Prince Harry to Lose His Father: 'It Doesn't Have to Be the Same for Them'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Have Royal Titles Now That Their Grandfather Is King?
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Prince William Invited Harry and Meghan to Join Him and Kate Outside Castle in Major Show of Unity
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares Sweet Statement Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth: 'You and Grandpa Are Reunited'
Prince Charles
Prince Charles Had 'Emotional' First Visit with Granddaughter Lilibet During Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
What Are the Orb and Sceptre on Top of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Her Funeral?