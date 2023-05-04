All About the Coronation Flowers — Including a Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

The florals at King Charles' upcoming coronation will have extra-special meaning.

Flowers from the Farm, the nonprofit organization supplying the event's botanical décor, has provided the floral arrangements that will decorate Westminster Abbey for Saturday's crowning ceremony, and the sentimental choices include a nod to the monarch's late parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

"Boughs cut from flowering shrubs and trees from the five Royal Horticultural Society gardens across the British Isles will adorn the High Altar, including branches from the pair of Dawyck beech trees planted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh at RHS Wisley in 1978," the press release states.

The High Altar will also be decorated with seasonal foliage such as crab apple blossom, amelanchier, camellia, acer, hazel, rhododendron, and azalea alongside beech cut from an ancient cluster of trees at RHS Garden Bridgewater.

"Following the Coronation, all the flowers and branches will be donated to Floral Angels, a charity run entirely by volunteers that repurposes flowers from events into bouquets and arrangements to share with care homes, hospices, shelters and other vulnerable members of the community," per the release, adding that Queen Camilla "is Patron of Floral Angels."

No single-use plastics or floral foam will be used in the arrangements, which will be designed using "sustainable techniques" by Shane Connolly and Co. to "reflect Their Majesties' deep affection for the natural world and their shared passion for gardening, and showcase the best of the British countryside in the Spring, inspired by the richness of Westminster Abbey," per the release.

Over 80 members of Flowers from the Farm have grown more than 120 types of flowers "from the Isle of Skye to the coast of Cornwall, and from the mountains of Snowdonia to Tobermore in Northern Ireland ... on farmland, allotments and cutting gardens" among all of the U.K.'s four kingdoms: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Locations for the florals will include adornments on not only the landmark building's High Altar, but also the Quire, the Great West Door and the Grave of the Unknown Soldier.

On the Great West Door, guests will "a pair of tall yew topiaries, which will be accompanied by "a meadow of wild grasses and cowslips, primroses and violets."

To keep the day's festivities alive following the king's coronation, "the yews will be replanted in the new biodiverse topiary garden at Sandringham, which will be open to the public," the release states.

Symbolism will also reign supreme at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier, where "fresh Spring flowers that are symbolic of remembrance" will be displayed, "echoing the colorful British wildflower meadow seen on the hand-painted invitations to Their Majesties' Coronation."

"These include sprigs of rosemary, bay for virtue, bluebells and forget-me-nots for constancy of love, daffodils for chivalry, cowslips, lilac for memories of youth, and lily of the valley and auriculas, which both appeared in Her Majesty's wedding bouquet in 2005," the release shares.

Seasonal florals will adorn the Quire, being placed at either side. As the release states, these blooms will be surrounding the Coronation Theatre, where most of the ceremony for King Charles, 74, will take place on Saturday.

Guests will notice "rich golds, burgundies, purples, pinks and reds of the High Altar and the Cosmati Pavement, as well as Their Majesties' Robes of State and Estate" in these arrangements.

"The installations will feature hellebores — a particular favorite of The King, which appeared in His Majesty's buttonhole for Their Majesties' wedding in 2005, honeysuckle, tulips, ranunculus, blossom, jasmine, and aquilegia, which is an ancient symbol of the Holy Spirit, with foliage of rosemary, birch, bay and hazel, and wild broom grown on the Isle of Skye," the release states.