King Charles Steps Out for First Royal Engagement Following Coronation Celebrations — at His Alma Mater!

The newly crowned King broke ground at a new aerospace and energy hub at the University of Cambridge

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 10:51 AM
Britain's King Charles III makes a speech during a visit to Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge, eastern England on May 9, 2023, where he met with academics, aviation leaders and toured the facility.
Photo: JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Charles is back to work just three days after his historic coronation.

On Monday morning, the King visited the new Whittle Laboratory at the University of Cambridge, his alma mater! The newly crowned monarch paid a visit to the aerospace and energy hub to break ground at the lab after $73 million was secured to develop a new center for disruptive innovation in net zero aviation and energy.

King Charles was welcomed by Whittle Lab staff, aviation leaders and several Members of Parliament and seemed to be in good spirits during a short tour of the space. Scientists there are working to slash the time it takes to develop net zero aviation and energy-related technologies, currently about six to eight years, in half.

He checked out at demonstration of a physical model at the center, a cause he's been connected to since 1994 as Royal Founding Patron of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, a partner of the Whittle Lab. The lab was first established in 1973 and has played a pivotal role in advancing the propulsion and power sectors through work with Rolls-Royce, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Siemens in the years since.

King Charles III with Minister of State at the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, George Freeman (second left) and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Grant Shapps (left), during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge to break ground on the new laboratory, meet with academics, aviation leaders and tour the facility on May 9, 2023 in Cambridge, England.
Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

The King then joined a roundtable of with representatives from the government and aviation industry to discuss the path forward for a more sustainable aviation industry. The pathways come from the Aviation Impact Accelerator and are hosted by the University of Cambridge, in correlation with the U.K. and U.S. governments, the European Union, MIT, the University of Melbourne, Boeing, Rolls-Royce, NASA and the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

The monarch moved outside and had the honor of breaking ground at the lab before a hundred members of Whittle staff, university faculty and students. King Charles laughed as he ceremoniously dug into the dirt and unveiled a new plaque.

"What Rob Miller is doing here, with the Whittle and his remarkable team — of course, the key exercise of all this is to keep the team being and expanding and not lose all these remarkable people who have the innovative capacity and the engineering skills to help lead what we need so badly and so urgently in order to save this planet from increasing catastrophe," King Charles said in a brief speech, praising the director of the center in sentiments that also emphasized his own lifelong passion for conservation and the environment. "And of course, the aviation sector is critical in all this, as are many other sectors."

King Charles III during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge to break ground on the new laboratory, meet with academics, aviation leaders and tour the facility on May 9, 2023 in Cambridge, England.
Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

"The more we can do, the faster we can do it, with the kind of systems you have here at the Whittle to accelerate the research and development, is so important and encouraging," he continued. "And if I may say so, finally, the great thing is to be working with other countries, transatlantic partnerships, and indeed I hope others who will be part of this real and exciting effort to transform and revolutionize the way we can travel in the future."

"So, I just wanted to offer my warmest congratulations to all those here and particularly as an old graduate of Cambridge University, albeit an arts one!" the King continued, nodding to his own alumni connection as a 1970 grad. "I am full of admiration for the incredible activities which go on here in engineering and so many other fields. This country's greatest strength lies in innovatory skills. The most difficult part is making sure we help to develop those skills and the ingenuity to real product development."

King Charles III during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge to break ground on the new laboratory, meet with academics, aviation leaders and tour the facility on May 9, 2023 in Cambridge, England.
Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The King had an ease about him during his first royal engagement after being crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. Though Charles immediately acceded upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, his crowning ceremony eight months later formalized his role and continued nearly a thousand years of royal tradition.

King Charles was crowned beside Queen Camilla, his wife of 18 years, in a glittering ceremony that brought members of the royal family, visiting dignitaries and hundreds of community and charity representatives together.

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the National Service of Thanksgiving
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Timeline —  Follow Along to the Crowning Ceremony
King Charles Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace Ahead Of Coronation Day
King Charles Rings in Coronation Weekend With Buckingham Palace Reception
Britain's Camilla walks wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Crowned! See the Exact Moment from Their Coronation
King Charles III walks wearing St Edward's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey
Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
What Did King Charles Say to Prince William After the Heir Kissed His Cheek at the Coronation?
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
King Charles Makes First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance of His Reign After Coronation
King Charles Coronation Live Blog
King Charles' Coronation: Read the Full Recap
Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Seating Chart: Where Did Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Other Royals Sit?
The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Official Coronation Portraits Revealed! See All 4 Regal Photos
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward's Crown onto the head of Britain's King Charles III during the Coronation Ceremony
Coronation Guest As King Charles' Was Crowned: 'Gosh, We're Here, and It's Happened!'
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (C) attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, north of London on May 7, 2023. - Tens of thousands of street parties were planned as Britain celebrated the coronation of King Charles III ahead of a concert for 20,000 people at Windsor Castle.
Princess Eugenie Posts on Instagram After Uncle King Charles' Coronation: 'What a Magical Celebration'
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning
The Stone of Scone to be used in the Coronation of King Charles
All About the Stone of Scone and Coronation Chair That King Charles Will Be Crowned On
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images); CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Did King Charles Toast to Grandson Prince Archie's 4th Birthday After the Coronation?
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles' Coronation: Meet the 3 Women Who Made History at Westminster Abbey (Exclusive)