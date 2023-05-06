Every Royal Family Member Who Appeared on the Balcony at King Charles' Coronation

King Charles had the support of fellow royal family members during his coronation Saturday — and many of them later stood alongside him on the Buckingham Palace balcony!

Following his historic coronation at London's Westminster Abbey, King Charles, 74, ascended the balcony to greet well-wishers as well as view a flypast of aircraft from the Royal Navy, Army Air Corps and Royal Air Force. Though he was crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, he swapped the headpiece for the Imperial State Crown for the balcony portion of the day.

The monarch's wife, Queen Camilla, was wearing the St. Mary's Crown as she joined him for the balcony appearance.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present for the occasion wearing formal robes and mantels at the King and Queen's request. The Prince, 40, and Princess, 41, of Wales's children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were there as well. (George was one of the King's Pages of Honor.)

Additional appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony included the King's Pages of Honor Lord Oliver Cholmondley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache Louis. The Queen's Pages of Honor — which included Master Gus Lopes, Master Louis Lopes, Master Freddy Parker Bowles and Master Arthur Elliot — were there as well.

Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne, Lady in Attendance Annabel Eliot, Marchioness of Lansdowne, Princess Alexandra of Kent, the Duke of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Gloucester were also present.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Neither Prince Harry, the King's second son, nor his younger brother Prince Andrew appeared on the balcony on Saturday. Though Harry, 38, and Andrew, 63, were present for the congregation portion of Saturday's event, they weren't permitted to attend the procession or balcony events since they're no longer active members of the British royal family.

King Charles's accession to the throne follows the September 2022 death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Hours after her passing, the new monarch said in a statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

He added, "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles — whose mother suddenly became the monarch at 25 after the death of her father King George VI — has spent his entire life preparing to become King.

"I've had this extraordinary feeling, for years and years, ever since I can remember really, of wanting to heal and make things better," King Charles said in his 2013 TIME profile. "I feel more than anything else it's my duty to worry about everybody and their lives in this country, to try to find a way of improving things if I possibly can."