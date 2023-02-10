i-Reign! King Charles Turns To Apple Designer For Coronation Emblem

King Charles turned to the man who designed the iPhone, iPad and iPod to come up with the symbol for his coronation.

Sir Jony Ive, who was a design guru at Apple and has created some of the most iconic consumer goods of modern life, created the newly unveiled emblem that will be used as the main symbol of the King's May 6 crowning ceremony.

Ive's logo — which he says speaks to the "happy optimism of spring" in Britain — represents the four nations of the United Kingdom via the national flowers of each — the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

These signify the King's "love of the natural world," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. In its center, the flowers are also shown forming the shape of St. Edward's Crown, with which Charles will be crowned.

The Coronation emblem, released by Buckingham Palace.

The emblem will adorn the publications at the coronation service at Westminster Abbey and the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. It will also appear on publicity for the national events, street parties and community gatherings.

"It is such an honor to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work," Ive said. "The design was inspired by King Charles' love of the planet, nature and his deep concern for the natural world."

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The former Chief Design Officer at Apple added, "The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion."

Earlier this week, the U.K. government debuted a new website dedicated to the crowning ceremony of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75. The launch date on Feb. 6 was a poignant choice as it is the Accession Day of the late Queen Elizabeth II and marked three months until the coronation of her eldest son.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace announced in October 2022 that the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla would be held on the first Saturday in May. The royal couple will be crowned in a religious ritual by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey and will step out with other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the service.

On the evening of the following day, the Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle. Though the performer lineup has yet to be announced, the palace has previously said the concert will welcome "global music icons and contemporary stars" supported by a world-class orchestra and dancers.