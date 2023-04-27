King Charles' Former Butler Says Coronation Dress Code Will Be 'Massive Change to Royal Protocol'

"This event is going to be so completely different to Queen Elizabeth II's coronation," said Grant Harrold, King Charles' former butler

Published on April 27, 2023 01:27 PM
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The Sovereign's Parade, first held in 1948 in the presence of King George VI, marks the culmination of 44 weeks training and the passing out of the 171 Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch.
King Charles. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

With just over a week to go until the May 6 coronation of King Charles, thoughts are turning to what the royal family will be wearing for the historical event.

While King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, are set to be crowned with historic headpieces and the King will wear several historical robes throughout the ceremony, it is thought other royal family members' attire could see a break away from tradition.

According to King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold, the dress code will be a "massive change to royal protocol" with a more relaxed affair with a "day dress" dress code.

"This event is going to be so completely different to Queen Elizabeth II's coronation when it comes to dress codes," he told Slingo. "Aristocracy traditionally would wear the coronation robes. If you look at the Queen's coronation, you would see the dukes, duchesses, countesses all had these special robes that were created for the coronation. Historically, these robes were worn by the aristocracy, but now this will not be the case."

"For this coronation, most royals will wear suits, not their special robes," he continued. "This is a massive change to royal protocol. The senior members of the royal family decide the royal etiquette and dress code — they are always changing etiquette as they're the ones who decide all the changes which will then be accepted as another part of the royal protocol."

Queen Elizabeth II with her Maids of Honour after the Coronation. Left to right: Lady Moyra Hamilton; Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill; Lady Anne Coke; Lady Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby; Lady Jane Vane-Tempest-Stewart; Lady Mary Baillie-Hamilton; and the Mistress of the Robes, the Dowager Duchess of Devonshire
Queen Elizabeth and her maids of honour at the 1953 coronation. PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, may not wear a tiara for the prestigious event at Westminster Abbey, and instead go with a more low-key option such as a hat or fascinator. However, with increased anticipation for her to deliver glamour, PEOPLE understands the conversation around the decision is still ongoing.

Looking back at past coronations, there is a precedent for women in the royal family to wear bejeweled toppers.

"Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen's coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years," Lauren Kiehna, writer of The Court Jeweller previously told PEOPLE.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty

And Harrold doesn't think we will see Princess Kate or Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh wear a tiara either.

"I really don't think we'll see that in the dress code because I think the focus will be more on day wear, showing how relaxed the dress code is for the event," he said.

"I believe the ladies will wear dresses," he added. "For the evening event they might wear ball gowns, but during the day they will obviously wear something very smart."

Grant Harrold 'This Morning' TV show, London, Britain - 06 Jan 2016 Sore Losers We’ll be joined by Denise Robertson with her thoughts on how to perfect the very best losing face and former Royal butler, Grant Harrold who will have some tips on how to fail with style and decorum.
Grant Harrold. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

TV host Alison Hammond asked Kate about her coronation outfit when she and Prince William visited Birmingham last week, and the royal offered a small hint at what royal watchers can expect.

"I said, 'What are you wearing for the coronation?'" Hammon recalled on the British daytime show This Morning. "Cause I said to her, 'I'm feeling like you're gonna wear blue.'"

"She was like, 'There is a hint of blue.' So I was like, fantastic!" Hammond said.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William and Prince Harry. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty

As for what male members of the royal family may wear, Harrold thinks there will be a mixture.

"We'll see the men in suits and uniforms. On that basis, I'm thinking back to the Queen's funeral, Prince Harry and William sometimes wear their uniforms on certain occasions, but they might wear their morning suits instead for the coronation, following a modern dress code instead of the traditions," he said.

He continued, "I think the ladies will have hats on — this will be protocol for ladies to wear hats. The men will most likely wear morning suits. I'm thinking back when I attended any royal events, you usually get a mixture of both modern suits and traditional ones for men and for ladies, obviously, it's hats."

