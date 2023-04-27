King Charles' Former Butler Says Coronation Dress Code Will Be 'Massive Change to Royal Protocol'

With just over a week to go until the May 6 coronation of King Charles, thoughts are turning to what the royal family will be wearing for the historical event.

While King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, are set to be crowned with historic headpieces and the King will wear several historical robes throughout the ceremony, it is thought other royal family members' attire could see a break away from tradition.

According to King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold, the dress code will be a "massive change to royal protocol" with a more relaxed affair with a "day dress" dress code.

"This event is going to be so completely different to Queen Elizabeth II's coronation when it comes to dress codes," he told Slingo. "Aristocracy traditionally would wear the coronation robes. If you look at the Queen's coronation, you would see the dukes, duchesses, countesses all had these special robes that were created for the coronation. Historically, these robes were worn by the aristocracy, but now this will not be the case."

"For this coronation, most royals will wear suits, not their special robes," he continued. "This is a massive change to royal protocol. The senior members of the royal family decide the royal etiquette and dress code — they are always changing etiquette as they're the ones who decide all the changes which will then be accepted as another part of the royal protocol."

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, may not wear a tiara for the prestigious event at Westminster Abbey, and instead go with a more low-key option such as a hat or fascinator. However, with increased anticipation for her to deliver glamour, PEOPLE understands the conversation around the decision is still ongoing.

Looking back at past coronations, there is a precedent for women in the royal family to wear bejeweled toppers.

"Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen's coronation in 1953, as well lots of aristocratic women but times have certainly changed in 70 years," Lauren Kiehna, writer of The Court Jeweller previously told PEOPLE.

And Harrold doesn't think we will see Princess Kate or Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh wear a tiara either.

"I really don't think we'll see that in the dress code because I think the focus will be more on day wear, showing how relaxed the dress code is for the event," he said.

"I believe the ladies will wear dresses," he added. "For the evening event they might wear ball gowns, but during the day they will obviously wear something very smart."

TV host Alison Hammond asked Kate about her coronation outfit when she and Prince William visited Birmingham last week, and the royal offered a small hint at what royal watchers can expect.

"I said, 'What are you wearing for the coronation?'" Hammon recalled on the British daytime show This Morning. "Cause I said to her, 'I'm feeling like you're gonna wear blue.'"

"She was like, 'There is a hint of blue.' So I was like, fantastic!" Hammond said.

As for what male members of the royal family may wear, Harrold thinks there will be a mixture.

"We'll see the men in suits and uniforms. On that basis, I'm thinking back to the Queen's funeral, Prince Harry and William sometimes wear their uniforms on certain occasions, but they might wear their morning suits instead for the coronation, following a modern dress code instead of the traditions," he said.

He continued, "I think the ladies will have hats on — this will be protocol for ladies to wear hats. The men will most likely wear morning suits. I'm thinking back when I attended any royal events, you usually get a mixture of both modern suits and traditional ones for men and for ladies, obviously, it's hats."