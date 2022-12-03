King Charles' Coronation Crown Begins Its Journey to the Big Ceremony as It Leaves Tower of London

The St. Edward Crown is being prepared for the service that will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023

By Simon Perry
Published on December 3, 2022 05:01 PM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Preparations are underway for the Coronation of King Charles III!

The crown he will wear has left the famous Tower of London, where it is stored with the other Crown Jewels, to undergo work to get it ready for the historic service, which will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the St. Edward Crown, which is at the center of the solemn occasion, is on its journey and will undergo some "modification work" before the Coronation in five months' time.

Charles, 74, will have the crown placed on his head at the moment of Coronation during the service at Westminster Abbey. The crown was first created for Charles II in 1661, and was a replacement for the previous crown that had been melted down in 1649.

The palace said the original was thought to date back to the 11th-century royal saint, Edward the Confessor, who was the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew Milligan/Getty

The replacement crown, commissioned from the Royal Goldsmith, Robert Vyner, in 1661, incorporated much of the original design by having four crosses-pattée and four fleurs-de-lis, as well as two arches. It is created with a solid gold frame and set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines. It also has a velvet cap with an ermine band.

King Charles will also likely wear the lighter Imperial State Crown as he leaves the ceremony.

That Imperial State Crown is the more commonly-used one, and like his mother, Queen Elizabeth, Charles will wear it for occasions like the State Opening of Parliament. But the St. Edward Crown is reserved for Coronations themselves, and was last used by the late Queen, who died at age 96 earlier this year.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa rides with Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort in the Irish State Coach, as they leave from Horse Guards Parade, headed to Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla with the President of South Africa. KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The service is likely to be pared-back compared to Elizabeth's of almost 70 years ago, most obviously in the number of attendees.

There will be around 2,000 in the congregation, as opposed to the 8,000 who crammed into the Abbey in 1953. But palace insiders insist Charles' event will still have the grandeur and traditions that would be expected from such a unique state occasion.

Related Articles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Date Announced by Buckingham Palace — and It's Earlier Than Speculated!
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster on May 27, 2015 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Will Be Crowned During King Charles' Coronation This Spring — Unlike Prince Philip
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
The Queen and the Duke of EDINBURGH wave from the famous balcony at Buckingham Palace to the vast crowds massed outside the Palace on June 2 1953 upon their return from Westminster Abbey after the coronation of the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation: All the Details
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
U.K. to Celebrate King Charles' Coronation with Bank Holiday in May, PM Rishi Sunak Announces
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William Wears Military Uniform to Lay Prince of Wales Wreath at Remembrance Sunday Service
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
Is King Charles Planning a Scaled-Back Coronation? How It May Differ from Queen Elizabeth's Ceremony
Elizabeth Queen mother, Camilla Queen consort
Will Queen Camilla Wear the Queen Mother's Controversial Crown at King Charles' Coronation?
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth's Crown, Orb and Sceptre Were Secured to Coffin After Previous Falls Damaged Crown Jewels
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Crown Sceptre Orb
Crown Jeweler Removes Crown, Sceptre and Orb from Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Before Her Interment
King Charles III, Prince Harry and Archie
King Charles' Coronation Will Be Held on Grandson Archie's 4th Birthday
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives at The State Opening of Parliament on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do