Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)

Distinguished guests from around the world are heading to London for King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal coronation.

2,000 attendees are expected to fill London's Westminster Abbey on May 6 for the crowning, which is notably more modest than the number of guests (8,251, to be exact) that attended Queen Elizabeth's coronation on June 2, 1953. The slimmer list makes the official coronation invitation — a colorful card featuring a hand-painted watercolor and gouache illustration — all the more exclusive, and guests from far and wide will make the trip for the historic event.

In addition to King Charles' immediate family, monarchs from several foreign countries will be in attendance for the ceremony — marking a change from past coronations, in which royals often sent heirs, consorts or other family members to represent them.

Among the royal houses set to make the trip are Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and Monaco's Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, who previously told PEOPLE he was looking forward to the "once-in-a-lifetime" spectacle.

"You know I don't know how many coronations of an English monarch I'll see in my lifetime, so we'll try to take advantage of that," Prince Albert said of the festivities.

Other notable guests include King Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, whose attendance was confirmed by Buckingham Palace in April following months of speculation. the Duke of Sussex will make the trip to London without Meghan Markle, who will remain in California with their two children. Ahead of the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that King Charles and Prince Harry were having "positive conversations," and that the King is "pleased" his younger son will be there.

From the King and Queen Consort's closest family members to royals from around the world, here's a complete list of every guest expected to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Of course, King Charles' son and the heir to the throne, Prince William, will be in attendance for his father's royal crowning. Kate Middleton will join the Prince of Wales, likely along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The three young royals are expected to participate in the carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace following the coronation, but Prince George will also have an additional special role. The palace confirmed that the prince, who is as second in line to the throne, will serve as a Page of Honor at the crowning ceremony, marking the first time in modern royal history that a future monarch officially participates in such a service.

While it's expected that Prince William will also play a special role in the ceremony, it remains unclear how exactly he'll be involved.

Prince Harry

After a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the couple had received invitations to the coronation in early March, Buckingham Palace announced in April that Prince Harry would be in attendance. Meghan Markle, however, is staying behind in California with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

May 6 also marks Archie's fourth birthday, and PEOPLE understands that Meghan will be celebrating the milestone with her children at home while Prince Harry joins his father for the crowning.

Though King Charles is happy to have Prince Harry at the coronation, things remained strained between his two sons.

"At this point, it's become so personal," a close friend recently told PEOPLE of the ongoing rift between Harry and the royal family. "Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad."

It's expected that Harry won't have an official role in the coronation and won't take part in any of the other planned events, including a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

Princess Anne and ​​Sir Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne will support her brother during his crowning ceremony with a special role: the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting."

The Mirror reported that the royal will hold the prestigious position during King Charles and Queen Camilla's procession following the crowning ceremony. She will ride on horseback behind their carriage before leading 6,000 armed services personnel through the streets of London.

Her husband, ​​Sir Timothy Laurence, is also expected to attend the coronation, along with her two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Prince Andrew

Though he is no longer a working royal, King Charles' brother Prince Andrew will likely be in attendance for the historic event. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, however, did not receive an invitation.

Fergie, as the Duchess of York is known, previously explained that she didn't expect to be invited while appearing on the talk show Loose Women on ITV.

"Because, remember, I am divorced from him," she said of her relationship with ex-husband Prince Andrew. "I don't expect — you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out."

Despite not attending the main event, Fergie will be present at the Coronation Concert, PEOPLE previously confirmed. The post-coronation party — starring Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — will be held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.

Prince Andrew and Fergie's two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are also expected to be present at the crowning.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Prince Edward — who was recently made the Duke of Edinburgh by his brother King Charles — is already involved in the coronation festivities leading up to the big day. He recently attended a Coronation Big Lunch with faith leaders at Westminster Abbey, and even brought a special dish along with him: the coronation quiche!

Prince Edward will attend the crowning with his wife, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. The couple's children, Lady Louise and James, the Earl of Wessex (who recently took on his father's former title), will also be present.

Queen Camilla's Children and Grandchildren

Queen Camilla will be supported by her two children, son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes, and five grandchildren at her crowning ceremony. Buckingham Palace also announced that the Queen Consort's three grandsons will serve as her Pages of Honor.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the big day, Tom said that the honor still hasn't hit his son Freddy yet.

"I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be, I don't think he has a sense of the occasion. He's a 13-year-old boy who loves football," Tom explained, adding, "We're just there to support our mother."

Andrew Parker Bowles

Though Queen Camilla divorced her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1995, the two have remained good friends and co-parents. Bowles will likely be present at Westminster Abbey for her crowning.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark will be making the trip to London for the event. While Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September, she's recovering from a recent back surgery.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf will be present at the coronation along with his eldest daughter and heir, Crown Princess Victoria.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, will represent Norway on May 6.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene will be seated at Westminster Abbey for the event. The prince previously told PEOPLE that he was looking forward to the coronation, saying, "I'm certain that it's going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one."

While Prince Albert previously suggested that the couple's 8-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, might attend the London festivities, he's since said they'll stay at home — though he's promised to return with a gift. "I'll bring them any little 'trinket' I can put my hands on," he told PEOPLE.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

Spain's monarch King Felipe is expected to be in attendance for King Charles' crowning, along with his wife Queen Letizia.

Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan

While Japan's Emperor Naruhito will not be present at the coronation, his brother and next in line for the throne, Crown Prince Fumihito, will represent Japan, along with his wife Crown Princess Kiko.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Another foreign monarch in attendance will be Belgium's King Philippe, along with his wife Queen Mathilde.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will be coming from the Netherlands for the Westminster ceremony. For the evening reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday, the country will be represented by two other Dutch royals, former queen Princess Beatrix and future queen Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg

Two of Luxembourg's royals, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, will travel to London to watch King Charles and Queen Camilla ascend the throne.

King Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai of Māori

Māori's King Tuheitia and his wife Makau Ariki Atawhai are heading to Westminster Abbey for the big day.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was formally appointed by King Charles in October, will be there to support the monarch along with his wife, Akshata Murthy.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

While President Joe Biden "is not expected" to attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts, he is sending a delegation in his place — led by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The White House confirmed in early April that Biden had informed the King that his wife will be attending on behalf of the United States.

Over 850 community and charity representatives

In early April, Buckingham Palace announced that the King had invited over 850 community and charity representatives to his crowning. Over 450 British Empire Medallist (BEM) recipients received invitations to witness the historic event inside Westminster Abbey, while over 400 young people, some representing charities chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla, will watch from St. Margaret's Church at Westminster Abbey.

One such attendee will include Reverend Matthew Price, who has been vicar of Gorleston's Mary Magdalene church since 2018. After receiving a BEM in 2020 as a result of his work in the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Price was selected to attend the coronation — an honor he described to PEOPLE as "just extraordinary."

The Rev Matthew Price with his invitation to the coronation. Diocese of Norwich

Claire Saunders, another BEM recipient who will be in attendance, talked with PEOPLE about how she's prepping for the big day.

"I've found a really nice dress, and I've got my fascinator, booked my spray tan, booked my eyelashes — it's all good!" she said.