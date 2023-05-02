Ant and Dec, Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful Among Stars Invited to King Charles' Coronation

After being confirmed as one of the performers at the star-studded Coronation Concert, Lionel Richie has also received an invite to the historic crowning ceremony on May 6

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 09:23 AM
Ant and Dec arrive at Buckingham Palace; King Charles III visits Hamburg City Hall; LIONEL RICHIE
Ant and Dec and Lionel Richie have been invited to attend King Charles' coronation. Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

With just days to go until King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal coronation, it's been announced that some starry guests are heading to London for the historic event.

British TV hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have both received an invite to the May 6 crowning ceremony, which will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 people. The duo are Goodwill Ambassadors for the King's charity The Prince's Trust and have supported the organization for more than 20 years. King Charles, 74, established the charity in 1976 to provide disadvantaged youths with the resources they need to reach their full potential. The organization states it has since worked with over one million young people — including Idris Elba as a teenage actor.

A press release shared by Buckingham Palace on Monday said of the presenters, "In 2016, they fronted a special programme with His Majesty The King, then The Prince of Wales, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the youth charity. Over the years, Ant and Dec have hosted The Prince's Trust Awards ten times, and the duo will be taking to the stage again this year to celebrate the young winners as they receive their well-deserved awards."

Ant and Dec, who are hosts of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me out of Here!, also joined Kate Middleton in 2021 when she launched her patronage The Forward Trust's "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign.

McPartlin, 47, spoke movingly of his own battles in their meeting with Princess Kate, 41. "It was bad," he told her. "But as soon as you open up the problem starts to disappear and it gets better."

'Ant', Anthony McPartlin (L), and 'Dec', Declan Donnelly (2nd L) meet with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) at The Prince's Trust & Samsung Celebrate Success Awards
Ant and Dec with King Charles. DAVE M. BENETT/AFP via Getty Images

And after being confirmed as one of the performers at the star-studded Coronation Concert on May 7, Lionel Richie also received an invitation to the ceremony the day before. The "All Night Long" hitmaker, 73, who has known King Charles for years, was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019.

Richie's fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry will also perform at the concert, along with the likes of Take That, Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and Welsh singer Bryn Terfal.

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC said in a statement.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets singer Lionel Ritchie at a Prince's Trust International reception
Lionel Richie and King Charles. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful has also received a coveted invite to the event thanks to his role as a Global Ambassador for The Prince's Trust. The 51-year-old has a particular interest in the charity's work in Africa and recently chaired The Prince's Trust Global Gala in New York City for the second year.

Amongst the 2,200 guests who will be filling London's Westminster Abbey on May 6, there will also be international representatives from 203 countries, including around 100 heads of state and community and charity champions.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales talking with Editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful and King Charles. Tim P. Whitby-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In early April, Buckingham Palace announced that the King had invited over 850 community and charity representatives to his crowning. Over 450 British Empire Medallist (BEM) recipients received invitations to witness the historic event, while over 400 young people, some representing charities chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as the U.K. government, will watch from St. Margaret's Church at Westminster Abbey.

Related Articles
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 29: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Princess Anne Gets Candid Ahead of King Charles' Coronation: 'You Know What You're Getting'
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.
Kate Middleton May Wear 'Floral Headpiece' to King Charles' Coronation Instead of a Tiara: Report
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she and Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton's Favorite Jewelers Celebrate the Coronation With Limited-Edition Collections
Sahil Usman Coronation Guest. Full credit line – Sahil Usman BEM
Teen Guest Talks Getting Invited to King Charles' Coronation: Friends Think He's 'Really Famous'
Stone of Destiny on Moot Hill in the grounds of Scone Palace
Stone of Destiny Travels from Edinburgh Castle in Scotland to Westminster Abbey for Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Will Leave U.K. Within Hours after King Charles' Coronation Service: Report
UK ARMED FORCES AND COMMONWEALTH TROOPS PREPARE FOR THE CORONATION
Rehearsals Underway for King Charles' Coronation Parade — with a Bus Standing in His Gold Carriage!
Camilla Shand and Captain Andrew Parker Bowles outside the Guards' Chapel on their wedding day
Who Was Queen Camilla's First Husband? All About Andrew Parker Bowles
king george coronation
Queen Elizabeth — as 11-Year-Old Lilibet — Recalled Father's Coronation as 'Wonderful' in Handwritten Note
Prince Charles Prince William
Prince William Will Make 'Heartfelt' Speech to Father King Charles at Coronation Concert: Report
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Historic Chairs to Be Reused for King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
****STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS BST, SUNDAY APRIL 30TH 2023**** Coronation Concert Stage Renders. Picture credit is BBC Studios
See the Coronation Concert Stage — with a Windsor Castle View! — Where Lionel Richie Will Perform
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the athletics during the Invictus Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre on September 11, 2014 in London, England.
Prince William's Key Role at Coronation Revealed — How the Heir Will Pay Homage to Father King Charles
Queen
Queen Camilla to Wear Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Robe for Crowning — See New Photos of the Wardrobe
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)
King Charles
The Secret and Sacred Part of the Coronation Will Be Hidden With This Symbolic Screen