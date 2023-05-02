Ant and Dec, Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful Among Stars Invited to King Charles' Coronation

With just days to go until King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal coronation, it's been announced that some starry guests are heading to London for the historic event.

British TV hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have both received an invite to the May 6 crowning ceremony, which will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 people. The duo are Goodwill Ambassadors for the King's charity The Prince's Trust and have supported the organization for more than 20 years. King Charles, 74, established the charity in 1976 to provide disadvantaged youths with the resources they need to reach their full potential. The organization states it has since worked with over one million young people — including Idris Elba as a teenage actor.

A press release shared by Buckingham Palace on Monday said of the presenters, "In 2016, they fronted a special programme with His Majesty The King, then The Prince of Wales, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the youth charity. Over the years, Ant and Dec have hosted The Prince's Trust Awards ten times, and the duo will be taking to the stage again this year to celebrate the young winners as they receive their well-deserved awards."

Ant and Dec, who are hosts of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me out of Here!, also joined Kate Middleton in 2021 when she launched her patronage The Forward Trust's "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign.

McPartlin, 47, spoke movingly of his own battles in their meeting with Princess Kate, 41. "It was bad," he told her. "But as soon as you open up the problem starts to disappear and it gets better."

Ant and Dec with King Charles. DAVE M. BENETT/AFP via Getty Images

And after being confirmed as one of the performers at the star-studded Coronation Concert on May 7, Lionel Richie also received an invitation to the ceremony the day before. The "All Night Long" hitmaker, 73, who has known King Charles for years, was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019.

Richie's fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry will also perform at the concert, along with the likes of Take That, Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and Welsh singer Bryn Terfal.

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC said in a statement.

Lionel Richie and King Charles. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful has also received a coveted invite to the event thanks to his role as a Global Ambassador for The Prince's Trust. The 51-year-old has a particular interest in the charity's work in Africa and recently chaired The Prince's Trust Global Gala in New York City for the second year.

Amongst the 2,200 guests who will be filling London's Westminster Abbey on May 6, there will also be international representatives from 203 countries, including around 100 heads of state and community and charity champions.

Edward Enninful and King Charles. Tim P. Whitby-WPA Pool/Getty Images

In early April, Buckingham Palace announced that the King had invited over 850 community and charity representatives to his crowning. Over 450 British Empire Medallist (BEM) recipients received invitations to witness the historic event, while over 400 young people, some representing charities chosen by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as the U.K. government, will watch from St. Margaret's Church at Westminster Abbey.