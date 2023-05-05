King Charles' Coronation Carriage Has a Surprising Connection to 'Bridgerton' (Exclusive)

Before King Charles and Queen Camilla ride in the Gold State Coach during their Coronation Procession, a replica was spotted in London

Published on May 5, 2023 03:47 PM

Before King Charles and Queen Camilla ride in the Gold State Coach on coronation day, a lookalike with a Bridgerton tie hit the streets of London for fans to ride like royalty!

A replica of the spectacular carriage was made by Steve Dent Stunts, which has provided stunt horses and coaches for movies since World War II. In addition to Bridgerton, the production hub has worked on the Little Mermaid, Sherlock Holmes, Pirates of the Caribbean and Gladiator —basically "anything with a horse," Bobbie Dent, whose family runs the company, tells PEOPLE.

The stunt company recently made a carriage inspired by the Gold State Coach for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix's new spinoff on the beloved Regency-era drama.

The replica took to the streets of London before Saturday's coronation, where locals and tourists alike had a chance to ride it around Dulwich Park from Wednesday to Friday. The horse-drawn transport christened the "Coronation Carriage" was free of charge, courtesy of Uber and available to book via the app.

HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Duke of Edinburgh in the Gold State Coach, The Coronation, 2nd June 1953
The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

Riding in the clear-topped carriage makes it easy to imagine what royal transport might be like. Strangers wave wildly and snap photos galore. But despite the velvet seats and satin touches, temperatures can get toasty, making the interior feel stifling — even without royal regalia! Several sovereigns past famously complained about the 260-year-old Gold State Coach.

Queen Elizabeth called traveling in the carriage on her coronation day "horrible," while Queen Victoria spoke of its "distressing oscillation," the Associated Press reported. Most memorably, William IV, the Sailor King, likened the ride to "being aboard a ship tossing in a rough sea."

Nevertheless, as the Gold State Coach is perhaps the grandest in the royal garage, it's been used for every coronation since King William IV in 1831. As the gilded coach rolls into the spotlight tomorrow, Steve Dent Stunts' imitation carriage will also have a crowning moment — appearing in the opening scene of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which premiered Thursday.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Queen Camilla and King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

A gilded carriage isn't the only connection between the latest chapter of Bridgerton and Saturday's coronation — they also have the same footman.

Emma West, the driver of the replica carriage, will also be one of the only female coachmen participating in King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation parade. It will be her job to walk next to one of the eight Windsor Greys pulling the Gold State Coach and keep the horse calm amid huge crowds.

King Charles' Coronation Carriage Has a Surprising Connection to ‘Bridgerton’
Michelle Tauber

The procession won't be West's first rodeo with royal affairs, having previously worked at the stables at Buckingham Palace.

When asked if she was nervous about tomorrow's festivities, West tells PEOPLE, "I will be focused on the horses."

