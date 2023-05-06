All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation

King Charles' family packed into the pews of Westminster Abbey for the historic crowning service

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 11:34 AM
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty

The British royal family came together for the historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On the grandest of royal occasions, the King and Queen Consort were crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey on Saturday with their family around them.

King Charles was supported by his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

While the Duke of Sussex traveled in from California for the church service, Meghan Markle remained home with their daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months, and son Prince Archie, who turns 4 today.

King Charles III Coronation
BBC

King Charles, 74, was supported by all three of his siblings — sister Princess Anne, brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and their spouses, children and children's spouses.

The Princess Royal, 72, attended the crowning ceremony with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, son Peter Phillips, daughter Zara Tindall and son-in-law Mike Tindall.

Prince ANdrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L-R 2nd row) James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

While the Duke of York's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were at the service with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was not. PEOPLE previously reported that the Duchess of York, 63, was not invited to the coronation, but will attend the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

Prince Edward, 59, was at the crowning ceremony with his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15. King Charles' youngest niece and nephew are frequent fixtures at royal events and are likely teaching the next generation the royal ropes. Their cousins — Peter's daughters Savannah, 12, and Isla, 10, Zara's daughters Mia, 9, and Lena, 4, and son Lucas, 2, Beatrice's daughter Sienna, 1, and Eugenie's son August, 2 — were not at the crowning ceremony.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In a twist of history, four British royals also saw the second coronation of their lifetimes. Four of Queen Elizabeth's cousins who were at her coronation in 1953 also saw King Charles be crowned.

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent all attended Saturday's glittering service. Prince Richard's wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Prince Michael of Kent's wife Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz, who uses the title Princess Michael of Kent, attended the church service with their husbands.

After the crowning at the ancient abbey, many members of the royal family joined Charles and Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for their first appearance there as King and Queen. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Princess Anne, Timothy, Prince Edward, Sophie, Lady Louise and James appeared with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra and the Duke of Kent.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Also on the terrace Prince George's fellow Pages of Honor — Lord Oliver Cholmondley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache, who joined George in supporting King Charles, alongside Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus and Louis Lopes and Arthur Elliot. Freddy, Gus and Louis are the Queen's three grandsons, while Arthur is her great-nephew, the grandson of her sister, Annabel Elliot. Annabel and Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, also came out on the balcony, having supported Camilla at her coronation as Queen's Companions.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Two thousand guests took their places in the pews for King Charles' and Queen Camilla's crowning, a smaller crowd than the 8,251 people who were at Queen Elizabeth's coronation on June 2, 1953. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, royal families from other countries and more than 850 community and charity representatives all had a seat as history was made.

Before the crowning ceremony, Prince Albert of Monaco told PEOPLE he looked forward to attending Charles' coronation with his wife, Princess Charlene.

"You know, I don't know how many coronations of an English monarch I'll see in my lifetime, so we'll try to take advantage of that," Prince Albert told PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Seating Chart: Where Did Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Other Royals Sit?
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Coronation Parts Revealed — Including a Carriage Ride!
Prince ANdrew, Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L-R 2nd row) James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Coronation Procession Following Crowning
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester; Princess Alexandra; Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Prince Michael of Kent
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth's Coronations — Held 70 Years Apart — May Share These 4 Royal Guests
King Charles Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace Ahead Of Coronation Day
King Charles Rings in Coronation Weekend With Buckingham Palace Reception
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
The Royal Family during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England
Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Why Prince Harry Didn't Appear with the Royals on Buckingham Palace's Balcony After the Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
King Charles Makes First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance of His Reign After Coronation
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Arrive at Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York travelling in a state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Andrew Attends Brother King Charles' Coronation Despite Leaving Public Royal Duties
King Charles III walks wearing St Edward's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey
Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Kate Middleton's Parents, Michael and Carole, and Siblings Pippa and James Attend King Charles' Coronation