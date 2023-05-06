All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation

The British royal family came together for the historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On the grandest of royal occasions, the King and Queen Consort were crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey on Saturday with their family around them.

King Charles was supported by his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

While the Duke of Sussex traveled in from California for the church service, Meghan Markle remained home with their daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months, and son Prince Archie, who turns 4 today.

King Charles, 74, was supported by all three of his siblings — sister Princess Anne, brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and their spouses, children and children's spouses.

The Princess Royal, 72, attended the crowning ceremony with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, son Peter Phillips, daughter Zara Tindall and son-in-law Mike Tindall.

While the Duke of York's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were at the service with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was not. PEOPLE previously reported that the Duchess of York, 63, was not invited to the coronation, but will attend the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

Prince Edward, 59, was at the crowning ceremony with his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15. King Charles' youngest niece and nephew are frequent fixtures at royal events and are likely teaching the next generation the royal ropes. Their cousins — Peter's daughters Savannah, 12, and Isla, 10, Zara's daughters Mia, 9, and Lena, 4, and son Lucas, 2, Beatrice's daughter Sienna, 1, and Eugenie's son August, 2 — were not at the crowning ceremony.

In a twist of history, four British royals also saw the second coronation of their lifetimes. Four of Queen Elizabeth's cousins who were at her coronation in 1953 also saw King Charles be crowned.

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent all attended Saturday's glittering service. Prince Richard's wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, and Prince Michael of Kent's wife Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz, who uses the title Princess Michael of Kent, attended the church service with their husbands.

After the crowning at the ancient abbey, many members of the royal family joined Charles and Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for their first appearance there as King and Queen. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Princess Anne, Timothy, Prince Edward, Sophie, Lady Louise and James appeared with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra and the Duke of Kent.

Also on the terrace Prince George's fellow Pages of Honor — Lord Oliver Cholmondley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache, who joined George in supporting King Charles, alongside Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus and Louis Lopes and Arthur Elliot. Freddy, Gus and Louis are the Queen's three grandsons, while Arthur is her great-nephew, the grandson of her sister, Annabel Elliot. Annabel and Fiona Petty-Fitzmaurice, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, also came out on the balcony, having supported Camilla at her coronation as Queen's Companions.

Two thousand guests took their places in the pews for King Charles' and Queen Camilla's crowning, a smaller crowd than the 8,251 people who were at Queen Elizabeth's coronation on June 2, 1953. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, royal families from other countries and more than 850 community and charity representatives all had a seat as history was made.

Before the crowning ceremony, Prince Albert of Monaco told PEOPLE he looked forward to attending Charles' coronation with his wife, Princess Charlene.

"You know, I don't know how many coronations of an English monarch I'll see in my lifetime, so we'll try to take advantage of that," Prince Albert told PEOPLE.