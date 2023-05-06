King Charles' Coronation Met with Protestors in Addition to Supporters in London

Protestors voiced their anti-monarchy views on the day of King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on May 6, 2023 04:58 AM
Protesters hold up placards ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

Not everyone was celebrating King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation day.

While supportive crowds lined the London streets hoping to catch a glimpse of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, on the day of their crowning ceremony, protestors also made their presence known.

Protestors from the anti-monarchy group Republic gathered in Trafalgar Square, chanting "Not my King." Many of the activists wore yellow and brandished signs in the movement's signature hue.

"I'm protesting because I'm a member of Republic, which is the campaign group for a republic in this country, because I want to see the monarchy abolished. It might not happen in my lifetime, but it might happen in my children's lifetime," a protestor named Anna tells PEOPLE. "I believe there is too much classism and snobbery in this country and the royal families sit at the very top of that pyramid, and if we abolish the monarchy I think we'll have a fairer, better, society, more democratic and a country that I'd be proud to call my own."

Protesters and well-wishers gather as they wait to watch the procession ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
Piroschka van de Wouw - WPA Pool/Getty

Looking ahead, Anna said she wasn't sure if she would see Prince William on the throne one day.

"It's really hard to tell because according to the polls, support for the monarchy is dropping year on year. Now over, half of people under the age of 45 support the monarchy, so if you look at it that way, we are definitely heading towards a republic," the activist adds.

A protester holds a placard ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

The coronation day wasn't the first time that King Charles kept calm and carried on in the face of protestors. Anti-monarchy group Republic has gathered at many of the monarch's royal engagements in recent months, holding yellow signs with slogans such as "Not My King."

In December, King Charles kept cool during a walkabout in Luton when an egg was allegedly thrown in his direction. He was greeting well-wishers gathered outside Luton Town Hall when an egg flew towards where he stood, the Associated Press reported. According to the outlet, protection officers redirected the royal to another spot, where he continued shaking hands with people. Bedfordshire Police said that a man in his 20s was detained and taken into custody, the BBC reported.

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Similarly, in early November, the King and Queen Camilla were out in York when someone in the crowd threw eggs in their direction, the projectiles landing just inches away from the couple. A protester — who reportedly called out, "This country was built on the blood of slaves" — was detained by four police officers, according to the Northern Echo.

King Charles' coronation will be more modest than Queen Elizabeth's crowning in 1953. Two thousand guests will pour into Westminster Abbey's pews for King Charles, while 8,251 people attended his mother's service. The King will also introduce more modern elements.

"It's going to be more inclusive. I think with many more religions [represented]," said Lady Anne Glenconner, 90, who served as a maid of honor at Elizabeth's coronation.

