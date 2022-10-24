King Charles Visits Sandringham, Where Royals Traditionally Spend Christmas, for First Time as Monarch

King Charles was photographed heading to church near the royal residence in Norfolk

Published on October 24, 2022
king charles
Photo: Geoff Robinson/SplashNews.com

King Charles III is back in a poignant place.

The King, 73, was seen at Sandringham on Sunday, his first time at the royal residence following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. The new monarch appeared in good spirits as he walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church for the 11 a.m. service.

Charles and the rest of the royal family traditionally attend church on Christmas Day at St. Mary Magdalene, a short walk from Sandringham House in Norfolk. In years past, Queen Elizabeth typically stayed at the country estate 110 miles north of London from late December through the holidays until after Feb. 6 — the anniversary of the day her father King George VI died and she became monarch, as King George VI died there.

King Charles was at Sandringham without his wife, Queen Camilla. The Queen Consort, 75, is staying at a holistic health center in India, where she and some friends are reportedly taking in a bit of wellness therapy.

"The parish church of St Mary Magdalene, Sandringham, is a country church of exceptional historic interest, with memorials to many members and relations of the Royal Family from Queen Victoria onwards. It is used regularly as a place of worship by the Royal Family and Estate staff.
Getty

On Sunday, the Times of India reported that the senior royal landed in Bangalore Friday with some friends and protection officers, bound for the Soukya center.

Meditation, homeopathy, yoga, therapy and an ancient traditional system of medicine known as Ayurveda are available at the wellness facility, headed by Dr. Isaac Mathai. The residential medical institute bills itself as the world's first integrative health destination and focuses on "healing, prevention or rejuvenation," according to its website.

Britain's King Charles III, wearing a kilt, and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort wave as they walk to meet members of the public after leaving from Dunfermline Abbey in Dunfermline in south east Scotland on October 3, 2022.
ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Camilla has been a regular attendee over the years, sometimes heading there en route to an overseas tour with King Charles. That is not the case this time, but she likely factored in the vacation a long time ago. Buckingham Palace had no comment when contacted about the trip.

King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace on October 12, 2022 in London, England.
Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty

Three years ago, Camilla arranged for her husband to visit Soukya with her to mark his 71st birthday. Today, the royal couple is pictured on the website, along with their actress friend Emma Thompson.

Camilla is currently staying at the retreat for ten days, according to the Times of India. Meanwhile, Charles is expected to return to London early this week to formally appoint the new prime minister following the resignation of Liz Truss on Oct. 20.

