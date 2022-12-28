How King Charles' First Christmas Speech Differed from Queen Elizabeth's Traditional Address

King Charles continued the tradition of the British monarch giving a heartfelt holiday broadcast airing on Christmas Day

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 04:20 PM
King Charles, Queen Elizabeth Christmas
Photo: Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty (2)

King Charles III set his own tone with his first Christmas speech as sovereign.

The King, 74, continued royal tradition by delivering an address on Christmas Day that was broadcast across the U.K. and around the world. Charles spoke about the loss of his mother Queen Elizabeth, who died in September, and a few subtleties were apparent regarding the setting, style and substance of his speech as compared to his mother's.

For starters, King Charles recorded his Christmas remarks in the Quire of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen and his father Prince Philip are buried. Explaining the significance of the space at the start of his remarks, Charles said, "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, The late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father. I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."

In contrast, Queen Elizabeth typically filmed her speech at Buckingham Palace, seated at a desk and surrounded by framed photos of royal family members. Charles' decision to stand gave him an active stance during the speech, while the absence of personal pictures eliminated a potentially awkward conundrum of "who to feature and, more importantly, who to leave out," body language expert Judi James told the Daily Express.

Regarding the delivery of the five-minute message, James said that the King spoke with a "military air" reminiscent of Prince Philip and exuded more emotion than Queen Elizabeth characteristically did.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">queen elizabeth</a>
Queen Elizabeth's 2020 Christmas speech. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

"But despite the slightly military tone, Charles was also much more sharing with his inner, personal emotions than his mother tended to be," James told the Express. "His brows were furrowed for most of it and when he spoke of his 'beloved mother' we saw an asymmetric facial expression create a contrast between the two sides of his face."

"The right side had a reflective and sad eye expression while the left looked steelier, with the mouth slightly hiked up at the side. This suggested ongoing sadness but with a steely determination to continue and move forward," she added.

The Queen And The Prince of Wales
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Illuminating what was on his mind as monarch, King Charles praised the critical community work of "churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras." He also acknowledged the "great anxiety and hardship" that people face today, "be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster, or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm."

Like Queen Elizabeth classically did, King Charles closed his holiday remarks on a positive note.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a>, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> and King Charles III attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
King Charles and royal family at Christmas 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

"While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief," he said. "So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future. Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always."

King Charles' first Christmas speech is now streaming on the royal family's YouTube channel.

Related Articles
In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England
King Charles Continues Royal Tradition with His First Christmas Speech as Monarch — Watch the Address
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
How King Charles Remembered Queen Elizabeth in His First Christmas Speech
In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England
The King's Speech: See the First Look of King Charles' Debut Christmas Address
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
King Charles Prepares for His First Christmas Speech: 'He Will Feel the Pressure to Get It Right'
Together at Christmas Carol service
Inside the Royal Family's First Christmas Without Queen Elizabeth: 'It Will Be Hard'
Members of The Royal Family attending a lunch a Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
royals christmas 2022 king charles camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royal Family in First Christmas Walk Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Prince Louis attends the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
See Prince Louis' Sweet Surprise for Princess Charlotte During His First Christmas Walkabout
Together at Christmas Carol service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Join Royals in Supporting Kate Middleton at Her Christmas Concert
touts wales family royal christmas 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Christmas Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
Queen's Christmas Day broadcast
How Queen Elizabeth Was Honored at Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert (Including a Paddington Bear Nod!)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES Terms of Release - Copyright of the photograph belongs to Samir Hussein. Publications are asked to credit Samir Hussein. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photograph should be solely used from news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st January 2023 without prior permission from Buckingham Palace. Any questions relating to additional use of the photograph should be first directed to Buckingham Palace. In this handout provided by Buckingham Palace on December 11, 2022, the 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, on December 11, 2022 in London, England. The photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on the 3rd September 2022 by Samir Hussein. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Share Their First Christmas Card of Reign — See the Photo They Chose
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family
November 24, 2022, Windsor, UK: Members of the Royal Collection Trust make finishing touches to a 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in St George's Hall, which was felled from Windsor Great Park, during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. (Credit Image: © Andrew Matthews/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Christmas at the Castle! See Windsor Castle's Décor for First Holiday Season of King Charles' Reign
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?