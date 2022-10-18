King Charles Gives a Cheeky Answer When a Child Asks His Age During Outing with Queen Camilla

The King showed off his sense of humor when he got a curious inquiry from a Barn Croft Primary School student in London

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 11:55 AM
Britain's King Charles III is welcomed as he arrives to meet with members and staff of the association "Project Zero", an organisation dedicated to engaging young people in positive activities, promoting social inclusion and strengthening community cohesion, during a visit of the center in Walthamstow, in east London, on October 18, 2022.
King Charles. Photo: PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Charles III knew just what to say to a curious young pupil!

The King, 73, stepped out in East London on Tuesday with Queen Camilla to visit Project Zero Walthamstow, a young people's organization promoting positive social inclusion. While making his way into the center, he chatted with local children from the Barn Croft Primary School, who animatedly waved Union Jack flags.

As seen in a video shared to Twitter by Sky News' Rhiannon Mills, the King asked the kids about their upcoming half-term break when one student asked, "How old are you, King Charles?"

"You can have a guess, you can have a guess," the monarch, who will celebrate his 74th birthday next month, replied with a laugh.

Seeming to speak to teachers in the crowd, Charles asked, "Do you get a decent summer holiday, I hope? You very much needed it as well," he added with a smile, nodding to the students' endless energy.

The royal couple was invited to visit Project Zero by Project Zero Youth Champion Rico Thai-Richards at the Big Lunch event of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June.

The royals learned more about the youth group's important work through a conversation with Thai-Richards, Stephen Barnabis, Project Zero founder and operational manager, and Conor Ellis, projects opportunities coordinator, and toured the vibrant space.

Britain's King Charles III is welcomed as he arrives to meet with members and staff of the association "Project Zero", an organisation dedicated to engaging young people in positive activities, promoting social inclusion and strengthening community cohesion, during a visit of the center in Walthamstow, in east London, on October 18, 2022.
King Charles. PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Project Zero was established by Barnabis in 2019 to work towards "a year with zero deaths of a young person due to knife crime or youth violence," per the organization. The founder's cousin was killed by knife crime at age 16 in 2004, inspiring Barnabis to create the center in Walthamstow. Today, Project Zero offers a host of weekly clubs, events, workshops and special holiday programs, giving kids and teens a safe place to go after school where they can enjoy a hot meal.

The organization welcomes young people from disadvantaged backgrounds or considered to be at risk of involvement with gangs, sexual exploitation and exclusion from school. Project Zero's programming is designed to boost self-confidence and support them on the road to employment, especially for Black, Asian and other minorities underrepresented in certain professions.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Project Zero on October 18, 2022 in Walthamstow, London.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Paul Grover - Pool/Getty

To that end, Charles and Camilla, 75, met with Project Zero staffers who run digital, coding and music programs, plus those behind the mental health and support services geared towards women and girls. The senior royals got to some of the fun at Project Zero, from art projects to boxing training. King Charles also met reps from Waltham Forest College, who run The Prince's Trust Team program.

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R), flanked by Britain's King Charles III (C), received a flower bouquet as she arrives to meet with members and staff of the association "Project Zero"
PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty

The King and Queen Consort went on to spend time with reps from the Leyton Orient Football Club, a pro soccer team giving back to the East London community through its partnership with Project Zero.

