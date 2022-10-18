King Charles III knew just what to say to a curious young pupil!

The King, 73, stepped out in East London on Tuesday with Queen Camilla to visit Project Zero Walthamstow, a young people's organization promoting positive social inclusion. While making his way into the center, he chatted with local children from the Barn Croft Primary School, who animatedly waved Union Jack flags.

As seen in a video shared to Twitter by Sky News' Rhiannon Mills, the King asked the kids about their upcoming half-term break when one student asked, "How old are you, King Charles?"

"You can have a guess, you can have a guess," the monarch, who will celebrate his 74th birthday next month, replied with a laugh.

Seeming to speak to teachers in the crowd, Charles asked, "Do you get a decent summer holiday, I hope? You very much needed it as well," he added with a smile, nodding to the students' endless energy.

The royal couple was invited to visit Project Zero by Project Zero Youth Champion Rico Thai-Richards at the Big Lunch event of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June.

The royals learned more about the youth group's important work through a conversation with Thai-Richards, Stephen Barnabis, Project Zero founder and operational manager, and Conor Ellis, projects opportunities coordinator, and toured the vibrant space.

Project Zero was established by Barnabis in 2019 to work towards "a year with zero deaths of a young person due to knife crime or youth violence," per the organization. The founder's cousin was killed by knife crime at age 16 in 2004, inspiring Barnabis to create the center in Walthamstow. Today, Project Zero offers a host of weekly clubs, events, workshops and special holiday programs, giving kids and teens a safe place to go after school where they can enjoy a hot meal.

The organization welcomes young people from disadvantaged backgrounds or considered to be at risk of involvement with gangs, sexual exploitation and exclusion from school. Project Zero's programming is designed to boost self-confidence and support them on the road to employment, especially for Black, Asian and other minorities underrepresented in certain professions.

To that end, Charles and Camilla, 75, met with Project Zero staffers who run digital, coding and music programs, plus those behind the mental health and support services geared towards women and girls. The senior royals got to some of the fun at Project Zero, from art projects to boxing training. King Charles also met reps from Waltham Forest College, who run The Prince's Trust Team program.

The King and Queen Consort went on to spend time with reps from the Leyton Orient Football Club, a pro soccer team giving back to the East London community through its partnership with Project Zero.