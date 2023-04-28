Prince's Trust Gala Guest Has Unexpected Fan Moment with Idris Elba: 'We're Going to Get a Photo'

It was a star-studded night on Thursday in New York City, where celebrities gathered to support King Charles' long-running charity The Prince's Trust ahead of his coronation — but all eyes were on the young people whose lives changed thanks to the organization.

Idris Elba was eager to meet the night's speakers — introducing himself to Lottie Henderson, Tracey-Ann Harriage and Kevin Leboeuf — and they were equally thrilled to document the moment.

"I had no idea what was happening," Harriage, who runs two social enterprises supporting women fleeing domestic violence and young people after completing the Prince's Trust International's entrepreneurship program, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "When I recognized him from the movies, and we decided, 'Look, we're going to get a photo with him.' It's a first-time experience and it's a phenomenal one, so why not capture it?"

Elba has been outspoken about the impact of King Charles' charity on his early acting career.

"When I was about 18 years old, I had the wonderful experience of auditioning for The Prince's Trust," he previously said on Instagram. "I was awarded £1,500 by The Prince's Trust that gave me my start and my career."

The Prince's Trust supports young people between the ages of 11 and 30 who are struggling with school or work, providing them with resources such as training programs, financial support and more to help them succeed. Among the famous faces to support the gala were Kate Beckinsale, Sienna Miller, Eiza Gonzalez, Kate Moss, Kathryn Newton, Lori Harvey, Iman, makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece.

Lionel Richie, the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust who will perform at King Charles' Coronation Concert next weekend, appeared via video message at the event.

"I'm going to tell you a little secret that's not exactly a secret — I got a phone call, and the phone call was, 'Lionel, could you perform for the coronation?' And I said, 'Who is this?' " the singer said with a laugh, quickly adding that he "immediately said yes."

"But then I realized this is not going to be just another show. This is a once in a lifetime historic event," Richie added. "So I'm not going to be there with you — I'm going to take care of the King."

Leboeuf, a veteran who started a brand of organic beard-grooming products with support from The Prince's Trust Canada, adds that the celebrities in attendance were "interested in learning a little bit about what they're here for. It was quite nice to see that they're energized by this."

Henderson, who was struggling in school before completing a team program with The Prince's Trust and is now studying Applied Science with Forensics and Psychology, says they chatted with Rita Ora for about 20 minutes before the gala began.

Ora, who performed at the event, says, "It's everything that I believe in. The truth really lies in the result, and that's why I'm back here — because I believe in it."

Henderson previously met King Charles (as the Prince of Wales) at St. James' Palace in October 2021 after raising money for a care home. "It was an incredible conversation to have with someone of that stature — for them to hear your story and completely understand and to listen to what you're saying was incredible," adding that Charles was "asking all the questions."

As the Prince of Wales, King Charles started The Prince's Trust in 1976 with his severance pay from the British Navy providing the first grants for people with disadvantaged backgrounds.

Although Charles is now monarch, The Prince's Trust continues to expand and be part of his legacy. In addition to the U.K. and Commonwealth Countries, The Prince's Trust is now running program in the U.S. in New York and Chicago.

"He has been absolutely clear that he will remain our president as he becomes King," Will Straw, CEO of The Prince's Trust International, tells PEOPLE. He adds of the monarch, "He is inspired himself by young people."