King Charles Changes Style of Social Media Statements That Queen Elizabeth Used — See the Tweak

King Charles III is changing up communications previously used by Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday, King Charles made two statements on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook from the British royal family's official accounts, sending the messages with a redesigned graphic. Charles, 74, took over the @RoyalFamily social media pages upon his accession following Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022.

As seen in news feeds, the new graphics feature navy text on a white background watermarked with the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom. The statements were excerpts of messages he sent to the president of Pakistan following the deadly bombing in Peshawar, Pakistan, and words of support for those affected by the devastating flooding in New Zealand.

Until now, King Charles had been making statements with the same navy graphic that Queen Elizabeth used. The old design featured large white text with a small royal coat of arms in the lower left corner.

Following his mother as monarch, Charles has used his royal signature, "Charles R." The "R" stands for "Rex," which means "King" in Latin. During her record-breaking reign, Queen Elizabeth would sign official communications as "Elizabeth R" — the "R" meaning "Regina," or "Queen."

The new graphic isn't the only way King Charles is refreshing the royal family's social media pages. In the fall, the sovereign's office started a series called "The Royal Week," sharing photos and short summaries on the latest engagements of the King, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the working royals.

Last week, Charles' office started the clock for the countdown to his coronation in May.

"100 days to go until the Coronation!" the palace tweeted, sharing a recap of "what to expect" over the three-day weekend.

As PEOPLE previously reported, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. "The Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," courtiers said.

Following the service, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by members of the royal family for the larger Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace, where they will all appear on the iconic balcony for the first time since the accession.

The following day, the Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle. The event will feature "global music icons and contemporary stars," supported by a world-class orchestra and dancers. Free pairs of tickets will be made available to the public via national ballot, and the concert will also be attended by volunteers from some of the King and Queen Consort's charity affiliations.

Synchronized with the concert, "Lighting up the Nation" will see iconic locations across the U.K. illuminated with projections, lasers and drone displays.

Also on May 7, citizens across the U.K. will gather with neighbors for the Coronation Big Lunch. Originally conceived by the Eden Project, the event is intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes."

Monday, May 8, was announced as a bank holiday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November. U.K. citizens are invited to participate in the Big Help Out, a volunteering initiative.