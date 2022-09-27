King Charles Makes Major Change to Royal Family's Social Media Profiles as Mourning Officially Ends

A slight shift was also made on the pages for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales

Published on September 27, 2022 10:35 AM
In this picture released by Clarence House, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) take part in a two minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial on May 8, 2020 near Crathie, United Kingdom. During the event the Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall placed flowers at the memorial
Photo: Amy Muir/WPA Pool/Getty Images

A new era begins for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

On Tuesday, the profile photo for the Royal Family's accounts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook was changed to reflect the new sovereign and Queen Consort. Charles, 73, immediately acceded his mother as monarch after she died "peacefully" at age 96 on Sept. 8.

Carefully chosen, the new image shows the couple staring straight ahead, the King's military medals on full display. The picture was taken at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland in May 2020, on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, when the Allied Forces accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany, the beginning of the end of World War II.

The profile photo on the Instagram and Twitter accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales, which is now being used by Prince William and Kate Middleton, was also updated.

The candid shot shows the senior royals, both 40, laughing together on the cliffs of Ireland a few years ago. It is the same image that was previously used as the avatar on their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge page.

The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram

Also Tuesday, the Royal Family released a heartfelt statement on the formal end of Royal Mourning, along with one of Queen Elizabeth's official accession photos, taken in 1952.

"The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended," the statement said. "This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth."

The Union flag over Buckingham Palace, London, is returned to full-mast as the mourning period following the death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II comes to an end
Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Though national mourning for the late monarch ended in the United Kingdom on Sept. 20, her family remained in mourning for the seven days that followed her state funeral last Monday, a direct wish of the King. Members of the Royal Household Staff, related representatives and troops with ceremonial duties also honored this period of grievance, Buckingham Palace said.

At 8 a.m. local time Tuesday, flags over royal residences such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle were raised again to full mast for the first time since Queen Elizabeth died. The move marks the start of a return to routine.

