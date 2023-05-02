King Charles Celebrates Granddaughter Princess Charlotte's 8th Birthday with Sweet Message

The monarch posts birthday wishes for the young royal on his official Twitter account

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on May 2, 2023 10:35 AM
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles, Princess Charlotte. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

The world may be counting down to his coronation, but King Charles marked another family event first: his granddaughter Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday!

King Charles and Queen Camilla's official Twitter account, @RoyalFamily, celebrated Princess Charlotte turning 8 on Tuesday. Leading off with a festive confetti emoji, the monarch retweeted an earlier post by Kate Middleton and Prince William's page, adding a sweet message: "Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte!"

The King and Queen Consort's official Instagram page also marked the occasion on their story.

In the original message, shared to Prince William and Kate's official Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal, they wrote, "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," and added emojis of a red balloon and a pink cake.

A new close-up photo of Princess Charlotte was released on Monday evening to celebrate the birthday girl. In the image, the young royal flashes a big smile for the camera while seemingly lounging in a hammock. She wore a white cotton summer dress dotted with small colorful flowers from Trotters.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte ahead of her eighth birthday tomorrow," the palace said in a statement.

The image was taken by Kate in Windsor this past weekend — keeping with the tradition of the Princess of Wales, who has described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer," getting behind the camera for her three children's big moments.

Last year for her 7th birthday, Kate and Prince William released three new snaps of their daughter — all taken by the Princess of Wales. One portrait showed Princess Charlotte posing in a field of bluebells near the family's country home, Anmer Hall, while another featured the royal hugging the family's cocker spaniel, Orla.

This year, Princess Charlotte's birthday week will be a busy one. She is expected to join her parents, 9-year-old brother Prince George and possibly 5-year-old brother Prince Louis for the coronation on Saturday that will see their grandfather King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, crowned at Westminster Abbey.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Karwai Tang/WireImage

As it's a global event steeped in centuries of tradition, there are still preparations and rehearsals to be managed. Just last week during a visit to Wales, Princess Kate, 41, told well-wishers that she had to get some "wardrobe done."

The three Wales children are expected to be a part of Saturday's coronation, as it is anticipated that they will take part in a horse-drawn carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey following the service.

They're no strangers to carriage rides, having made their carriage ride debut during Trooping the Color, the annual public celebration of the monarch's birthday, last June.

The siblings may also join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony overlooking members of the public gathered on the Mall below.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although their presence on the balcony hasn't yet been confirmed, the family of five have all appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony before. They famously appeared on the balcony alongside other royals last June during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked her 70 years on the throne.

The Jubilee balcony appearance is also where Prince Louis, then 4, memorably stole the show with his facial expressions — much to the amusement of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Related Articles
Ant and Dec arrive at Buckingham Palace; King Charles III visits Hamburg City Hall; LIONEL RICHIE
Ant and Dec, Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful Among Stars Invited to King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 29: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022 in London, England. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9, 2021. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Princess Anne Gets Candid Ahead of King Charles' Coronation: 'You Know What You're Getting'
Princess Charlotte. https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1653149506152660992/photo/1. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Twitter
Princess Charlotte Celebrates Her 8th Birthday with New Portrait — Taken by Mom Kate Middleton!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.
Kate Middleton May Wear 'Floral Headpiece' to King Charles' Coronation Instead of a Tiara: Report
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she and Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton's Favorite Jewelers Celebrate the Coronation With Limited-Edition Collections
Sahil Usman Coronation Guest. Full credit line – Sahil Usman BEM
Teen Guest Talks Getting Invited to King Charles' Coronation: Friends Think He's 'Really Famous'
Stone of Destiny on Moot Hill in the grounds of Scone Palace
Stone of Destiny Travels from Edinburgh Castle in Scotland to Westminster Abbey for Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, England.
Prince Harry Will Leave U.K. Within Hours after King Charles' Coronation Service: Report
UK ARMED FORCES AND COMMONWEALTH TROOPS PREPARE FOR THE CORONATION
Rehearsals Underway for King Charles' Coronation Parade — with a Bus Standing in His Gold Carriage!
Camilla Shand and Captain Andrew Parker Bowles outside the Guards' Chapel on their wedding day
Who Was Queen Camilla's First Husband? All About Andrew Parker Bowles
Prince Charles Prince William
Prince William Will Make 'Heartfelt' Speech to Father King Charles at Coronation Concert: Report
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Historic Chairs to Be Reused for King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
****STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS BST, SUNDAY APRIL 30TH 2023**** Coronation Concert Stage Renders. Picture credit is BBC Studios
See the Coronation Concert Stage — with a Windsor Castle View! — Where Lionel Richie Will Perform
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the athletics during the Invictus Games at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre on September 11, 2014 in London, England.
Prince William's Key Role at Coronation Revealed — How the Heir Will Pay Homage to Father King Charles
Queen
Queen Camilla to Wear Queen Elizabeth's Coronation Robe for Crowning — See New Photos of the Wardrobe
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Who's Attending King Charles' Coronation? The Complete Guest List (So Far)