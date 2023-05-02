King Charles Celebrates Granddaughter Princess Charlotte's 8th Birthday with Sweet Message

The world may be counting down to his coronation, but King Charles marked another family event first: his granddaughter Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday!

King Charles and Queen Camilla's official Twitter account, @RoyalFamily, celebrated Princess Charlotte turning 8 on Tuesday. Leading off with a festive confetti emoji, the monarch retweeted an earlier post by Kate Middleton and Prince William's page, adding a sweet message: "Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte!"

The King and Queen Consort's official Instagram page also marked the occasion on their story.

In the original message, shared to Prince William and Kate's official Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal, they wrote, "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow," and added emojis of a red balloon and a pink cake.

A new close-up photo of Princess Charlotte was released on Monday evening to celebrate the birthday girl. In the image, the young royal flashes a big smile for the camera while seemingly lounging in a hammock. She wore a white cotton summer dress dotted with small colorful flowers from Trotters.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte ahead of her eighth birthday tomorrow," the palace said in a statement.

The image was taken by Kate in Windsor this past weekend — keeping with the tradition of the Princess of Wales, who has described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer," getting behind the camera for her three children's big moments.

Last year for her 7th birthday, Kate and Prince William released three new snaps of their daughter — all taken by the Princess of Wales. One portrait showed Princess Charlotte posing in a field of bluebells near the family's country home, Anmer Hall, while another featured the royal hugging the family's cocker spaniel, Orla.

This year, Princess Charlotte's birthday week will be a busy one. She is expected to join her parents, 9-year-old brother Prince George and possibly 5-year-old brother Prince Louis for the coronation on Saturday that will see their grandfather King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Karwai Tang/WireImage

As it's a global event steeped in centuries of tradition, there are still preparations and rehearsals to be managed. Just last week during a visit to Wales, Princess Kate, 41, told well-wishers that she had to get some "wardrobe done."

The three Wales children are expected to be a part of Saturday's coronation, as it is anticipated that they will take part in a horse-drawn carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey following the service.

They're no strangers to carriage rides, having made their carriage ride debut during Trooping the Color, the annual public celebration of the monarch's birthday, last June.

The siblings may also join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony overlooking members of the public gathered on the Mall below.

Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty

Although their presence on the balcony hasn't yet been confirmed, the family of five have all appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony before. They famously appeared on the balcony alongside other royals last June during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked her 70 years on the throne.

The Jubilee balcony appearance is also where Prince Louis, then 4, memorably stole the show with his facial expressions — much to the amusement of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.