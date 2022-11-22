King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla are hosting President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, with the highlight of the visit being a Buckingham Palace banquet

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 01:05 PM
01 of 14
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) at the Corinthia Hotel
JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Tuesday marked a milestone for King Charles III, who welcomed the President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to the U.K. for the first state visit of his reign. Kate Middleton and Prince William had the royal responsibility of being the first family members to greet President Ramaphosa, meeting the leader at the Corinthia Hotel in London.

02 of 14
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (C) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, greet South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) at the Corinthia Hotel in London
JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The state occasion was special for Prince William and Kate as well, as it marks their first since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

03 of 14
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to attend the Ceremonial Welcome for South Africa's President, on Horse Guards Parade in London
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate choose an autumnal shade of plum, perfectly matching her accessories (including a chic pillbox hat!) with her coatdress.

04 of 14
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) stands with Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, as Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive ahead of a Guard of Honour, during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's two-day state visit. - King Charles III is hosting his first state visit as monarch, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla with a curtsy and bow.

05 of 14
King Charles III and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa attend the Horse Guards Parade during his welcome ceremony at Horse Guards
Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock

During the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards, President Ramaphosa and the King walked side-by-side as they inspected the troops.

06 of 14
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

President Ramaphosa and the royals convened at Royal Pavilion on Horse Guards Parade. Presentations were made, and the national anthem of South Africa was played.

Ramaphosa will spend the next fews days in the U.K. conducting engagements that highlight the history the two countries share.

07 of 14
The President Of The Republic Of South Africa Visits The United Kingdom
EON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images. LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

And the festivities begin! President Ramaphosa joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in the Irish State Coach, riding in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace.

08 of 14
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa rides with Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort in the Irish State Coach, as they leave from Horse Guards Parade, headed to Buckingham Palace
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The epic equestrian procession was straight from the pages of a storybook. Though President Ramaphosa's trip marks the first state visit of King Charles' reign, much of the organization is believed to have taken place before the late Queen Elizabeth died in September.

As COVID curtailed visits and international travel, this is the first state visit hosted by the British royal family since 2019.

09 of 14
The President Of The Republic Of South Africa Visits The United Kingdom
PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In a show of patriotism and collaboration, South African and Union Jack flags lined the Mall as the horses trotted along.

10 of 14
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, right, poses with Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the Buckingham Palace in London
Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla was bright in a cerulean blue ensemble for the royal welcome.

11 of 14
The President Of The Republic Of South Africa Visits The United Kingdom
LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Princess Kate and Prince William rode to the palace in the Australian State Coach with South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

12 of 14
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Anwar Hussein/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate pinned on a special new piece of jewelry for the morning outing, wearing the Princess of Wales Feather Brooch for the first time since receiving her new title. The sparkling pin has been worn by many previous Princesses of Wales, including Princess Diana and Queen Camilla.

13 of 14
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa items, including a photograph of President Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Queen Camilla and King Charles. Dan Kitwood - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After the grand entry into Buckingham Palace and a private lunch, King Charles and Queen Camilla led the president around the Picture Gallery to view items from the Royal Collection relating to South Africa.

Among the items displayed was the text of a speech given by then-Princess Elizabeth on her 21st birthday along with a black and white photograph. In a special radio broadcast from Cape Town, the royal pledged her life to her duties.

"I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," the future monarch famously said.

14 of 14
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales escort Dr. Naledin Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation during a visit to view items, including a a chess set, which was a gift from President Mandela to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1996, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Dan Kitwood - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Kate and Prince William were present for the event, walking around the Picture Gallery with South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

Other members of the royal family who were present at the palace included Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.

Related Articles
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort show South African President Cyril Ramaphosa items, including a photograph of President Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II, displayed as part of the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace
King Charles Views Queen Elizabeth's Famous 21st Birthday Speech During South Africa State Visit
Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) at the Corinthia Hotel
Kate Middleton and Prince William Welcome South African President for First State Visit of New Reign
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sports Princess of Wales Brooch (Worn by Princess Diana!) for the First Time
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?
Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 winners at Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Her Late Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth: 'So Greatly Missed'
kat middleton
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, queen camilla, princess katherine of wales
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate and Prince William Update Profile Photos After Remembrance Day
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's King Charles III (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Festival of Remembrance for First Time Since Becoming Monarch with Queen Camilla
King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Remembrance Sunday for the First Time Since Becoming Monarch
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Stands with Queen Camilla at Solemn Remembrance Sunday Service
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at "The Street" community hub
Why Are Members of the British Royal Family All Wearing Poppy Pins This Month?
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Palace Shares New Photo of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate on Night Before Queen's Funeral
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla Displays Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Clarence House
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Foreign dignitaries, heads of state and other VIPs are among the thousands who have visited Westminster Hall to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state prior to her funeral on Monday. The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images); MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Signature Pearl Necklace at Buckingham Palace Lunch