King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit

01 of 14 JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Tuesday marked a milestone for King Charles III, who welcomed the President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to the U.K. for the first state visit of his reign. Kate Middleton and Prince William had the royal responsibility of being the first family members to greet President Ramaphosa, meeting the leader at the Corinthia Hotel in London.

02 of 14 JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The state occasion was special for Prince William and Kate as well, as it marks their first since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

03 of 14 KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate choose an autumnal shade of plum, perfectly matching her accessories (including a chic pillbox hat!) with her coatdress.

04 of 14 YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William and Kate greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla with a curtsy and bow.

05 of 14 Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock During the ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards, President Ramaphosa and the King walked side-by-side as they inspected the troops.

06 of 14 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images President Ramaphosa and the royals convened at Royal Pavilion on Horse Guards Parade. Presentations were made, and the national anthem of South Africa was played. Ramaphosa will spend the next fews days in the U.K. conducting engagements that highlight the history the two countries share.

07 of 14 EON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images. LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images And the festivities begin! President Ramaphosa joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in the Irish State Coach, riding in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace.

08 of 14 KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The epic equestrian procession was straight from the pages of a storybook. Though President Ramaphosa's trip marks the first state visit of King Charles' reign, much of the organization is believed to have taken place before the late Queen Elizabeth died in September. As COVID curtailed visits and international travel, this is the first state visit hosted by the British royal family since 2019.

09 of 14 PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images In a show of patriotism and collaboration, South African and Union Jack flags lined the Mall as the horses trotted along.

10 of 14 Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock Queen Camilla was bright in a cerulean blue ensemble for the royal welcome.

11 of 14 LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Meanwhile, Princess Kate and Prince William rode to the palace in the Australian State Coach with South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

12 of 14 Anwar Hussein/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate pinned on a special new piece of jewelry for the morning outing, wearing the Princess of Wales Feather Brooch for the first time since receiving her new title. The sparkling pin has been worn by many previous Princesses of Wales, including Princess Diana and Queen Camilla.

13 of 14 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Queen Camilla and King Charles. Dan Kitwood - WPA Pool/Getty Images After the grand entry into Buckingham Palace and a private lunch, King Charles and Queen Camilla led the president around the Picture Gallery to view items from the Royal Collection relating to South Africa. Among the items displayed was the text of a speech given by then-Princess Elizabeth on her 21st birthday along with a black and white photograph. In a special radio broadcast from Cape Town, the royal pledged her life to her duties. "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," the future monarch famously said.