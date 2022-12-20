King Charles III Banknote Designs Revealed by Bank of England

The Bank of England released images of King Charles III on four banknotes Tuesday, featuring a main portrait of Charles on their front side and a smaller cameo inside the currency's see-through security window

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022 07:26 AM
The new King Charles III banknotes
Photo: Bank of England

King Charles III is appearing on U.K. banknotes for the first time ever.

The Bank of England released images of the new King on four banknotes Tuesday (£5, £10, £20 and £50), featuring a main portrait of Charles on their front side and a smaller cameo inside the currency's see-through security window.

According to a Bank of England release, the notes are scheduled to enter circulation in mid-2024 and are otherwise unchanged from the designs used for the late Queen Elizabeth, which means that Charles will share the banknotes with Sir Winston Churchill (£5), Jane Austen (£10), JMW Turner (£20) and Alan Turing (£50).

Charles is also just the second monarch to feature on a Bank of England note after his mother, who first appeared in 1960 (British and English monarchs have appeared on coins for over 1,000 years.)

The new King Charles III banknotes £5
King Charles III on the £5 banknote. Bank of England

"I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III," Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in a release Tuesday. "This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes as they start to enter circulation in 2024."

All polymer banknotes carrying a portrait of Queen Elizabeth remain legal tender, and both visitors and the U.K. public can continue to use them as normal, added the Bank of England release. The King's portrait also does not feature on banknotes in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

The new King Charles III banknotes £10
banknotes. Bank of England

The notes follow the distribution of the first coins featuring the face of Charles in early December, to slowly replace those that include the face of the late Queen Elizabeth.

On the other side of the coin is a tribute to the late monarch, a design that originally appeared on her 1953 Coronation Crown. It includes the four quarters of the Royal Arms depicted within a shield. In between each shield is an emblem of the U.K. nations: a rose, a thistle, a shamrock and a leek.

News of the production was announced by the Royal Mint on Oct.28.

The new King Charles III banknotes £20
King Charles III on the £20 banknote. Bank of England

"The first coins bearing His Majesty King Charles III's portrait are striking as we speak, and you can expect to see 50ps featuring the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial design on the reverse side of the coins in your change before Christmas," the Royal Mint captioned a video of the coins being produced.

"Today is a significant event because we're changing that monarch for the first time in 70 years. Today, we're striking the first coins of King Charles III," Rebecca Morgan of the Royal Mint said in the video shared on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The new King Charles III banknotes £50
King Charles on a £50 banknote. Bank of England

The Royal Mint said there would be 9.6 million of the coins going into circulation in a nod to Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

But while the Queen faced right, Charles faces the opposite direction on the money.

"He is in this instance looking to the left, his mother looked to the right. Every monarch will be looking in opposite directions to their predecessor," designer Martin Jennings explained of a tradition dating back to the 1660s.

Related Articles
The first pressed King Charles III portrait 50-pence coins in circulation at The Royal Mint Ltd. in Pontyclun, UK, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Coins featuring King Charles III are set to enter use before Christmas in the UK, where they'll circulate alongside existing ones depicting Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles Is Featured for the First Time on Circulating Coins Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
A five pound commemorative crown piece coin featuring the head of King Charles III held by an employee of the Royal Mint in London, UK, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The King's portrait which, sculptor Martin Jennings designed to face the opposite direction to his mothers, was approved by the monarch himself and seen by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in a process that kicked off after the Queen passed away. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Royal Mint Unveils New Coins Featuring Face of King Charles III
The portrait of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II on the current five pound note (top) is positioned next to an original one pound note issued on March 17, 1960, which was the first banknote to carry a portrait of the Queen, in the Bank of England Museum on March 16, 2010 in London, England. The Bank of England Museum is opening a new exhibition tracing the development of the portrait of the Queen on Bank of England notes. The display features five different portraits of the Queen since 1960 alongside their preliminary sketches and printing plates.
How the U.K.'s Currency and Stamps Will Change Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Palace Shares New Photo of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate on Night Before Queen's Funeral
Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall
Does the Royal Family Color Coordinate Their Outfits for Group Outings?
Britain's King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry Hints King Charles' Office Leaked News of His Canada Move Plans with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Style Evolution
Meghan Markle's Style Evolution: Her Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
King Charles III receives King Felipe VI of Spain in the Morning Room, during an audience at Clarence House, on November 21, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Displays Poignant Photo of Prince George During Meeting with King Felipe of Spain
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations
Queen Camilla and King Charles
King Charles and Queen Camilla Had Eggs Thrown at Them by Protester During Latest Royal Outing
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales
Why King Charles and Other Senior Royals Are Still Wearing the Queen's Cypher on Military Uniforms
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES. NO USE AFTER OCTOBER 16 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS) EDITORIAL USE ONLY. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph will be free for press usage until October 16, 2022. It must not be used after this date without prior, written permission from Royal Communications. In this image released on September 30, letters of condolence sent by members of the public to King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the royal family are sorted by the Correspondence Team at Buckingham Palace at Buckingham Palace on September 27, 2022 in London, England. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, over 50,000 letters and messages of condolence have been sent to Buckingham Palace, including 6,500 in just one day after the Queen's state funeral. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)
Buckingham Palace Shares the Incredible Amount of Mail They've Received Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign