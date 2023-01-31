Here's What a Holocaust Survivor Told King Charles While Receiving a British Honor at Windsor Castle

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert had an emotional message for King Charles III as he awarded her an MBE at Windsor Castle.

On Tuesday, the 99-year-old was made a Member of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for her services to Holocaust education. Lily shot to stardom on social media during the coronavirus pandemic when her great-grandson Dov Forman launched a TikTok account to share her incredible story of survival. During the lockdown, Dov interviewed Lily for what would become the bestselling memoir Lily's Promise: Holding On to Hope Through Auschwitz and Beyond ― A Story for All Generations.

Ebert was 20 when she and her family arrived at Auschwitz, where her mother and two of her siblings were killed. Ebert fought to survive and protect her two other sisters, witnessing liberation from the concentration camp in 1945. The Hungarian-born woman forged a new life for herself in Israel, later settling in London, and would welcome three children with her husband. Today, she is a grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 36, The New York Times reported.

King Charles wrote the forward for the powerful book, first published in the U.K. in September 2021, and Lily's 19-year-old great-grandson accompanied her to accept the MBE at Windsor Castle.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty

"It was so humbling to see my incredible, 99 year old, great grandmother receive her MBE today, at Windsor Castle, from His Majesty The King," Dov tweeted Tuesday, posting a smiling shot with his great-grandmother and her medal.

"Lily said to the King: 'I was in the hell, Auschwitz. How special it is to be here today, with The King, in the Palace!' " he added.

The King and Lily have known each other for years, lighting candles together at a Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony in 2015 and meeting again at the unveiling of "Seven Portraits: Surviving the Holocaust" last January. Charles, who served as patron of the National Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, commissioned a series of artists to paint seven people who lived through the trauma of the Holocaust — including Lily.

Sharing more about her special investiture, Dov told The Jewish Chronicle what their latest exchange with King Charles was like.

ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty

"I walked up with Lily. We spoke to him for quite a few minutes. Usually, it's just a very short conversation, but I shared a few words with him," he said. "I said, this is the first time I've met you since you've been King, as we met before — which he knows. Could I please say the Jewish blessing? And he was more than happy, he kind of bowed his head, but not entirely, and listened as I said the Bracha. He turned around and said, 'I've heard that tradition a few times.' It was really special."

The teen added that he and his great-grandmother also thanked the King for writing the foreword for Lily's Promise.

"It was really special just to see him again. He always says to me how it's so important to continue to ask my great-grandma questions about these stories," Dov told The Jewish Chronicle.

Lily's investiture fell a few days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. Last Friday, King Charles and Queen Camilla marked Holocaust Memorial Day by speaking with survivors of genocide.

The royal couple marked the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau at Buckingham Palace, meeting with Holocaust survivor Dr. Martin Stern and survivor of the Darfur genocide Amouna Adam. Stern was taken to a Nazi concentration camp at age 5, while Adam grew up as a member of the persecuted Fur tribe.

VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty

At the end of their meeting, King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, joined Stern and Adam in lighting a candle in remembrance of the victims of genocide.

At 4 p.m. local time, candles were lit in the windows across the United Kingdom to "Light the Darkness" in a national moment of commemoration and solidarity.

Holocaust Memorial Day commemorates the lives of the six million Jewish people murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of others killed under Nazi persecution and during subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.